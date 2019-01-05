Jazz Pulls Past Wine & Gold After Intermission

Wrap-Up -- A young, shorthanded squad like the Wine & Gold simply doesn’t have the luxury of playing well for 24 minutes. They learned that lesson the hard way on Friday night.

Cleveland and Utah went toe-to-toe for one half of basketball, but the Jazz hit another gear after intermission – leaving the Cavaliers in the dust and sending them to their eighth straight defeat, taking the 117-91 decision on Friday night at The Q.

The Cavaliers were stingy defensively through the first stanza and led by a point heading into halftime. But the Jazz would proceed to outscore them, 69-42, over the final two quarters to pull away for the win.

The numbers were as uneven as the final score would indicate. Eight Jazz players notched double-figures, with Utah canning 14 triples and handing out twice as many assists (28-14) as the Wine & Gold. Utah dominated Cleveland in the paint, on the break and on second-chance scoring opportunities.

In the second half, Utah shot 56 percent from the floor, 50 percent from long-range and canned 12 of its 14 free throw attempts.

Following the game, Coach Larry Drew allowed his players to air some grievances in the postgame locker room and by all accounts it was a positive meeting. With two home games remaining before an extended West coast trip, the Cavaliers are desperately seeking some solutions.

Alec Burks led the Cavaliers with 17 points against his former squad – going 6-for-13 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, to go with three boards and a pair of assists.

Clarkson scores in double-figures for the 34th time this season.

Rodney Hood, who also spent the first part of his career with the Jazz, also notched double-figures – chipping in with 12 points on 3-of-6 shooting, drilling both triples he attempted, adding five boards and a steal.

Collin Sexton added 13 points, hitting all three of his field goals from long-distance, going 3-of-4 from deep and 3-for-13 from the floor overall. The rookie added a team-high three assists and a steal in the loss.

Larry Nance Jr. was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, finishing with 10 points, nine boards and a pair of steals.

Tristan Thompson, in his second game back from missing 10 games with a sprained left foot, led both squads with 12 boards to go with eight points.

Donovan Mitchell led both squads with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting to go with five assists. Former Cavaliers Kyle Korver and Jae Crowder both came off the bench to net double-figures for the Jazz.

Turning Point -- The first half of Friday’s contest featured three ties and five lead-changes – and the two squads went back-and-forth through the first eight minutes of the third quarter.

But the Wine & Gold began running out of steam late in the period. Rudy Gobert’s two free throws with 3:55 to play in the third gave Utah the lead and keyed a 13-4 run that put the Jazz up double-digits heading into the fourth quarter.

Things got even tougher in the fourth – with Utah running out to a 15-2 burst and putting Cleveland in the rearview mirror for the rest of the night.

By the Numbers – .941 … Cavaliers free throw percentage (16-of-17) in Friday’s loss. Cleveland has now shot 90 percent or better in nine games this season – tying a franchise-best accomplished last season.

Quotable – Coach Larry Drew, on Friday night’s tale of two halves …

”It was pretty somber. I really wanted to hear from the guys just to get their thoughts on what they think is happening as far as why we are playing the way we are in the second half. I can’t fault our effort, I can’t fault our energy, I can’t fault how we played together in the first half, but it just completely disappears in the second half. What it is, I don’t know, but I’m going to find out.”

Up Next -- Now halfway through their four-game homestand – and their weekend back-to-back – the Cavaliers welcome Anthony Davis and the Pelicans to The Q on Saturday before wrapping up their extended stay with a matchup against the Pacers next Tuesday night. The following evening, the Wine & Gold embark on their longest trip of the season – a six-game, 11-day junket that begins with a Wednesday night stop in the Big Easy. From there, the Cavs travel to Houston, to L.A. for a meeting with the Lakers, then to Portland and Denver before wrapping up the roadie in Salt Lake City next Saturday night.

Calls of the Game