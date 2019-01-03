Heat Stymie Cavs Over Final Three Quarters

Wrap-Up -- The Miami Heat aren’t known as a three-point shooting squad. But they were locked in from long-distance on Wednesday night – drilling 16 triples and handing the Wine & Gold their seventh straight defeat – a 117-92 decision to tip off a four-game homestand.

Just five nights after dropping Cleveland for the 15th straight occasion on South Beach, the Heat were equally stingy in the rematch – holding the Cavaliers to 45 percent shooting and dominating them on the boards, 47-22, in the paint, 44-26, and in second-chance scoring, 14-2.

The Cavaliers likely expected those numbers to be better with their leading rebounder – Tristan Thompson – rejoining the starting lineup after missing the previous ten games with a sprained left foot.

Thompson, along with Rodney Hood, returned from injury on Wednesday night and each contributed in the scoring column.

Tristan led the Wine & Gold with 14 points, going 5-of-9 from the floor and 4-of-6 from the stripe in just 23 minutes of action. But Thompson only grabbed a pair of boards in the loss while Hassan Whiteside led both teams, snagging a dozen for Miami.

Hood, who made his return after missing the previous four games with a sore Achilles, followed up with 13 points – going 5-of-7 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, adding a pair of steals and a block.

Collin Sexton was the only other Cavs starter in double-figures, finishing up with 12 points on 5-for-15 shooting, including 2-of-4 from long-range to go with four boards and four assists, all of which he grabbed in the first period.

Jordan Clarkson tallied doubled-digits off the bench for the 32nd time in 36 appearances this season – notching 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-8 from deep, to go with five assists and a blocked shot.

Larry Nance Jr. – back to a reserve role with the return of Tristan Thompson – didn’t have a big scoring night, finishing with six points, but still led the Cavaliers in rebounds (five), assists (six) and steals (three).

Josh Richardson led both squads with 24 points – going 9-of-16 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from three-point range. Overall, four Heat starters tallied double-figures and their bench outscored Cleveland’s vaunted second unit, 54-35.

Turning Point -- The Cavs and Heat went back-and-forth in the opening period, with Cleveland taking an early seven-point edge – shooting an even 50 percent from the floor while holding the Heat to 33 percent.

But the Heat began warming up from beyond the arc in that second quarter and by the time they cooled off, the contest was out of hand.

In that second period, the Heat went 6-of-8 from long-range and proceeded to outscore the Cavs, 36-20, in the quarter. Miami didn’t go on a big run in the second; it was more death-by-a-thousand-cuts – extending their edge to 17 points on Dion Waiters’ driving layup just before intermission.

The Heat would score 35 more points in the third quarter and the Cavaliers wouldn’t get back to within single digits the rest of the way.

By the Numbers – 12, 14, 19, 14 … games this season that Larry Nance Jr. has led or tied for the team lead in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks – each of which he accomplished on Wednesday night vs. Miami.

Quotable – Rodney Hood, on how the Wine & Gold need to get back into the win column …

"Most nights, we’re undersized strength-wise and height-wise, so that’s how we’re going to be effective out there on the court – just hunting down loose balls. We’ve got to be quicker to the ball. We’ve got to be more physical and just fight it out. That’s the only way we’re going to be able to stay in games."

Up Next -- After tipping off the four-game homestand with a loss on Wednesday night, the Cavaliers prepare for a weekend back-to-back, welcoming a pair of Western Conference squads to The Q. On Friday night, they host Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz before Anthony Davis and the Pelicans roll in the following evening. The Wine & Gold close out the four-game homestand next Tuesday night when they welcome the Pacers to town. Following that, it’s the longest roadie of the season – a six-game, 11-day trip that rolls through New Orleans, Houston, Los Angeles, Portland, Utah and Denver.

