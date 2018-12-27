Cavaliers Rally Falls Short in Memphis

Wrap-Up -- While trying to weather the dog days of the season with a shorthanded squad, the Cavaliers have fallen behind early in games. But Wednesday’s early deficit in Memphis proved too much to overcome.

Back on the road to start another three-game trip after a brief one-game home stop, Cleveland scored just a single point through the game’s first seven minutes, resulting in a season-low nine-point first quarter.

The Cavaliers recovered to keep the contest competitive, but their furious late rally fell just short as they fell for the fourth straight occasion – dropping the 95-87 decision at the Grindhouse.

The Wine & Gold never led on Wednesday night, but they never let the resurgent Grizzlies get comfortable either. Memphis took double-digit leads in all four quarters, and in all four quarters the Cavaliers clawed back into contention.

That last rally came in the final period. With the Grizzlies looking to finally put the pesky Cavaliers away – extending their lead to 17 with 7:34 to play – Larry Drew’s squad simply would not relent, going on a 23-10 run to cut the lead to just four, 86-82, with 1:19 remaining.

But Mike Conley and Marc Gasol keyed a quick 7-0 push that put the Grizz back in control in the game’s closing moments.

Just three Cavaliers notched double-figures in Wednesday’s loss – with Jordan Clarkson, as usual, leading the charge off Cleveland’s bench.

On the night, the team’s top scorer led both squads with 24 points, going 10-of-20 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, to go with five boards, two assists and a team-best three steals.

Collin Sexton more than held his own against one of the league’s more underrated point guards in Conley – following up with 16 points on 6-for-15 shooting, adding five boards, a team-high six assists and a steal in the loss.

Cedi Osman was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, finishing with 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting to go with seven boards. Fellow sophomore Ante Zizic got the start on Wednesday and led both teams with 11 boards to go with six points and a pair of assists.

Overall, the Cavaliers dominated Memphis on the boards, 53-34, with a 19-3 edge on the offensive glass – and had a 22-11 advantage on the break. But Cleveland also committed 17 turnovers that led to 24 Grizzlies’ points while shooting just 36 percent from the floor.

All five Memphis starters tallied double-figures, with Marc Gasol leading the way – finishing with 20 points, nine boards, six assists and a game-high four blocked shots.

Turning Point -- Wednesday’s contest barely had a turning point, with the Wine & Gold found themselves fighting out of a hole for most of the final three quarters.

The Cavaliers turned in their worst opening quarter of the campaign – shooting just 14 percent from the floor, including a 1-for-9 effort from long-distance, and finishing with just nine points. They didn’t hit their first field goal until Channing Frye drilled a three-pointer at the 4:26 mark.

Cleveland also committed seven of its 17 miscues in that first period as the Grizzlies ran out to a 12-point lead – just enough cushion to hold on over the next 36 minutes for the win.

By the Numbers – 21.4, .475, .882 … Jordan Clarkson’s scoring average, shooting and free throw percentage over his last seven games, topping the 20-point plateau in five of those contests. The fifth-year man from Mizzou has now led the squad in scoring on 15 occasions this year.

Quotable – Jordan Clarkson, on Wednesday night’s sluggish start at the FedExForum …

”Maybe it was Christmas, who knows. Maybe everybody ate good on Christmas and came in a little slow. But everybody got out of it and we were right there in the game.”

Up Next -- After falling on Wednesday night in Memphis, the Wine & Gold’s recent three-game roadie rolls on – with the Cavaliers making their first visit to Miami this season for a Friday night meeting against the Heat, followed by their first visit to Atlanta for a meeting with Trae Young and the Hawks the following evening to wrap up the 2018 calendar year. The Cavaliers start 2019 with a well-earned four-game homestand – beginning on January 2 against the Heat. Following that contest, it’s a weekend back-to-back against Utah and New Orleans before wrapping up the following Tuesday when Indiana comes to town.

