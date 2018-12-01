Raptors Pull Away Late, Drop Cavs at The Q

Wrap-Up -- Larry Drew was unhappy with his squad’s fight on Friday night in Boston. But he had no such complaint about the Cavaliers’ effort on Saturday night – scrapping for four quarters against the Eastern Conference’s top squad before eventually dropping the, 106-95, decision at The Q.

Despite trailing by 21 points late in the third quarter, the Wine & Gold refused to fold in the fourth – cutting Toronto’s lead to just seven with 3:31 to play in regulation before running out of steam down the stretch.

The Cavaliers got balanced scoring on Saturday night, but they don’t have the hammer that Toronto does, with Kawhi Leonard leading everyone with 34 points, going 11-for-21 from the floor, including 3-of-9 from long-range and 9-of-9 from the stripe – adding nine boards, two blocks and a steal.

The contest was knotted up after one quarter, and even after Toronto opened up a 14-point lead in the second, the Cavaliers scrapped back to get to within seven by intermission.

But the Raptors started pulling away in the third and finished the job in the fourth – improving to 2-0 in the season series and handing Cleveland its fourth consecutive defeat.

Tristan Thompson was outstanding in the loss, netting his 10th double-double in the last 13 games – finishing with 18 points and a game-high 19 boards, going 6-for-15 from the floor, adding three assists and a steal.

Alec Burks tallies 13 points in his second game with the Cavaliers.

Jordan Clarkson had another solid scoring game off the bench – tallying 18 points of his own, going 7-for-17 from the floor and 3-of-3 from the stripe, adding two boards and a pair of assists.

Rodney Hood registered double-figures once again, chipping in with 13 points on 4-for-10 shooting, adding three boards, two assists and a pair of steals.

Alec Burks notched double-figures off the bench in as many games as a Cavalier, finishing with 13 points and six boards – going 5-of-13 from the field in the loss.

Cedi Osman added 12 points, but was 3-of-13 from the floor, adding six boards and three assists. Collin Sexton also struggled to get his offense going on Saturday – finishing with 10 points on 5-for-12 shooting.

The Cavaliers shot 39 percent from the field for the third consecutive game, canning just five triples in the loss.

Turning Point -- The Cavaliers cut Toronto’s two-touchdown lead in half early in the third quarter and got to within three on George Hill’s triple with 8:16 to play in the period.

But things spiraled quickly from there, ignited by Danny Green’s triple that led to a 21-3 Raptors run that put the Cavaliers behind the 8-ball for the remaining quarter-and-a-half.

Cleveland cut that lead down to seven, 96-89, on Alec Burks’ three-pointer with 3:31 to play, but would get no closer the rest of the way.

By the Numbers – 14.8 … points per game that Rodney Hood is averaging over his last six games, shooting 47 percent from the floor and 46 percent from beyond the arc over that stretch.

Quotable – George Hill, on the young squad’s growing pains …

"You’re going to have your ups and downs. You’re going to have times when you play well, you’re going to have times when you play bad. We’re a young team. We’re still learning. (We’re not going to) wake up tomorrow and be a great, great team – it’s something that we have to build. It’s good that we’re going through those moments right now, but we’re going to continue to try to learn from them."

Up Next -- After Saturday night’s loss to the Raptors at The Q, the Wine & Gold get right back on the road, traveling to the Big Apple for a Monday night matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. The Cavs then return to the North Coast for a nice three-game homestand, beginning on Wednesday night when the World Champs roll in. On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings come to town, with John Wall and the Wizards slated for a Saturday night meeting to complete the back-to-back.

