Second Quarter Surge Lifts Clippers Past Cavs

L.A. Blows Game Open Just Before Half as Cavs Drop Fifth Straight
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Mar 30, 2019

Wrap-Up -- For this recap, maybe it’d be better to discuss the Turning Point first.

The final score would indicate that the Clippers had their way with the Wine & Gold on Saturday afternoon. But in actuality, a four-minute spurt to end the second quarter and a two-minute stretch to start the third was all the Clippers needed to turn an otherwise tight game into the lopsided 132-108 decision it turned out to be.

The game was knotted up at 48-apiece with just under four minutes to play before intermission, but the Clippers proceeded to close the first half on a 17-4 run and opened the second stanza scoring the first eight points.

Cleveland rallied back, cutting a 23-point Clippers’ lead to just seven late in the third quarter before the Clippers pulled away in the fourth – with super-sub Lou Williams scoring 14 of his 18 points in the final period.

Williams’ 18 points weren’t even tops among L.A.’s second unit – easily the league’s highest-scoring group. That distinction went to Montrezl Harrell, who led the Clippers with 23 points, going 10-for-13 from the floor to go with six assists and a block.

And although Harrell topped a group of reserves that combined for 69 points, the game’s top scorer came off Cleveland’s bench.

Jordan Clarkson, who’s scored plenty of points at the Staples Center over the course of his brief career, paced both squads with 26 points, going 11-for-16 from the floor, adding two assists and a pair of steals.

Rookie Collin Sexton overcame a slow start – netting 12 of his 21 points after intermission, going 5-of-8 from the floor after halftime, 7-of-17 overall, hitting all six of his free throw attempts to go with three boards and three assists.

Collin Sexton

Sexton records double figure scoring for the 68th time this season.

Cedi Osman followed up with 19 points in the loss – going 5-for-13 from the floor and 7-of-9 from beyond the arc, adding five boards, three assists and a career-high four steals.

Tristan Thompson, getting his third straight start, doubled-up for the first time since January 13 – the last time he played at Staples Center – finishing with 10 points and 10 boards, going 4-of-6 from the floor and grabbing four of his rebounds off the offensive glass.

In 32 minutes off the bench, Larry Nance Jr. also grabbed four of his 10 boards on the offensive end – adding five points, a pair of assists and a steal.

The Cavaliers were without forward Kevin Love, who was a late scratch due to a sore left shoulder. The Clippers were without Danilo Gallinari.

The Wine & Gold were solid from the stripe on Saturday afternoon – going 23-of-28 -- but they struggled mightily from beyond the arc – going just 3-for-23 from deep while the Clippers drained 13 triples. Los Angeles also dominated on the break – outscoring Cleveland, 27-11.

Turning Point -- The Clippers’ aforementioned burst late in the second quarter was simply the story of the game.

The Clippers actually took an eight-point edge in the first quarter, but the Cavaliers bounced back to tie the contest at 29-apiece on Nik Stauskas’ tip-in.

In the second period, both teams went back and forth and the Wine & Gold took a one-point lead with 5:16 to play in the first half on Brandon Knight’s jumper. But that was truly as good as it would get for Cleveland. JaMychal Green canned a triple on L.A.’s next possession and things spiraled quickly from there.

Over the last four minutes of the first half and first two minutes of the second, the Clippers outscored the Cavs, 33-10.

By the Numbers4 … players in NBA history that have posted an 11-game stretch of at least 17 field goal attempts and 6.2 three-point attempts – connecting on 55 percent from the floor and 50 percent from long-range on those shots: Klay Thompson, Ray Allen, Dale Ellis and the only rookie on that list – Collin Sexton.

QuotableCedi Osman, on the game’s leading scorer, Jordan Clarkson …

”I’m not really surprised by [Jordan Clarkson’s] performance. He does this all the time. He is a professional scorer. He is a great player. You just give him the ball and he will score the basketball. He played great tonight, but the whole season he’s been playing perfectly.”

Up Next -- With now just five games to play in the 2018-19 season following Saturday afternoon’s loss in L.A., the Wine & Gold’s roadie rolls on with a Monday night matchup against the Suns in Phoenix. The Cavaliers close out the trip with a back-to-back later in the week – traveling to Sacramento for a Thursday night meeting with the Kings followed by a stop in Oakland the following evening, closing out the road schedule against the World Champs. Cleveland comes home to welcome the Spurs to town on Sunday afternoon before wrapping up on Fan Appreciation Night against Charlotte on Tuesday at The Q.

Calls of the Game

#CavsClippers Postgame: Coach Drew

Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at STAPLES Center.

Cavaliers at Clippers - March 30, 2019

#CavsClippers Postgame: Coach Drew
#CavsClippers Postgame: Coach Drew

Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at STAPLES Center.
#CavsClippers Postgame: Jordan Clarkson
#CavsClippers Postgame: Jordan Clarkson

Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson spoke with the media following Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at STAPLES Center.
#CavsClippers Postgame: Cedi Osman
#CavsClippers Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at STAPLES Center.
Jordan Clarkson (26 points) Highlights vs. LA Clippers
Jordan Clarkson (26 points) Highlights vs. LA Clippers

Jordan Clarkson scores a team-high 26 points off the bench against the Clippers.
GAME RECAP: Clippers 132, Cavaliers 108
GAME RECAP: Clippers 132, Cavaliers 108

Montrezl Harrell scores 23 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander adds 22 with eight assists as the Clippers take it, 132-108.
Clarkson Finishes the And-One
Clarkson Finishes the And-One

Jordan Clarkson gets the tough shot to fall for the hoop and the harm.
Nance Jr. Throws the Hammer Down
Nance Jr. Throws the Hammer Down

David Nwaba dimes Larry Nance Jr. who throws the hammer down.
Sexton Heats Up in the 3Q
Sexton Heats Up in the 3Q

Collin Sexton heats up in the third quarter with a series of buckets to help cut into the Clippers' lead.
Cedi with the Steal and Slam
Cedi with the Steal and Slam

Cedi Osman gets the steal at one end and takes it down to the other for the fast break flush.
Easy Flush for Clarkson
Easy Flush for Clarkson

Defense leads to offense as Cedi Osman picks up the loose ball and throws it ahead to a wide open Jordan Clarkson for the uncontested flush.
Marquese Chriss Slams it Home
Marquese Chriss Slams it Home

Cedi Osman finds a cutting Marquese Chriss for the two-hand slam.
Clarkson with the Hoop and the Harm
Clarkson with the Hoop and the Harm

Jordan Clarkson weaves his way into the paint and tosses in the the shot, plus the foul, in this ‘More Driven Highlight’ driven by Goodyear.
Cedi Tricks the Defense for Two
Cedi Tricks the Defense for Two

Cedi Osman uses the hesitation move to get past the Clippers defense for the first bucket of the game.
