Nets Big Second Half Keeps Cavs Winless

Wrap-Up -- The new-look Cavaliers have yet to put an entire ballgame together. On Wednesday night at The Q, they only got halfway there.

The game was knotted up at 45-apiece after two competitive quarters, but things spiraled away from there – with Brooklyn outscoring Cleveland, 38-17, in the third period and pulling away in the fourth, taking the 102-86 decision to keep the Cavaliers winless through the season’s first four games.

Through those four games, the Wine & Gold have trailed by at least 20 points in each. And as was the case in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta, the Cavaliers simply don’t have the horses to dig themselves out of a hole that size on a nightly basis.

Transition defense wasn’t a problem against the Nets, but defending the three-point arc was once again. One game after allowing Atlanta to can a franchise-record 22 triples, the Cavs saw Brooklyn drill 14 more in Wednesday’s loss. (Cleveland, by comparison, connected on just 3-of-18 from long-range.)

Four Cavaliers tallied double-figures against Brooklyn.

Kevin Love led the starters with 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting, but attempted just a pair of field goals in the second half. On the night, Love was 2-of-5 from long-distance and 4-of-5 from the stripe, doubling-up in his third straight game with 11 boards.

Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton also tallied 14 points apiece in the loss.

Clarkson continued his consistent scoring off the bench, despite going just 4-of-14 from the floor. The fifth-year man from Missouri – who was a perfect 6-of-6 from the stripe – added five boards and three assists to his totals.

Sexton bounced back from a rough Sunday night against Atlanta to go 6-for-10 from the field against the Nets – chipping in with three boards and an assist.

The only other Cavalier in double-figures was Rodney Hood, who finished with 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting to go with three boards.

Tristan Thompson had one of the toughest offensive nights of his career, going just 1-of-10 from the floor, but Thompson still managed to grab 11 boards on the night, including seven of those off the offensive glass.

Former Ohio State star D’Angelo Russell led the Nets with 18 points, while 33-year-old Jared Dudley and former Cavalier Joe Harris combined to go 8-of-10 from three-point range on the night.

The Cavalier shot just 38 percent from the floor and 17 percent from long-distance. They were able to stay within striking distance (for some of the night) by going 15-of-16 from the stripe and beating Brooklyn on the boards, 53-44 – including a 16-8 edge on the offensive glass.

Collin Sexton drops 14 points in Cavs' loss to Nets.

Turning Point -- One only needs a quick look at the boxscore to determine the location of Wednesday’s turning point.

After a back-and-forth first stanza, things came unglued quickly in the second. Joe Harris began the scoring with a layup to start the third quarter. Rodney Hood’s 16-footer tied the game back up – but it was all Brooklyn from there.

The Nets would proceed to go on a 23-5 run – fittingly triggered by Harris’ triple and completed on a Jared Dudley bomb. The Cavs tried to make inroads from there, but Shabazz Napier drilled the final three-pointer of the period to give the Nets a three-touchdown lead heading into the final period.

In the third, Brooklyn shot 73 percent from the floor, drilled six three-pointers and out-rebounded the Wine & Gold, 11-6.

By the Numbers – 10.8 … rebounds that Tristan Thompson is averaging on the season, having snagged double-digit boards in three of Cleveland’s four games this year.

Quotable – Kevin Love, on the Cavaliers trying to get that first win …

"We need to get a W on the board, for sure. Obviously, we thought we would be in a different position right now, but these are big growing pains. We need to get through these. Guys need to continue to fight. We can’t hang our heads. We can’t have bad body language. This isn’t the previous four years, we’re going to have to fight for everything we got."

Up Next -- After dropping their fourth straight to start the season, the Cavs will look to get off the schneid in the second-half of their midweek back-to-back on Thursday night in Motown. After taking on the Pistons, the Wine & Gold return to The Q, welcoming the Pacers to Cleveland for the first time this year. The following Tuesday, they wrap up the month of October with a rematch against the Hawks. Ty Lue’s squad tips off November at home as Mike Malone’s Denver Nuggets come to town.

Calls of the Game