Slow Start Dooms Cavs in Detroit

Wrap-Up -- This one wasn’t very close for very long.

The Cavs were coming off a four-day break, but looked more sluggish than they did rested – falling behind in the first period and barely making a dent from there, with Detroit handing Cleveland its second straight shellacking, a 113-102 decision on Monday night in Motown.

Cleveland tried making headway before half and didn’t fold despite trailing by 24 points heading into the final period – but Detroit answered each run, including the late rally, to keep the Wine & Gold winless on the road.

Once again, the Cavaliers were doomed by a slow start – allowing the Pistons 38 points in the opening period before settling in. Both teams would score 75-points apiece the rest of the way, but Cleveland did so while climbing out of an early hole.

As they did in the first meeting of the season on October 25, the Pistons relied on their All-Star frontcourt duo of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond – who were simply too much for Cleveland’s starting frontline on Monday.

After going off for 22 points and 26 boards in the first matchup, Drummond went for 23 and 16 – both game-highs – in the rematch. Griffin was just as good – finishing with 21 points, 12 boards and five assists, going 7-for-12 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Reggie Bullock was the third Detroit starter to top the 20-point plateau – adding 21 points on 4-for-7 shooting from long-range.

For the second straight contest, rookie Collin Sexton led the Wine & Gold in scoring – finishing with 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting to go with four assists and a steal in the loss.

After failing to reach double-figures for the first time all season in last week’s loss in Washington, Jordan Clarkson bounced back with a 16-point effort off the bench on Monday, going 6-of-11 from the floor to go with four boards and four assists.

Six Cavs score in double figures in road loss to Pistons.

Ante Zizic notched all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, going 5-of-6 in the period, adding four boards in 12 minutes of work off the bench.

Rodney Hood chipped in with a quiet 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting, adding three assists and a pair of steals.

Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr. rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures – notching 10 points apiece with Thompson grabbing a team-high seven boards on the night.

Overall, the Wine & Gold – who’ve outrebounded 11 of their first 14 opponents – were dominated on the glass, 50-36, and in the paint, 52-34. The Cavaliers made 15 more trips to the stripe than Detroit, but the Pistons canned five more triples than Cleveland in the win.

Turning Point -- The Cavaliers trailed by double-figures in the first period, but this game got away from them in the first few minutes of the second.

Cleveland shot well in that opening period (54 percent), but the Pistons were that much better (73 percent) and took an 11-point edge into the following quarter. But instead of closing the gap, the Cavaliers went cold – missing their first eight shots from the floor and going scoreless through the first five minutes of the period.

By the time the Cavs got on the board – on a three-point pull-up shot from Kyle Korver – the Pistons had extended their lead to as many as 22 points.

Cleveland began to heat up, going on a 10-2 run to get within two TDs, but Detroit closed the quarter on a 5-0 run, went up 20 at intermission and barely looked back the rest of the way.

By the Numbers – 18.6, .500, .692, .833 … Collin Sexton’s scoring average as well as his shooting percentage from the floor (37-74), from beyond the arc (9-13) and from the stripe (10-12) since being inserted into the starting lineup five games ago.

Quotable – Coach Larry Drew, on the Wine & Gold’s slow start in Motown …

"I think if you look at the stat sheet, we can clearly see where from a physical standpoint we don’t have a true presence at the start of the game. The team scored, I believe, 38 points in the first quarter. Our game prior to this, the Wizards, I think they had a big first quarter as well. So right now, we have no defensive presence, we lack physicality and it’s getting us off to a very rough start."

Up Next -- Following Monday night’s loss in Detroit, the Wine & Gold return to Cleveland for one of the most eagerly-anticipated matchups of the season when LeBron James comes to town for the first time in a Lakers uniform. After spending Thanksgiving at home, the Wine & Gold get back on the road, taking on the new-look Sixers on Friday night in Philly before returning to The Q for a Saturday night showdown against James Harden, CP3 and the Rockets. The Cavs welcome the Timberwolves to town the following Monday and close out the month of November with visits to OKC and Boston.

Calls of the Game