Shorthanded Cavaliers Can't Close in Motown

Wrap-Up -- The Cavaliers remained winless after falling to the undefeated Pistons, but no one could question their fight on Thursday night in Motown.

Playing in the second-half of a back-to-back on the road without their top scorer and rebounder, the Wine & Gold clawed for 48 minutes, cutting a 16-point second-half lead to just six in the final minute before Detroit was able to pull away late for the 110-103 win at Little Caesars Arena.

Left foot soreness kept Kevin Love – who’s averaging 19.5 points and 13.5 boards on the season – on the shelf for Thursday’s matchup. With Love out, Channing Frye drew the unenviable task of trying to check the NBA’s early-season scoring leader.

Frye and the Cavaliers defense did an admirable job of slowing Griffin – along with the league’s leading rebounder, Andre Drummond – on Thursday night. But in the end, Detroit’s dynamic duo was too much for the young Cavaliers.

Griffin, fresh off a 50-point performance against Philly, went for 26 on Thursday night – going 9-of-16 from the floor and adding 10 boards and three assists. Drummond was even more dominant – finishing with 26 points of his own to go with a game-high 22 rebounds in the win.

The Cavaliers – who had the game knotted at 48-apiece just before halftime – got most of their production from the second unit on Thursday.

Kyle Korver had easily his best offensive outing of the season – leading Cleveland with 21 points, going 7-for-10 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from long-range before fouling out late in the fourth.

Jordan Clarkson continued to be electric off the bench – notching double-figures in his fifth straight game to start the season, tallying 18 points in just over 20 minutes of work, going 8-of-12 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Rookie Collin Sexton was solid once again off the bench – chipping in with 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting, adding five assists and a pair of steals.

Larry Nance rounded was the fourth Cavalier to net double-figures off the bench – turning in a solid floor game with 11 points, six boards, five assists and a game-high three steals.

George Hill led the starters with 15 points, going 6-of-11 from the floor to go with three boards and a pair of steals.

Rodney Hood also tallied double-figures for his fifth straight game – adding 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

The Cavaliers have been very good on the boards this season, but they met their match on Thursday – with Detroit dominating the glass, 48-30. The Pistons also shot 53 percent from the floor and canned 11 triples on the night.

Cleveland was able to stay within striking distance by committing just nine turnovers and having another excellent night at the free throw line.

Turning Point -- When you’re a team scrapping for victories like the Wine & Gold, there isn’t a ton of room for error. And a three-minute stretch at the end of the first half turned out to be just enough room to keep Cleveland at bay after intermission.

Through most of the first two quarters, the shorthanded Cavs gave Detroit all it could handle – with 13 ties and 12 lead-changes through the game’s first 21 minutes.

The Cavaliers took a two-point advantage with 3:33 to play on George Hill’s two free throws, but Stanley Johnson tied the game at 48-apiece with a layup.

After a Cedi Osman miss on the other end, Blake Griffin canned a three-pointer to give the Pistons their final lead of the night – igniting a quick 10-2 run that put Cleveland behind to stay.

By the Numbers – .805 … free throw percentage for the Cavaliers through the first five games of the season – including a 13-for-15 effort on Thursday – good for 5th in the NBA and tops in the Eastern Conference.

Quotable – Kyle Korver, on Thursday night’s performance in Detroit …

”It hurts me to say it was a loss, but there were some positives. As competitors, we want to win, but I thought there was some good out there tonight. I thought we played with more energy. We passed the ball earlier with the shot clock and kind of got some things going in motion. Scrapped on defense, but it’s hard to win in the NBA.”

Up Next -- After falling on Thursday night in Motown, the Cavaliers return home for another Central Division matchup – taking on the Pacers at The Q on Saturday night. The Wine & Gold wrap up the month of October next Tuesday night against the Hawks before Mike Malone’s Nuggets come to town two nights later. After that, the Cavs hit the road – facing the Hornets next Saturday night Charlotte and the Magic the following Monday in Orlando.

