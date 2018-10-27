Indy Pulls Away Late to Keep Cavs Winless

Wrap-Up -- It seems like the Wine & Gold are getting closer to that coveted first win – going toe-to-toe with the team that flummoxed them a season ago for 48 minutes. But in the end, the Pacers were just too much for the new-look Cavaliers, who fell to 0-6 on the season after dropping a 119-107 decision on Saturday night at The Q.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Victor Oladipo combined for 49 of Indiana’s 119 points and the Pacers shot 65 percent from the floor to keep Cleveland winless after six outings.

The Cavaliers featured six players in double-figures and got another big night from their bench – with the reserves combining for 54 points in the loss. Cleveland stayed in it on Saturday night by being extremely efficient from the stripe, out-rebounding Indy by 15 and limiting the Pacers to just five triples on the night.

But Ty Lue’s young squad – playing its second straight game without their leading scorer and rebounder, Kevin Love – also committed 18 turnovers that Indiana converted into 30 points. Every member of Indiana’s starting lineup tallied double-figures and Domantas Sabonis chipped in with 15 points off the bench.

The Cavaliers – who cut Indiana’s 15-point lead to just five early in the fourth quarter – had no trouble scoring the ball on Saturday.

Rodney Hood led Cleveland with 17 points, going 8-of-15 from the floor but just 1-of-6 from long-range, adding five boards, three assists and a pair of steals.

For the fourth time in six games this season, George Hill notched at least 14 points – going 5-of-11 from the floor to go with two boards, two assists, a pair of steals and a block.

Cedi Osman rounded out the Cavs starters in double-figures with 10 points, although the sophomore continued to struggle from the floor, connecting on just 4-of-13 shots on the night.

Larry Nance Jr. posted his first double-double of the season – finishing with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, adding a game-high 12 boards to go with four assists and a steal.

Jordan Clarkson, the league’s fourth-leading bench scorer, has now notched double-figures in every game this season – chipping in with 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting, including 2-of-4 from long-distance.

Collin Sexton had another solid scoring effort, but struggled from the field – going 2-of-8 from the floor but 8-of-9 from the stripe.

Turning Point -- It seemed like it was just a matter of time before the Pacers were able to wear the Wine & Gold down. And early in the fourth quarter, that’s exactly what happened.

After trailing by 15 points midway through the third period, the Wine & Gold closed the quarter on a 17-7 run to get back within striking distance heading into the final quarter.

Both squads jockeyed to start the fourth, but following a Larry Nance layup, the Pacers proceeded to go on a quick 12-3 run, punctuated by Damontas Sabonis layup to put Indiana up two touchdowns midway through the quarter.

Cleveland couldn’t cut it to single-digits the rest of the way.

By the Numbers – 13.0, 9.0, .588 … Larry Nance Jr.’s scoring and rebounding average plus shooting percentage over his last two games off the bench.

Quotable – Coach Tyronn Lue, on his rookie point guard, Collin Sexton …

"I just don’t want him to get down on himself. He’s going to make mistakes and that’s just part of the basketball game. He’s going to learn, he’s a very smart player. I love his toughness, I love how he’s trying to defend and just understanding what we’re trying to do defensively more so than anything. I don’t have a problem with Collin at all."

Up Next -- After dropping Saturday night’s meeting at The Q, the Cavaliers three-game homestand continues on Tuesday night when they welcome the Hawks to Cleveland for the second time this season. The Wine & Gold tip off the month of November against Denver on Thursday night before hitting the road next weekend – traveling to Charlotte next Saturday night and to Orlando two nights later. Cleveland returns home next Wednesday to take on Russell Westbrook and the Thunder.

