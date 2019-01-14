Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Stymie Lakers, Snap Skid in Tinseltown

Wine & Gold Nearly Goes Wire-to-Wire in Clutch Team Victory Over L.A.
Posted: Jan 14, 2019

Wrap-Up -- The Cavaliers’ motto for the 2018-19 season is “Be The Fight” – and on Sunday night in Tinseltown, the Wine & Gold came out ready to scrap.

Playing like a team angry about its 12-game skein and having given up 140-plus in two straight, the Cavaliers were aggressive from the opening tip – jumping on the Lakers early and refusing to buckle at any point, holding on for the 101-95 victory at Staples Center.

Through the first two games of their six-game roadie, the Cavaliers were drubbed defensively and got the lion’s share of their scoring from the second unit. On Sunday night, Cleveland flipped the script – holding the LeBron-less Lakers to just under 40 percent shooting and getting at least 15 points apiece from each of their starters.

The Lakers led Sunday’s contest for just over a minute. After JaVale McGee opened the scoring with a turnaround floater, it was all Wine & Gold – with Cleveland taking a double-digit lead less than eight minutes into the contest and holding on from there. L.A. made a push to start the second half and in the game’s closing moments, but Cleveland answered the call at every turn.

Playing their 11th straight game without the four-time MVP, the Lakers featured only three players in double-figures, shot just over 20 percent from beyond the arc and got just 20 points from their bench.

The Cavaliers starting five had no such trouble and while it wasn’t an offensive masterpiece for Coach Larry Drew’s squad, the Cavs were efficient enough to snap their dozen-game skein.

Cedi Osman, who led the squad in scoring with 21 points in the first meeting against L.A. this season, led Cleveland again – finishing with 20 points on 8-for-17 shooting to go with eight boards and a pair of steals.

Cavs starters score 87 of the Wine & Gold's 101 points on Sunday.

Two Cavaliers notched double-doubles in the win.

Alec Burks played an outstanding floor game – tallying 17 points, 13 boards, four assists and a steal – going 4-of-10 from the floor, including 2-of-5 from long-range.

Tristan Thompson – who doubled-up in the first meeting against the Lakers did so again on Sunday, finishing with 15 points on 7-for-14 shooting to go with a game-high 14 boards and a pair of blocks.

Rodney Hood did his best work early, netting 14 of his 18 points in the first half, going 6-of-14 from the floor and 5-of-5 from the stripe, adding three assists in the win.

Collin Sexton had his second solid outing against Lonzo Ball and the Lakers – rounding out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting to go with three assists and a steal.

The Lakers were paced by Kyle Kuzma, who tallied 18 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter.

Indicative of the bare-knuckle affair, the Lakers grabbed 52 boards to Cleveland’s 51 and committed 22 personal fouls to the Cavs’ 21. Both teams finished with 52 points in the paint and 14 second-chance points.

The difference came at the foul line – where the Cavaliers connected on 73 percent of their shots while the Lakers missed 11 of their 27 free throw attempts.

Turning Point -- The third period has been a difficult one for the Wine & Gold this season – and at the outset of the second half on Sunday, it looked like those blues might re-emerge.

Cleveland took a five-point lead into the locker room after leading for almost the entire first stanza. But the Lakers would proceed to score the first five points of the second half, cutting the Cavs’ one-time 15-point edge to a single point.

But instead of folding, the Cavaliers answered with a quick 10-0 run – bookended by triples from Alec Burks and Cedi Osman. Cleveland maintained that 10-point edge into the fourth quarter, weathering a late Lakers’ rally and holding on for their first win of the new year.

By the Numbers18 … double-doubles that Tristan Thompson has tallied this season – including Sunday night’s effort in L.A. – averaging 15.4 points and 14.8 boards on 55 percent shooting in those contests.

QuotableCedi Osman, on the Cavaliers’ strong effort in Sunday’s win …

”We played at a really good pace. We were sharing the basketball and, very importantly, we did a good job of talking defensively. (We) forced them to take some bad shots. They obviously were playing at a good pace. We made them take some bad shots and that was what we tried to force them (to do). I think we did a really nice job of that today.”

Up Next -- Now halfway through their longest road trip of the season, the Wine & Gold travel to Portland on Wednesday night for a meeting with Damian Lillard and the Blazers. The Cavaliers then wrap up the roadie with a weekend back-to-back – heading to Salt Lake City for a battle with the Jazz on Friday night before closing out on Saturday night against the Nuggets in Denver. The Cavs return home for an MLK Day afternoon matchup against the Bulls.

Calls of the Game

#CavsLakers Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Sunday's 101-95 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at STAPLES Center.

Cavaliers at Lakers - January 13, 2019

GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 101, Lakers 95
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 101, Lakers 95

Cedi Osman scores 20 points to lead the Cavaliers to a win over the Lakers, 101-95.
Jan 13, 2019  |  00:00
Featured Highlight: Burks' Emphatic Finish
Now Playing

Featured Highlight: Burks' Emphatic Finish

Alec Burks scoops up the loose ball and drives it strong to the rack for the rim-rocking finish.
Jan 13, 2019  |  00:07
Thompson Slams the High-Handoff
Now Playing

Thompson Slams the High-Handoff

Matthew Dellavedova throws the long alley-oop pass to Tristan Thompson who hammers it home.
Jan 13, 2019  |  00:17
Tristan Says 'Get That Weak Stuff Outta Here'
Now Playing

Tristan Says 'Get That Weak Stuff Outta Here'

Michael Beasley thinks he has an easy bucket but Tristan Thompson is there to deny him.
Jan 13, 2019  |  00:15
Clarkson Double Clutch Bucket
Now Playing

Clarkson Double Clutch Bucket

Jordan Clarkson soars through the lane and hangs long enough to toss in the bucket.
Jan 13, 2019  |  00:17
Cavs Go On 10-0 Run in the Third
Now Playing

Cavs Go On 10-0 Run in the Third

The Wine & Gold use a 10-0 run to begin the third quarter to increase their lead to double-digits.
Jan 13, 2019  |  00:46
Clarkson's Crossover and Score
Now Playing

Clarkson's Crossover and Score

Jordan Clarkson crosses up the Lakers defense and finishes off the move by converting the bank shot.
Jan 13, 2019  |  00:21
Sexton Dimes Clarkson for the Triple
Now Playing

Sexton Dimes Clarkson for the Triple

Collin Sexton draws in the defense and kicks it out to Jordan Clarkson who knocks down the triple to give the Wine & Gold an early double-digit advantage.
Jan 13, 2019  |  00:15
Cedi with the Tough Finish
Now Playing

Cedi with the Tough Finish

Cedi Osman drives baseline and gets the tough reverse layup to fall in this ‘More Driven Highlight’ driven by Goodyear.
Jan 13, 2019  |  00:21
Burks Outlets to Hood for the Slam
Now Playing

Burks Outlets to Hood for the Slam

Alec Burks throws the long outlet pass to Rodney Hood who deposits the easy dunk.
Jan 13, 2019  |  00:23
1-on-1 with Collin Sexton from L.A.
Now Playing

1-on-1 with Collin Sexton from L.A.

Cavs.com's Fred McLeod caught up with Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton following Saturday's practice at the campus of UCLA.
Jan 12, 2019  |  03:52
Coach Drew Checks in from Practice in L.A.
Now Playing

Coach Drew Checks in from Practice in L.A.

Cavs.com's Fred McLeod caught up with Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew following Saturday's practice at the campus of UCLA.
Jan 12, 2019  |  04:57
