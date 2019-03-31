Second Quarter Surge Lifts Clippers Past Cavs

Wrap-Up -- For this recap, maybe it’d be better to discuss the Turning Point first.

The final score would indicate that the Clippers had their way with the Wine & Gold on Saturday afternoon. But in actuality, a four-minute spurt to end the second quarter and a two-minute stretch to start the third was all the Clippers needed to turn an otherwise tight game into the lopsided 132-108 decision it turned out to be.

The game was knotted up at 48-apiece with just under four minutes to play before intermission, but the Clippers proceeded to close the first half on a 17-4 run and opened the second stanza scoring the first eight points.

Cleveland rallied back, cutting a 23-point Clippers’ lead to just seven late in the third quarter before the Clippers pulled away in the fourth – with super-sub Lou Williams scoring 14 of his 18 points in the final period.

Williams’ 18 points weren’t even tops among L.A.’s second unit – easily the league’s highest-scoring group. That distinction went to Montrezl Harrell, who led the Clippers with 23 points, going 10-for-13 from the floor to go with six assists and a block.

And although Harrell topped a group of reserves that combined for 69 points, the game’s top scorer came off Cleveland’s bench.

Jordan Clarkson, who’s scored plenty of points at the Staples Center over the course of his brief career, paced both squads with 26 points, going 11-for-16 from the floor, adding two assists and a pair of steals.

Rookie Collin Sexton overcame a slow start – netting 12 of his 21 points after intermission, going 5-of-8 from the floor after halftime, 7-of-17 overall, hitting all six of his free throw attempts to go with three boards and three assists.

Sexton records double figure scoring for the 68th time this season.

Cedi Osman followed up with 19 points in the loss – going 5-for-13 from the floor and 7-of-9 from beyond the arc, adding five boards, three assists and a career-high four steals.

Tristan Thompson, getting his third straight start, doubled-up for the first time since January 13 – the last time he played at Staples Center – finishing with 10 points and 10 boards, going 4-of-6 from the floor and grabbing four of his rebounds off the offensive glass.

In 32 minutes off the bench, Larry Nance Jr. also grabbed four of his 10 boards on the offensive end – adding five points, a pair of assists and a steal.

The Cavaliers were without forward Kevin Love, who was a late scratch due to a sore left shoulder. The Clippers were without Danilo Gallinari.

The Wine & Gold were solid from the stripe on Saturday afternoon – going 23-of-28 -- but they struggled mightily from beyond the arc – going just 3-for-23 from deep while the Clippers drained 13 triples. Los Angeles also dominated on the break – outscoring Cleveland, 27-11.

Turning Point -- The Clippers’ aforementioned burst late in the second quarter was simply the story of the game.

The Clippers actually took an eight-point edge in the first quarter, but the Cavaliers bounced back to tie the contest at 29-apiece on Nik Stauskas’ tip-in.

In the second period, both teams went back and forth and the Wine & Gold took a one-point lead with 5:16 to play in the first half on Brandon Knight’s jumper. But that was truly as good as it would get for Cleveland. JaMychal Green canned a triple on L.A.’s next possession and things spiraled quickly from there.

Over the last four minutes of the first half and first two minutes of the second, the Clippers outscored the Cavs, 33-10.

By the Numbers – 4 … players in NBA history that have posted an 11-game stretch of at least 17 field goal attempts and 6.2 three-point attempts – connecting on 55 percent from the floor and 50 percent from long-range on those shots: Klay Thompson, Ray Allen, Dale Ellis and the only rookie on that list – Collin Sexton.

Quotable – Cedi Osman, on the game’s leading scorer, Jordan Clarkson …

”I’m not really surprised by [Jordan Clarkson’s] performance. He does this all the time. He is a professional scorer. He is a great player. You just give him the ball and he will score the basketball. He played great tonight, but the whole season he’s been playing perfectly.”

Up Next -- With now just five games to play in the 2018-19 season following Saturday afternoon’s loss in L.A., the Wine & Gold’s roadie rolls on with a Monday night matchup against the Suns in Phoenix. The Cavaliers close out the trip with a back-to-back later in the week – traveling to Sacramento for a Thursday night meeting with the Kings followed by a stop in Oakland the following evening, closing out the road schedule against the World Champs. Cleveland comes home to welcome the Spurs to town on Sunday afternoon before wrapping up on Fan Appreciation Night against Charlotte on Tuesday at The Q.

