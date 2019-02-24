Love's Big Night Lifts Cavs Over Grizz

Wrap-Up -- With Kevin Love back in the fold, the Cavaliers have looked like a different team since the All-Star Break.

On Saturday night, the Wine & Gold won their second straight and for the third time in their last four games – a run concurrent with their five-time All-Star’s return – dropping the Grizzlies, 112-107, on Saturday night at The Q.

The Cavaliers scored 37 points in the first period and 30 in the fourth, rebounding after relinquishing an 18-point lead and improving to 18-4 all-time against Memphis at The Q.

Cleveland was cruising until the scrappy Grizz wiped out their lead late in the third quarter. It was a different ballgame in the fourth, with squads trading the lead eight different times before Jonas Valanciunas gave Memphis a two-point edge with 2:25 to play, canning a triple from the left corner.

But Cedi Osman gave the Cavaliers the lead for good on Cleveland’s next possession – drilling a three-pointer of his own with just under two minutes to play for the one-point advantage. Osman put an exclamation point on things one possession later, running the floor to throw down a vicious right-handed dunk off a nice outlet pass from Collin Sexton.

By that point in the game, Kevin Love – who’s still on a minutes-restriction – was done for the night, having logged 26 extremely productive minutes of work.

Love tallied his first double-double since returning from injury in his last outing against Phoenix, but was simply outstanding on Saturday – leading both squads with a season-high 32 points, going 9-of-15 from the floor, including 6-of-9 from long-range, doubling-up with a game-best 12 boards in the win.

Matthew Dellavedova tallied a team-high six assists on Saturday evening.

After a rough outing against the Suns on Thursday, Collin Sexton reached the 20-point mark for the fifth time in his last seven games – finishing with 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, adding six boards – including a critical, man-sized rebound with 20 seconds remaining – five assists and a pair of steals.

After doubling-up on Wednesday night, Ante Zizic was rock-solid again on Saturday – tallying 18 points and seven boards, going 6-of-7 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the stripe.

Cedi Osman notched double-figures, finishing with just 11 points, but his last five points were critical to Cleveland’s win.

Matthew Dellavedova rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, notching 10 points off the bench and leading both squads in assists for the third straight game, handing out six helpers in 23 minutes of work off the bench.

The Wine & Gold drilled 16 triples on the night, while outrunning Memphis on the break, 13-4, and winning the battle of the boards, 52-43.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 25 points and 11 boards, and the Grizzlies’ bench outscored Cleveland’s second unit, 42-27, but it wasn’t enough for a Memphis team that’s now dropped four straight.

Turning Point -- Sometimes the turning point of the night comes just under the wire – and that was the case on Saturday night.

The Cavaliers were in complete control of the contest through the first two-and-a-half quarters before the Grizzlies went on a 16-1 run midway through the third to tie the affair at 80-apiece.

Memphis took the lead on a Jonas Valanciunas trifecta, but Cedi Osman answered with five straight points to put Cleveland back in charge. Overall, the Cavaliers would end the game on an 11-4 run, sealing the deal on Matthew Dellavedova’s free throws over the final 17 seconds.

By the Numbers – 20.3, .433, .436 … Collin Sexton’s scoring average – along with his shooting percentage and three-point percentage – over his last seven games.

Quotable – Kevin Love, on getting back on the floor for extended minutes …

"It’s a lot of fun. I mean, I feel like a big part of my life and my identity is taken away when the game is taken away from you. So I feel really good and really fortunate just to be out there. I wanted to get out there with these guys as quickly as possible, while also making sure that my foot was right. So I feel really good."

Up Next -- The Wine & Gold wrap up their three-game homestand with the third of three Western Conference foes – welcoming Damian Lillard and the Blazers to Cleveland on Monday night. The Cavaliers then hit the road for the first time in almost three weeks when they travel to the Big Apple for a Thursday night matchup with the Knicks to close out the month of February. Cleveland tips off March with a weekend back-to-back at The Q – hosting the Pistons on Saturday evening followed by a visit from the Magic the following night. The Cavs then play five of their next six on the road.

