Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Luka's Quick Start Leads Mavs Past Cavs

Rookie Goes for 35 as Mavericks Snap Wine & Gold's Run at Two
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Feb 02, 2019

Wrap-Up -- If anyone in Cleveland was curious about what Dallas rookie Luka Doncic is like in the flesh – now they know.

The Mavericks’ prized international import put on a show before intermission, notching 28 of his 35 points in the first half as the Wine & Gold saw their win streak snapped at two – dropping a 111-98 decision on Saturday night at The Q.

The Cavaliers scored 31 points in the first period, but Doncic helped Dallas ring up 40. Cleveland cooled off considerably from there, combining for just 43 points in the second stanza.

Coming off a blockbuster deal that sent three rotational players – DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and Dennis Smith Jr. – to New York in exchange for an injured Kristaps Porzingis, the Mavericks were going with a threadbare lineup on Saturday night. But their impressive rookie was enough to help seal the deal.

On the night, the Slovenian teenager led both squads with 35 points on 13-for-25 shooting, including 4-of-11 from long-range, leading Dallas with 11 boards and six assists in the win.

It didn’t help matters that Cleveland lost its hottest player before halftime, with Cedi Osman suffering a right ankle injury that sidelined him for the second half. Osman – who had averaged 24.3 points per over his last four games – finished with 10 points in just 14 minutes of work going 5-of-9 from the floor to go with three assists and a pair of boards.

The Cavaliers trailed early in Saturday’s matchup, but came back to tie up the affair before half and were toe-to-toe with Dallas through the first half of the third period. But the Mavericks went on a quick run to end the quarter to keep Cleveland at bay throughout the fourth.

Jordan Clarkson

Clarkson tallies his league-leading 46th double-figure scoring effort off the bench.

Jordan Clarkson led the Cavaliers in scoring for the 23rd time this season – finishing with 19 points on 7-for-16 shooting.

Collin Sexton – who’s tallied only one fewer double-digit performance than Doncic among all rookies – followed up with 13 points despite struggling from the floor, going 4-for-17 to go with three boards and a pair of assists.

David Nwaba returned after an 18-game layoff with a sprained ankle to finish with 12 points off the bench, going 5-of-6 from the floor, adding four boards and a steal.

In terms of Cavaliers returning from injury, Larry Nance Jr. – in his fourth game back from a knee injury – doubled-up for the second straight occasion, notching 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds in 28 minutes of action.

Alec Burks rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, netting 11 points, eight boards and a team-high five assists in the loss.

Dallas drilled 16 triples on the night to offset the Cavaliers’ advantage from the stripe, attempting 33 free throws to 19 for the Mavs. Cleveland also only committed six miscues in the loss.

Turning Point -- The first two-and-a-half quarters of Saturday’s matchup featured eight lead-changes and six ties, including the moment both teams were knotted at 73-apiece with 5:09 to play in the third quarter.

But Devin Harris drilled a three-pointer on the Mavericks’ next possession – keying a 13-3 run that gave Dallas its second double-digit lead of the night.

The Cavaliers trailed by just six after three quarters, but Dallas used a mini-surge to open up a 13-point edge midway through the period. The Wine & Gold wouldn’t get the game back to within single digits the rest of the way.

By the Numbers12.0, 11.5, .714 … Larry Nance Jr.’s scoring and rebounding averages – plus shooting percentage – over his last two outings, going 10-of-14 from the floor over that span.

QuotableLarry Nance Jr., on the return of David Nwaba to the rotation …

”Having another tough individual one-on-one defender is huge, because when we get broken down off the dribble, the defense collapses and that’s when they get threes. So having another guy that can take the challenge and man up and guard his man side-to-side and one-on-one is going to end up being big time for us.”

Up Next -- The Wine & Gold wrap up their three-game homestand on Tuesday night when they welcome the Celtics to The Q for the final meeting of the season. The Cavaliers then make their final trip before the All-Star Break – a weekend back-to-back starting with a Friday night meeting with the Wizards in D.C. followed by their final visit to Indiana this year on Saturday. Cleveland then closes out the 2018-19’s unofficial first half with a pair on the corner of Huron and Ontario – with the Knicks rolling into town next Monday evening followed by a visit from the Nets two nights later.

Calls of the Game

#CavsMavs Postgame: David Nwaba

Cavaliers guard David Nwaba spoke with the media following Saturday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Quicken Loans Arena.

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks - February 2, 2019

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
#CavsMavs Postgame: David Nwaba
Now Playing

#CavsMavs Postgame: David Nwaba

Cavaliers guard David Nwaba spoke with the media following Saturday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Quicken Loans Arena.
Feb 2, 2019  |  02:16
#CavsMavs Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.
Now Playing

#CavsMavs Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.

Cavaliers center Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Saturday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Quicken Loans Arena.
Feb 2, 2019  |  03:33
#CavsMavs Postgame: Coach Drew
Now Playing

#CavsMavs Postgame: Coach Drew

Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Saturday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Quicken Loans Arena.
Feb 2, 2019  |  03:49
GAME RECAP: Mavericks 111, Cavaliers 98
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Mavericks 111, Cavaliers 98

Luka Doncic leads Dallas past Cleveland on Saturday night.
Feb 2, 2019  |  00:00
Clarkson Finishes the Fastbreak And-One
Now Playing

Clarkson Finishes the Fastbreak And-One

Defense leads to offense with Jordan Clarkson streaking down the floor to drop home the layup, plus the foul.
Feb 2, 2019  |  00:16
Nwaba on the Reverse Finish
Now Playing

Nwaba on the Reverse Finish

David Nwaba goes baseline and converts the tough reverse layup for two.
Feb 2, 2019  |  00:08
Burks Feeds Nance Jr. on the High-Handoff
Now Playing

Burks Feeds Nance Jr. on the High-Handoff

Alec Burks and Larry Nance Jr. work the two-man game as AB goes up top to Nance for the alley-oop slam.
Feb 2, 2019  |  00:15
Nance Jr. Finishes at the Rim
Now Playing

Nance Jr. Finishes at the Rim

Larry Nance Jr. skips to the basket and throws the hammer down with two hands.
Feb 2, 2019  |  00:12
Clarkson on the Soft Slam
Now Playing

Clarkson on the Soft Slam

Matthew Dellavedova finds Jordan Clarkson on the back cut for the soft finish at the rim.
Feb 2, 2019  |  00:08
Clarkson Finishes Through Contact
Now Playing

Clarkson Finishes Through Contact

Jordan Clarkson takes it strong into the paint and flips home the shot, plus the foul in this ‘More Driven Highlight’ driven by Goodyear.
Feb 2, 2019  |  00:24
Nance Jr. with the Hoop and the Harm
Now Playing

Nance Jr. with the Hoop and the Harm

Alec Burks dimes Larry Nance Jr. who goes reverse with the finish, plus the foul.
Feb 2, 2019  |  00:21
Zizic Throws the Hammer Down
Now Playing

Zizic Throws the Hammer Down

Ante Zizic gets open in the post and Cedi Osman finds him all along for the easy slam.
Feb 2, 2019  |  00:09
Cavs.com In-Depth: Discussing Dirk
Now Playing

Cavs.com In-Depth: Discussing Dirk

Members of the Wine & Gold talk about Dirk Nowtizki’s impact on the NBA as the future Hall-of-Famer gets set to play in Cleveland for potentially his final time.
Feb 2, 2019  |  03:53
#CavsMavs Shootaround: Rodney Hood
Now Playing

#CavsMavs Shootaround: Rodney Hood

Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood spoke with the media following Saturday's shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the Dallas Mavericks.
Feb 2, 2019  |  06:56
David Nwaba Gives an Update on His Status
Now Playing

David Nwaba Gives an Update on His Status

Cavaliers guard David Nwaba spoke with the media following Friday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.
Feb 1, 2019  |  03:12
Hear from Coach at Friday's Practice
Now Playing

Hear from Coach at Friday's Practice

Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Friday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.
Feb 1, 2019  |  03:21
Take Advantage of These Special Ticket Offers
Now Playing

Take Advantage of These Special Ticket Offers

Every Tuesday home game, hang out with the Wine & Gold, a buddy and enjoy an ice-cold Budweiser. Every Saturday and Sunday home game, join us with a Family Fun Pack. The pack includes 4 tickets to the game, 4 hot dogs, 4 bags of chips and 4 drinks!
Jan 5, 2019  |  00:30
Tags
Adel, Deng, Burks, Alec, Clarkson, Jordan, Dellavedova, Matthew, Hood, Rodney