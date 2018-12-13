Bench Boost Lifts Wine & Gold Over Knicks

Wrap-Up -- Cleveland’s bench has been outstanding all season long, and on Wednesday night it put the Wine & Gold over the top – combining for 64 points as the Cavaliers held off a Knicks’ rally for the 113-106 win, their second straight home victory and 13th in the last 15 meetings against New York.

The win wasn’t easy, despite how it might have looked before intermission – with the Cavs tallying 39 points in the opening period and running out to a 22-point lead midway through the second.

The Knicks chipped away at Cleveland’s edge and by the early part of the third quarter had tied the contest at 67-apiece.

Despite losing the lead, the Wine & Gold never fell behind until the game’s final minute – with rookie Kevin Knox throwing down a monster dunk with 32.5 to play – (after getting the Knicks to within one with a triple on the previous possession) – to put New York up, 106-105.

But Rodney Hood canned a turnaround jumper to put the Cavs back on top as Cleveland closed the contest on an 8-0 run, sealing the deal and the squad’s seventh win of the season.

Already without Kevin Love, the Cavaliers will be forced to go without Tristan Thompson for the next 2-4 weeks after spraining his left foot on Monday night in Milwaukee. With Thompson on the shelf, Coach Drew went with Channing Frye in the starting lineup.

Frye and the remainder of Cleveland’s starting frontline – Cedi Osman and Alec Burks – struggled mightily, combining for just seven points.

But the Cavaliers’ starting backcourt of Hood and Collin Sexton were good for 42 points between them and Cleveland’s reserves were simply too much for New York.

Delly provides a spark off the bench with his second consecutive double figure scoring effort.

After failing to tally double-figures for just the fourth time this season on Monday in Milwaukee, Jordan Clarkson bounced back with a vengeance – going off for a game- and season-high 28 points on 12-for-21 shooting, including 2-of-7 from deep, to go with five boards and a pair of assists.

Matthew Dellavedova came off the bench, steadying the second unit and putting up his second double-digit performance in as many games with the Cavs – finishing with 15 points in just 21 minutes of work, going 4-of-7 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from long-range, adding four boards, three helpers and a steal.

Larry Nance Jr. scored only three points in his 33 minutes off the bench – but the fourth-year pro from Wyoming did lead both teams in rebounding (11), steals (3) and blocked shots (3) while leading the Cavaliers in assists (7).

David Nwaba also returned to the rotation after missing the previous nine games with a sore right knee and finished with nine points on 4-for-7 shooting.

In terms of the starters, Rodney Hood – who’d been nursing a sore toe for the last week – was outstanding, tallying 23 points in the win, going 9-for-14 from the floor to go with five boards.

Collin Sexton also rebounded from a rough outing in Milwaukee – netting 19 points on 9-for-16 shooting to go with three boards and a pair of assists. The Young Bull has now registered double-figures in all 18 of his career starts.

Five Knicks scored in double-figures, led by Enes Kanter, who doubled-up with 20 points and 10 boards, and Tim Hardaway Jr., who finished with 20 points on 4-of-9 shooting from long-range.

Turning Point -- Had the game finished the Knicks way, the turning point would have been the first four minutes of the second half – with New York starting the third quarter on a 13-2 run to complete their comeback and erase Cleveland’s 22-point first-half edge.

The Cavs would answer with a 9-2 run later in the period, but New York answered with a push of their own to tie the game at 86-apiece after three quarters.

The Knicks would stay within striking distance throughout the fourth, but after taking a brief lead in the final minute, Rodney Hood’s jumper, Cedi Osman and Delly’s free throws and David Nwaba dunk put the affair on ice.

By the Numbers – 2 … games this season that Matthew Dellavedova has scored in double-figures – each of his last two games with the Wine & Gold – averaging 13.0 points on 57 percent shooting from the floor and 50 percent (4-of-8) from beyond the arc in those two contests.

Quotable – Matthew Dellavedova, on the huge home reception he got in his Wednesday night return …

”It’s awesome. I really appreciate the support of everybody. I love the fans here and appreciate everything they do, just try to give back to them by playing hard and doing what I can.”

Up Next -- After holding off the Knicks on Wednesday night, Cleveland’s three-game homestand rolls on, with the Bucks making their first visit to The Q this season on Friday night and the Sixers making their first stop on Sunday afternoon. The Wine & Gold then close out the month of December with six of their last seven on the road – traveling to Indiana next Tuesday followed by another visit to Charlotte the following evening. Cleveland closes out the three-games-in-four-nights stretch the following Friday – traveling north of the border for their third meeting of the season against Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors.

Calls of the Game