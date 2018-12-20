Hornets' Big Third Sinks Wine & Gold

Walker Erupts After Intermission as Charlotte Stymies Shorthanded Cavaliers
Posted: Dec 20, 2018

Wrap-Up -- Following their dramatic victory on Tuesday in Indiana, the Cavaliers came out ready to rumble again – taking an early 13-point lead on Wednesday night in Charlotte.

But the shorthanded Cavaliers – who left a lot on the floor in Tuesday’s win – started running out of steam late just before half, with the Hornets scoring 41 points in the third quarter and pulling away in the fourth to hand Cleveland the 110-99 loss at the Spectrum Center.

Some questionable calls put starting center Larry Nance Jr. in hot water late in the second quarter and that seemed to precipitate the Wine & Gold’s pickle. Leading by 13 points midway through the period, Charlotte whittled that edge down to five just before half.

Nance – the hero of Tuesday’s nail-biter in Indy – still had another strong outing in his second straight start in the middle – netting his second straight double-double with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, leading both teams with 15 boards and seven assists and a pair of steals.

Those questionable calls spilled into the second half of Wednesday’s affair – and one in particular sent Coach Larry Drew to the showers with five minutes remaining in regulation when he drew a double-tech protesting a non-call on a blatant foul against rookie Collin Sexton. After giving referee Jason Phillips an earful, Drew’s night was over.

After missing the previous evening contest with a sore lower back, the Wine & Gold’s leading scorer, Jordan Clarkson, was back in action against the Hornets – leading Cleveland with 20 points on 8-of-19 shooting, adding three boards, a pair of assists and a steal.

Cleveland’s impressive two-way player Jaron Blossomgame followed up with 15 points as the Cavaliers second unit came up big once again – combining for 50 points for the 11th time this season. The former Clemson standout went 6-of-7 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Jordan Clarkson

Clarkson tallies a team-high 20 points off the bench.

Cedi Osman continued snapping out of his mini-shooting slump, tallying double-figures in his third straight game on the heels of a three-game funk – finishing with 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting on Wednesday.

Collin Sexton chipped in with 11 points, but the rookie from Alabama looked frustrated all night – going 5-of-16 from the floor, but finishing with more personal fouls (4) than assists or rebounds (3).

Sexton also got a serious dose of Kemba Walker after intermission – as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer notched 21 of his 30 points in the second stanza, going 11-of-26 on the night. Jeremy Lamb (18 points, 12 boards) and Marvin Williams (18 points, 10 rebounds) each doubled-up in the win.

The only other Cavalier in double-figures was Rodney Hood, who posted a quiet 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

The Wine & Gold were beat up on the boards, 51-35, allowed the Hornets to shoot 56 percent from the floor in the second half and saw their second unit again outscore the starters in the loss.

Turning Point -- Even with Charlotte shooting 70 percent from the floor and scoring 41 points in the third quarter, the Cavaliers were only down single-digits heading into the fourth – and they were within six, 88-82, with 8:50 to play on Jaron Blossomgame’s third triple of the night.

But 18-year vet Tony Parker proceeded to tally five straight points – converting an and-1 and scoring on a layup to key a 12-4 run capped by a Kemba Walker three-pointer that put the Cavs down two touchdowns with 5:42 to play.

Cleveland wouldn’t get within single-digits the rest of the way.

By the Numbers9, 12, 14, 10 … games this season, respectively, that Larry Nance Jr. has either led or tied for the team lead in rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots.

QuotableCoach Larry Drew, on the momentum shift in Wednesday’s loss in Charlotte …

”It was that second quarter where we just seemed to have multiple breakdowns. We did take a halftime lead but at that point I just felt that the momentum had shifted, the energy had shifted and I give Charlotte credit – they had to do what they had to do, particularly on their home court.”

Up Next -- Following Wednesday’s loss in Charlotte, the Cavaliers get a well-deserved day off before wrapping up their three-game roadie on Friday night in Toronto – taking on Kawhi Leonard and the East-leading Raptors. The Cavs return home for a one-game stopover – taking on Chicago on Sunday night at The Q before getting right back on the road for three – facing off against the Grizzlies next Wednesday, followed by a Friday night stop in Miami before closing out the calendar year the following evening against Trey Young and the Hawks in Atlanta.

Calls of the Game

#CavsHornets Postgame: Coach Drew

Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.

Cavaliers at Hornets - December 19, 2018

#CavsHornets Postgame: Coach Drew
#CavsHornets Postgame: Coach Drew

Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Dec 19, 2018  |  04:35
#CavsHornets Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.
#CavsHornets Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Dec 19, 2018  |  02:20
#CavsHornets Postgame: Collin Sexton
#CavsHornets Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Dec 19, 2018  |  01:09
GAME RECAP: Hornets 110, Cavaliers 99
GAME RECAP: Hornets 110, Cavaliers 99

Kemba Walker leads all scorers with 30 points and six assists as Charlotte beat Cleveland, 110-99.
Dec 19, 2018  |  00:00
Blossomgame with the Putback Slam
Blossomgame with the Putback Slam

Jaron Blossomgame crashes the offensive glass and crunches home the slam.
Dec 19, 2018  |  00:09
Cedi with the Flashbreak Flush
Cedi with the Flashbreak Flush

Cedi Osman collects the loose ball and skies for the fastbreak flush.
Dec 19, 2018  |  00:10
Nwaba Throws the Hammer Down
Nwaba Throws the Hammer Down

Larry Nance Jr. drops the bounce pass to David Nwaba who powers home the two-hand slam.
Dec 19, 2018  |  00:19
Nance Jr. Scoops and Scores
Nance Jr. Scoops and Scores

Larry Nance Jr. goes to work in the post and finishes the pretty up-and-under move for two.
Dec 19, 2018  |  00:14
Clarkson Finishes the Tough Two
Clarkson Finishes the Tough Two

Jordan Clarkson weaves his way into the lane and finds an opening for the layup.
Dec 19, 2018  |  00:16
Burks Strong with the And-One
Burks Strong with the And-One

Alec Burks drives it hard to the basket and finishes through the contact in this ‘More Driven Highlight’ driven by Goodyear.
Dec 19, 2018  |  00:23
Featured Highlight: Nwaba Lobs Nance Jr.
Featured Highlight: Nwaba Lobs Nance Jr.

David Nwaba and Larry Nance Jr. work the two-man game resulting in the alley-oop slam.
Dec 19, 2018  |  00:19
