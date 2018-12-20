Hornets' Big Third Sinks Wine & Gold

Wrap-Up -- Following their dramatic victory on Tuesday in Indiana, the Cavaliers came out ready to rumble again – taking an early 13-point lead on Wednesday night in Charlotte.

But the shorthanded Cavaliers – who left a lot on the floor in Tuesday’s win – started running out of steam late just before half, with the Hornets scoring 41 points in the third quarter and pulling away in the fourth to hand Cleveland the 110-99 loss at the Spectrum Center.

Some questionable calls put starting center Larry Nance Jr. in hot water late in the second quarter and that seemed to precipitate the Wine & Gold’s pickle. Leading by 13 points midway through the period, Charlotte whittled that edge down to five just before half.

Nance – the hero of Tuesday’s nail-biter in Indy – still had another strong outing in his second straight start in the middle – netting his second straight double-double with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, leading both teams with 15 boards and seven assists and a pair of steals.

Those questionable calls spilled into the second half of Wednesday’s affair – and one in particular sent Coach Larry Drew to the showers with five minutes remaining in regulation when he drew a double-tech protesting a non-call on a blatant foul against rookie Collin Sexton. After giving referee Jason Phillips an earful, Drew’s night was over.

After missing the previous evening contest with a sore lower back, the Wine & Gold’s leading scorer, Jordan Clarkson, was back in action against the Hornets – leading Cleveland with 20 points on 8-of-19 shooting, adding three boards, a pair of assists and a steal.

Cleveland’s impressive two-way player Jaron Blossomgame followed up with 15 points as the Cavaliers second unit came up big once again – combining for 50 points for the 11th time this season. The former Clemson standout went 6-of-7 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Cedi Osman continued snapping out of his mini-shooting slump, tallying double-figures in his third straight game on the heels of a three-game funk – finishing with 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting on Wednesday.

Collin Sexton chipped in with 11 points, but the rookie from Alabama looked frustrated all night – going 5-of-16 from the floor, but finishing with more personal fouls (4) than assists or rebounds (3).

Sexton also got a serious dose of Kemba Walker after intermission – as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer notched 21 of his 30 points in the second stanza, going 11-of-26 on the night. Jeremy Lamb (18 points, 12 boards) and Marvin Williams (18 points, 10 rebounds) each doubled-up in the win.

The only other Cavalier in double-figures was Rodney Hood, who posted a quiet 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

The Wine & Gold were beat up on the boards, 51-35, allowed the Hornets to shoot 56 percent from the floor in the second half and saw their second unit again outscore the starters in the loss.

Turning Point -- Even with Charlotte shooting 70 percent from the floor and scoring 41 points in the third quarter, the Cavaliers were only down single-digits heading into the fourth – and they were within six, 88-82, with 8:50 to play on Jaron Blossomgame’s third triple of the night.

But 18-year vet Tony Parker proceeded to tally five straight points – converting an and-1 and scoring on a layup to key a 12-4 run capped by a Kemba Walker three-pointer that put the Cavs down two touchdowns with 5:42 to play.

Cleveland wouldn’t get within single-digits the rest of the way.

By the Numbers – 9, 12, 14, 10 … games this season, respectively, that Larry Nance Jr. has either led or tied for the team lead in rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots.

Quotable – Coach Larry Drew, on the momentum shift in Wednesday’s loss in Charlotte …

”It was that second quarter where we just seemed to have multiple breakdowns. We did take a halftime lead but at that point I just felt that the momentum had shifted, the energy had shifted and I give Charlotte credit – they had to do what they had to do, particularly on their home court.”

Up Next -- Following Wednesday’s loss in Charlotte, the Cavaliers get a well-deserved day off before wrapping up their three-game roadie on Friday night in Toronto – taking on Kawhi Leonard and the East-leading Raptors. The Cavs return home for a one-game stopover – taking on Chicago on Sunday night at The Q before getting right back on the road for three – facing off against the Grizzlies next Wednesday, followed by a Friday night stop in Miami before closing out the calendar year the following evening against Trey Young and the Hawks in Atlanta.

