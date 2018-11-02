Nuggets' Big Second Half Sinks Cavs at The Q

Wrap-Up -- The Cavaliers’ good vibrations from Tuesday’s win over Atlanta look like they might spill over into Thursday’s matchup against Denver when Cleveland jumped out to a double-digit lead after holding the Nuggets to just 15 points in the opening quarter.

But that’s as good as it would get for the Wine & Gold, with Mike Malone’s squad using a big second quarter to pull away and put Cleveland back in the loss column – falling, 110-91, at The Q.

Playing the second game of a back-to-back after winning in overtime on Wednesday night in Chicago, the Nuggets looked a step slow in the first quarter – and Cleveland took full advantage, holding them to 35 percent shooting while coming out sharp on the offensive end.

But the second-quarter blues that stymied the Cavaliers early in the season returned on Thursday night.

In that second period, the Nuggets returned the favor defensively – holding Larry Drew’s squad to just 15 points on 22 percent shooting and notching 35 points of their own to take an eight-point lead into intermission.

The beat went on after intermission, with Denver eventually extending its edge to double-figures early in the third quarter and pulling away from there – snapping Cleveland’s win streak at one as the team hits the road for a pair.

Just five Cavaliers notched double-figures in the loss.

Jordan Clarkson, the most consistent Cavalier this season, was effective off the bench once again – leading Cleveland with 17 points in just 19 minutes of action, going an even 7-for-14 from the floor, adding four boards and a blocked shot.

Cedi Osman got off to a strong start, netting eight points in the opening period, but he slowed down from there, finishing with 13 points 5-of-13 shooting overall, adding three boards and a block.

Collin Sexton tallies 12 points off the bench.

Collin Sexton tallied double-figures in his fifth straight outing – netting 12 points in the loss, going 5-of-11 from the floor to go with two boards, two assists and a steal.

Tristan Thompson pitched in with 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting and led the Cavaliers with seven boards, adding a team-high-tying four assists.

George Hill had four helpers as well, adding 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting, including 2-of-4 from long-range.

After canning 13 three-pointers against Atlanta, the Wine & Gold managed just five (to Denver’s 10) on Thursday night. The Cavaliers were also outdone on the boards, 44-35, and on the break, 16-8.

The Cavaliers second unit had been keeping them in games, but Denver’s was that much better on Thursday night – mostly thanks to Juancho Hernangomez, who led all scorers with 23 points – going 6-of-10 from the floor, including 5-of-8 from long-range off the bench.

Turning Point -- The second quarter was Cleveland’s bugaboo in the first week of the season, and that dark cloud revealed itself again on Thursday.

Denver made short work of the Cavaliers’ 12-point lead as soon as the second period started – using a 15-6 run in the first five minutes of the quarter, cutting a dozen-point lead to just one on Malik Beasley’s three-pointer.

Both teams would go back and forth before Hernangomez’ free throws gave Denver a one-point lead with 3:40 remaining in the first half. From there, the Nuggets would proceed to close the half on an 11-4 run, flipping the score and not looking back the rest of the way.

By the Numbers – .822 … Cleveland’s free throw percentage on the season, good for 5th-best in the NBA and tops in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs, who went 18-of-19 from the stripe on Thursday night, have shot better than 86 percent from the line in five of their first eight games.

Quotable – Tristan Thompson, on guys defining their roles with the team …

”Some nights, some guys are going to step up offensively. They’re going to have it going. But guys have to embrace that and understand at the end of the day, winning a game and being on a team and having success is like a puzzle piece. Not everyone can be the scorer, not everyone can do what other guys do. You’ve got to find your niche and do your role to a T.”

Up Next -- Following their three-game mini-homestand, the Cavaliers get back on the road – traveling to Tobacco Road for a Saturday night matchup with the Hornets. Two nights later, it’s a date with Aaron Gordon and the Magic in Orlando. The Wine & Gold come home next Wednesday for a battle with Russell Westbrook and the Thunder at The Q before getting back on the road for a Central Division showdown against the Bulls next Saturday night in Chicago.

Calls of the Game