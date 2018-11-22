Lakers Rally Past Cavs in Thriller at The Q

Wrap-Up -- The Cavaliers have taken some tough losses already this year, and you can add Wednesday’s home heartbreaker to the list.

With a chance to spoil LeBron James return to The Q – leading the Lakers by eight points with 5:41 to play – the Wine & Gold simply couldn’t close the deal, going cold from the floor down the stretch and dropping the, 109-105, decision before a packed house on Thanksgiving Eve.

James return to Cleveland this time around was vastly different than the last time he took the floor from the visitor’s locker room with the Heat back in 2010. Instead of the chorus of boos that awaited him that night, James was showered with applause from the moment he hit the court for pregame warmups and had plenty of road support for the full 48-minute affair.

One game after dropping 51 points on the Heat, James throttled down against the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall 16 seasons ago – leading both teams with 32 points, going 11-for-20 from the floor, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc, adding a team-high 14 boards and game-high seven assists.

The game was knotted up at 81-apiece after three quarters, but Jordan Clarkson caught fire to start the fourth and when he converted a three-point play midway through the period, the Wine & Gold were up eight – 99-91 – and looking to win their third game of the season.

But Kyle Kuzma’s triple turned the tide and LeBron’s bomb two minutes later tied the game at 99-apiece with just under three minutes to play.

LeBron drilled three of his next four free throws to put the Lakers up three, but Cedi Osman tied the affair at 102 with a three-pointer from the top of the arc with 1:27 remaining.

But the Lakers came back to take the lead on JaVale McGee’s layup with under a minute to play. Los Angeles would extend that lead to five before Osman canned another triple with 12.7 remaining to get Cleveland back to within a deuce.

That’s as close as the Cavs would get, however, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sinking a pair of free throws to seal the deal and send the Wine & Gold to their third straight loss.

Cedi Osman leads Cavs in scoring with 21 points in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers.

The Cavaliers featured four players in double-figures – with Cedi Osman leading the way with 21 points, going 7-for-13 from the floor, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, adding seven boards, a pair of assists and a block.

Jordan Clarkson, who spent most of his first four years with the Lakers before arriving in a Deadline deal last February, was electric off the bench in the final period – scoring 11 of his 20 points in the quarter, going 4-of-9 from the floor in the fourth and 6-of-18 overall. On the night, Cleveland’s leading second-leading scorer went 6-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-8 from deep, to go with five assists and a pair of boards.

Tristan Thompson had piled up four straight double-doubles before cooling off over the past couple games. But he was back in business on Wednesday night – doubling-up with 14 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, 10 of those off the offensive glass.

As he had in his previous five starts, Collin Sexton notched double-figures – finishing with 12 points on 5-for-17 shooting, adding three boards and two assists in the loss.

The Cavaliers didn’t shoot well from the floor – just 38 percent from the floor and beyond the arc – but committed just three turnovers on the night and converted on 14-of-15 free throws.

All five Lakers starters tallied double-figures and L.A. swatted nine Cleveland offerings on the night.

Turning Point -- It’s difficult to determine a single turning point in a contest that featured 13 ties and 20 lead-changes. But L.A.’s fourth-quarter flurry is as close as it got on Wednesday night.

Cleveland came out en fuego to start the fourth, and when Jordan Clarkson hit his second three-pointer of the period with 7:33 to play, the Wine & Gold took a nine-point edge.

LeBron’s runner minutes later cut Cleveland’s edge to five, but Clarkson scored on a beautiful alley-oop pass from Collin Sexton off a jump-ball. Clarkson canned the free throw to give the Cavs an eight-point edge.

But the Lakers would make short work of that lead, tying the affair twice and pulling away in the closing seconds.

By the Numbers – 11.7, 17.0 … Tristan Thompson’s scoring and rebounding averages over the past three home games.

Quotable – Cedi Osman, on Wednesday’s thriller at The Q …

"It was a great game. It was a great game for everybody. We competed really hard. We just have to go out every game and do the same thing we did tonight. There were, of course, some bad moments that we had, but mostly it was good. Everybody competed hard ,and we did our best to win tonight."

Up Next -- After nearly sinking the Lakers in LeBron’s return, the Cavaliers get back on the road for the first half of a back-to-back – traveling to Philadelphia for a Friday night meeting with the Sixers before returning to The Q for a Saturday night showdown against James Harden, CP3 and the Rockets. On Monday night, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Wolves come to town before the Wine & Gold close the month of November out on the road – taking on the Thunder in OKC next Wednesday and the Celtics in Beantown two nights later.

Calls of the Game