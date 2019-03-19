Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Young Guns Lead Cavs Past Pistons

Young Bull, Cedi Key in Cleveland's Final Flurry as Cavs Pull Away Late
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Mar 18, 2019

Wrap-Up -- The Cavaliers youngsters have come a long way.

With veterans Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance Jr. and Matthew Dellavedova on the shelf, the Wine & Gold’s youth movement led the way – with Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman canning huge baskets down the stretch as Cleveland dropped another Eastern Conference contender at home, taking the 126-119 decision over Detroit on Monday night at The Q.

The Pistons demolished Cleveland in their previous visit back on March 3 – running out to a huge early lead and dumping the Cavs by 36 points. But it was a different story from the opening tip in their return.

Monday’s rematch was nip-and-tuck the entire way. The Pistons took an 11-point lead in the second quarter, but Cleveland erased that deficit before half. In the second stanza, there were eight ties and 11 lead-changes, with neither squad leading by more than five points before the Wine & gold pulled away in the final minute.

In those closing moments, the Pistons led by a deuce, 114-112, with 3:04 to play before Sexton canned his fourth triple of the night to give Cleveland the lead. On the Cavs’ next possession following a Wayne Ellington miss, Osman canned a three to put Cleveland up two possessions.

Reggie Jackson missed a three-point attempt on the other end and the Young Bull put an exclamation point on the affair – drilling his fifth three-pointer to essentially seal the deal and avoid the season sweep.

On the evening, Sexton continued his late-season push – topping the 20-point mark for the sixth straight game with a game-high 27-point effort, going 10-for-16 from the floor, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc, adding two boards and a pair of steals.

Cedi followed up a strong shooting performance in Dallas with another strong showing on Monday – finishing with 21 points on 7-for-14 shooting and a perfect 5-of-5 from the stripe to go with four boards and a game-high six assists.

Nik Stauskas had easily his best game as a Cavalier – notching 17 points in 24 minutes off the bench, going 5-of-7 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from long-range in the victory.

Cedi Osman

Seven Cavs score in double-digits in Monday's win over Detroit.

Brandon Knight, as he usually does, did most of his best work early – netting 14 of his 16 points before intermission, adding four boards, five assists and a steal.

Jordan Clarkson – who got some much-needed help from his fellow reserves – added 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while Marquese Chriss doubled-up for the first time as a Cavalier, finishing with 10 points, 10 boards and a pair of blocks.

David Nwaba, pressed into the starting lineup with Kevin Love getting the night off with a lower back contusion, was the seventh Cavalier in double-figures – chipping in with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, adding six boards, four assists, a steal and blocked shot.

For Detroit, Andre Drummond posted his second 20-point, 20-rebound game against Cleveland this season – tallying 21 points and 21 boards, nine of those off the offensive glass. Former Cavalier Wayne Ellington led the Pistons – finishing with 25 points, going 7-for-13 from three-point range in the loss.

Turning Point -- After reaching the Finals over the past four years, the Wine & Gold have been looking for a new closer among their young guns. But on Monday night, two players stepped up to take the honors – with Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman leading the Wine & Gold’s final flurry.

The fourth quarter alone featured six ties and five lead-changes, with the final push coming compliment of the young duo.

The Pistons took a two-point edge when Reggie Jackson split a pair of free throws with just over three minutes to play. But that’s as good as it would get for Detroit – with Sexton hitting a pair of threes and Cedi chipping in with a bomb at the 1:23 mark and a pair of free throws with 15 seconds to play.

Cleveland’s eight-point led with 33 seconds to play was its biggest lead of the game.

By the Numbers26.5 .567, .564, .905 … Collin Sexton’s scoring average – plus his shooting percentage, three-point percentage and free throw percentage – over his last six games, topping the 23-point mark in six straight contests to become the first rookie since Tim Duncan in 1998 to do so. His six-game run of at least 20 points is the longest such streak by a rookie this season.

QuotableCedi Osman, on his teammates’ effort in Monday night’s win …

"Offensively, Collin had a great night, David, Nik – just as a team, we had a really good night. We made some tough shots and some clutch shots and we're excited that we won the game. We’re happy."

Up Next -- With now under a dozen games remaining in the campaign, the Wine & Gold’s homestand rolls on this week – with the Greek Freak and his Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks rolling in on Wednesday night followed by a visit from the Clippers on Friday. The Cavaliers get back on the road this weekend, traveling to Milwaukee for a quick rematch with the Bucks on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland comes home for a meeting with the Celtics next Tuesday before embarking on a five-game West Coast roadie – their final trip of the season.

Calls of the Game

#CavsPistons Postgame: Coach Drew

Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Monday’s 126-119 win over the Detroit Pistons at Quicken Loans Arena.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons - March 18, 2019

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
#CavsPistons Postgame: Coach Drew
Now Playing

#CavsPistons Postgame: Coach Drew

Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Monday’s 126-119 win over the Detroit Pistons at Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 18, 2019  |  09:54
#CavsPistons Postgame: Nik Stauskas
Now Playing

#CavsPistons Postgame: Nik Stauskas

Cavaliers guard Nik Stauskas spoke with the media following Monday’s 126-119 win over the Detroit Pistons at Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 18, 2019  |  03:29
#CavsPistons Postgame: Cedi Osman
Now Playing

#CavsPistons Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Monday’s 126-119 win over the Detroit Pistons at Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 18, 2019  |  06:15
#CavsPistons On-Court Postgame: Collin Sexton
Now Playing

#CavsPistons On-Court Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with FOX Sports Ohio's Angel Gray following Monday’s 126-119 win over the Detroit Pistons at Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 18, 2019  |  01:37
#CavsPistons Postgame: Collin Sexton
Now Playing

#CavsPistons Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Monday’s 126-119 win over the Detroit Pistons at Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 18, 2019  |  03:22
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 126, Pistons 119
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 126, Pistons 119

Sexton scores 27 points as the Cavaliers get the win over the Pistons, 126-119.
Mar 18, 2019  |  00:00
Collin Sexton (27 points) Highlights vs. Detroit Pistons
Now Playing

Collin Sexton (27 points) Highlights vs. Detroit Pistons

Mar 18, 2019  |  00:01
Cedi and Collin Nail Back-to-Back Treys Late in Fourth
Now Playing

Cedi and Collin Nail Back-to-Back Treys Late in Fourth

Collin and Cedi go off late in the fourth quarter, tallying a pair of back-to-back three-pointers to get the crowd going.
Mar 18, 2019  |  00:21
Brandon Knight Oops Marquese Chriss
Now Playing

Brandon Knight Oops Marquese Chriss

Brandon Knight eyes Marquese Chriss for a perfectly timed alley-oop.
Mar 18, 2019  |  00:19
Stauskas Drops Pretty Dime to Chriss
Now Playing

Stauskas Drops Pretty Dime to Chriss

Nik Stauskas uses his eagle vision to drop a nice dime to Marquese Chriss in the third quarter.
Mar 18, 2019  |  00:11
Cedi Knocks It Down from Deep in The Q
Now Playing

Cedi Knocks It Down from Deep in The Q

Cedi gets confident and knocks down a deep three-pointer during the third quarter of Monday's game.
Mar 18, 2019  |  00:08
Z.0 Puts Thon Maker on a Poster
Now Playing

Z.0 Puts Thon Maker on a Poster

Mar 18, 2019  |  00:11
Featured Highlight: Nwaba Raises the Roof
Now Playing

Featured Highlight: Nwaba Raises the Roof

Cedi Osman dimes David Nwaba on the fast break for a fierce slam dunk in the second quarter.
Mar 18, 2019  |  00:10
Nwaba Toughs His Way to an And-One
Now Playing

Nwaba Toughs His Way to an And-One

David Nwaba powers his way through the paint, earning both the bucket and a trip to the line in the process.
Mar 18, 2019  |  00:13
Knight Shakes & Bakes before Canning Trey
Now Playing

Knight Shakes & Bakes before Canning Trey

Brandon Knight makes some nice moves below the basket before carrying past the line and draining the three.
Mar 18, 2019  |  00:19
Sexton Steals and Scores in the First
Now Playing

Sexton Steals and Scores in the First

Collin Sexton makes a great play on the ball in the first quarter, picking the Pistons' pockets before knocking down the fast-break layup in this ‘More Driven Highlight’ driven by Goodyear.
Mar 18, 2019  |  00:14
David Nwaba Denies Detroit with Big Block
Now Playing

David Nwaba Denies Detroit with Big Block

David Nwaba says 'Get that weak stuff outta here!' during the first quarter of Monday's game against the Pistons.
Mar 18, 2019  |  00:13
#CavsPistons Shootaround: Channing Frye
Now Playing

#CavsPistons Shootaround: Channing Frye

Cavaliers center Channing Frye spoke with the media following Monday's shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the Detroit Pistons.
Mar 18, 2019  |  06:24
Harvest for Hunger presented by TrustedSec
Now Playing

Harvest for Hunger presented by TrustedSec

Join the Cavaliers for their 2019 Harvest for Hunger campaign (presented by TrustedSec) and donate canned goods and non-perishable items to the games on March 18th, 20st and 22nd at The Q!
Mar 18, 2019  |  00:30
Tags
Chriss, Marquese, Clarkson, Jordan, Frye, Channing, Knight, Brandon, Nwaba, David