Love's Big Night Lifts Cavs Over Grizz

Love Goes for 32 as Wine & Gold Win Second Straight After All-Star Break
Posted: Feb 23, 2019

Wrap-Up -- With Kevin Love back in the fold, the Cavaliers have looked like a different team since the All-Star Break.

On Saturday night, the Wine & Gold won their second straight and for the third time in their last four games – a run concurrent with their five-time All-Star’s return – dropping the Grizzlies, 112-107, on Saturday night at The Q.

The Cavaliers scored 37 points in the first period and 30 in the fourth, rebounding after relinquishing an 18-point lead and improving to 18-4 all-time against Memphis at The Q.

Cleveland was cruising until the scrappy Grizz wiped out their lead late in the third quarter. It was a different ballgame in the fourth, with squads trading the lead eight different times before Jonas Valanciunas gave Memphis a two-point edge with 2:25 to play, canning a triple from the left corner.

But Cedi Osman gave the Cavaliers the lead for good on Cleveland’s next possession – drilling a three-pointer of his own with just under two minutes to play for the one-point advantage. Osman put an exclamation point on things one possession later, running the floor to throw down a vicious right-handed dunk off a nice outlet pass from Collin Sexton.

By that point in the game, Kevin Love – who’s still on a minutes-restriction – was done for the night, having logged 26 extremely productive minutes of work.

Love tallied his first double-double since returning from injury in his last outing against Phoenix, but was simply outstanding on Saturday – leading both squads with a season-high 32 points, going 9-of-15 from the floor, including 6-of-9 from long-range, doubling-up with a game-best 12 boards in the win.

Matthew Dellavedova

Matthew Dellavedova tallied a team-high six assists on Saturday evening.

After a rough outing against the Suns on Thursday, Collin Sexton reached the 20-point mark for the fifth time in his last seven games – finishing with 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, adding six boards – including a critical, man-sized rebound with 20 seconds remaining – five assists and a pair of steals.

After doubling-up on Wednesday night, Ante Zizic was rock-solid again on Saturday – tallying 18 points and seven boards, going 6-of-7 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the stripe.

Cedi Osman notched double-figures, finishing with just 11 points, but his last five points were critical to Cleveland’s win.

Matthew Dellavedova rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, notching 10 points off the bench and leading both squads in assists for the third straight game, handing out six helpers in 23 minutes of work off the bench.

The Wine & Gold drilled 16 triples on the night, while outrunning Memphis on the break, 13-4, and winning the battle of the boards, 52-43.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 25 points and 11 boards, and the Grizzlies’ bench outscored Cleveland’s second unit, 42-27, but it wasn’t enough for a Memphis team that’s now dropped four straight.

Turning Point -- Sometimes the turning point of the night comes just under the wire – and that was the case on Saturday night.

The Cavaliers were in complete control of the contest through the first two-and-a-half quarters before the Grizzlies went on a 16-1 run midway through the third to tie the affair at 80-apiece.

Memphis took the lead on a Jonas Valanciunas trifecta, but Cedi Osman answered with five straight points to put Cleveland back in charge. Overall, the Cavaliers would end the game on an 11-4 run, sealing the deal on Matthew Dellavedova’s free throws over the final 17 seconds.

By the Numbers20.3, .433, .436 … Collin Sexton’s scoring average – along with his shooting percentage and three-point percentage – over his last seven games.

QuotableKevin Love, on getting back on the floor for extended minutes …

"It’s a lot of fun. I mean, I feel like a big part of my life and my identity is taken away when the game is taken away from you. So I feel really good and really fortunate just to be out there. I wanted to get out there with these guys as quickly as possible, while also making sure that my foot was right. So I feel really good."

Up Next -- The Wine & Gold wrap up their three-game homestand with the third of three Western Conference foes – welcoming Damian Lillard and the Blazers to Cleveland on Monday night. The Cavaliers then hit the road for the first time in almost three weeks when they travel to the Big Apple for a Thursday night matchup with the Knicks to close out the month of February. Cleveland tips off March with a weekend back-to-back at The Q – hosting the Pistons on Saturday evening followed by a visit from the Magic the following night. The Cavs then play five of their next six on the road.

Calls of the Game

#CavsGrizzlies Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love spoke with the media following Saturday's 112-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Quicken Loans Arena.

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies - February 23, 2019

#CavsGrizzlies Postgame: Kevin Love
#CavsGrizzlies Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love spoke with the media following Saturday's 112-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Quicken Loans Arena.
Feb 23, 2019  |  05:37
#CavsGrizzlies Postgame: Coach Drew
#CavsGrizzlies Postgame: Coach Drew

Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Saturday's 112-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Quicken Loans Arena.
Feb 23, 2019  |  06:03
#CavsGrizzlies Postgame: Ante Zizic
#CavsGrizzlies Postgame: Ante Zizic

Cavaliers center Ante Zizic spoke with the media following Saturday's 112-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Quicken Loans Arena.
Feb 23, 2019  |  02:56
#CavsGrizzlies On-Court Postgame: Cedi Osman
#CavsGrizzlies On-Court Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman spoke with FOX Sports Ohio's Angel Gray following Saturday's 112-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Quicken Loans Arena.
Feb 23, 2019  |  02:25
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 112, Grizzlies 107
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 112, Grizzlies 107

Kevin Love doubles up while Collin Sexton adds 20 as the Cavaliers defeat the Grizzlies at home.
Feb 23, 2019  |  00:00
Highlights: Kevin Love - Grizzlies Vs. Cavaliers
Highlights: Kevin Love - Grizzlies Vs. Cavaliers

Kevin Love knocks down a team-high 32 points on Saturday night in Cleveland's win over Memphis at The Q.
Feb 23, 2019  |  00:00
Featured Highlight: Cedi Hammers It
Featured Highlight: Cedi Hammers It

Cedi brings Wine & Gold Nation to its feet with a monster one-handed jam late in the fourth quarter.
Feb 23, 2019  |  00:22
Sexton Gets Up for Two-Handed Dunk
Sexton Gets Up for Two-Handed Dunk

Delly dimes a breaking Collin Sexton who two-hand slams it late in the fourth quarter.
Feb 23, 2019  |  00:21
Kevin Throws Down the One-Handed Jam
Kevin Throws Down the One-Handed Jam

Kevin Love gets a clean break to the basket before throwing down the one-handed slam.
Feb 23, 2019  |  00:10
Cynthia Minx Honors Aretha Franklin with Halftime Performance
Cynthia Minx Honors Aretha Franklin with Halftime Performance

Singer Cynthia Minx honors the legendary Aretha Franklin at halftime with some of Franklin's most famous hits, including 'R-E-S-P-E-C-T'.
Feb 23, 2019  |  07:24
Love Says 'Get That Weak Stuff Outta Here!'
Love Says 'Get That Weak Stuff Outta Here!'

Kevin Love denies the Grizzlies in the paint with a big block in the third quarter.
Feb 23, 2019  |  00:19
Delly Finds Big Z for Two-Handed Jam
Delly Finds Big Z for Two-Handed Jam

Following a Memphis turnover, Delly takes the ball up court before tossing a dime to Zizic who slams it during the second quarter.
Feb 23, 2019  |  00:11
Larry Nance Jr. Cleans Up Beneath the Basket
Larry Nance Jr. Cleans Up Beneath the Basket

Larry Nance Jr. makes a heads up play beneath the basket after grabbing the ball mid air and slamming it home.
Feb 23, 2019  |  00:13
Brandon Knight Dimes Ante Zizic in First
Brandon Knight Dimes Ante Zizic in First

Ante Zizic hoops & harms in this ‘More Driven Highlight’ driven by Goodyear.
Feb 23, 2019  |  00:16
Love Fools Grizzlies, Cans Three-Pointer
Love Fools Grizzlies, Cans Three-Pointer

Kevin Love makes the Grizzlies miss with nice pump fake before knocking down the triple.
Feb 23, 2019  |  00:11
#CavsGrizzlies Shootaround: Marquese Chriss
#CavsGrizzlies Shootaround: Marquese Chriss

Cavaliers forward Marquese Chriss spoke with the media following Saturday's shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the Memphis Grizzlies.
Feb 23, 2019  |  04:45
