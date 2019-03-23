Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Cavs Can't Rally Past Clippers at The Q

Home Win Streak Snapped as Clarkson's Three-Point Attempt at the Buzzer Rims Out
David Liam Kyle/NBAE/Getty Images
Posted: Mar 22, 2019

Wrap-Up -- The clock finally struck midnight on the Cavaliers’ recent roll at The Q.

The Wine & Gold nearly made it five straight on their home floor, cutting the Clippers’ late seven-point lead to just a deuce with 6.4 to play. But Jordan Clarkson’s step-back three-point attempt rimmed out at the buzzer as Los Angeles held on for the 110-108 win on Friday night.

The Cavaliers got off to a strong start – scoring 40 points in the opening period and taking a 15-point edge after one. But the Clippers outscored Cleveland by 24 points over the next two quarters and took a double-digit lead midway through the fourth.

L.A. struggled from the stripe down the stretch, allowing the Cavaliers to whittle down the lead. And when Kevin Love scored on a short hook shot with 10.7 to play, the Wine & Gold had cut the lead to just a point, 109-108.

Patrick Beverly was fouled on L.A.’s next possession and split the pair, giving Cleveland one more chance for the win.

Clarkson found himself against Danilo Gallinari outside the arc as time ticked away. He jab-stepped the veteran big man and launched a 27-footer that rattled around the rim and out as the buzzer sounded, giving Cleveland its first home loss since March 2.

Clarkson was one of three Cavaliers to top the 20-point plateau on Friday night – notching 20 points in 33 minutes off the bench, going 9-for-19 from the floor to go with five boards and a pair of assists.

Kevin Love led the Wine & Gold with 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, to go with eight rebounds.

Kevin Love

Kevin Love tallies a team-high 22 points in loss to Clippers.

Collin Sexton tallied 20 points for the eighth straight game – finishing with 20 points, going 9-for-15 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from long-range, to go with four boards and an assist. With his first triple of the night, Sexton became just the 26th rookie in NBA history to notch 100 three-pointers and 1,000 points in a season.

Larry Nance Jr. posted another solid floor performance in his second game back from a chest injury – adding 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting to go with a team-best nine boards and a game-high three steals.

Cedi Osman was the fifth Cavalier to register double-figures, chipping in with 11 points, three assists and a pair of boards.

Gallinari led both squads on Friday night – finishing with 27 points on 11-for-15 shooting.

Turning Point -- After losing their early double-digit lead, the Cavaliers still went into halftime up a deuce.

But the Clippers began imposing their physicality on Cleveland in the third quarter – tying the contest at 65-apiece less than two minutes into the second half. L.A. took a brief lead, but Kevin Love’s trifecta got the Cavs back to within a point, 79-78, with just under five minutes to play in the third quarter.

But the Clippers would go on a 10-2 run to give themselves some breathing room that they’d need to weather Cleveland’s rally late in the fourth quarter.

By the Numbers1,221 … points that Jordan Clarkson has tallied off the bench this season, topping Campy Russell for the most ever scored by a reserve in Cavs franchise history.

QuotableKevin Love, on the young Cavaliers improving down the stretch …

"It’s been good to see ourselves play well against teams that are fighting for playoff spots, that are in the playoffs, that are going to play postseason basketball. So I think it’s good. This is something that we wanted to finish the season (doing), and I think it’s good to take those strides in the right direction whether we win or we lose, so long as we’re fighting to get better."

Up Next -- After wrapping up the three-game homestand with Friday night’s loss to the Clippers, the Wine & Gold are now down to their final nine games – beginning with a Sunday afternoon meeting with the Bucks in Milwaukee. Cleveland returns home for a Tuesday night meeting with Boston at The Q before embarking on their final road trip of the season – a five-game, nine-day junket with stops in San Antonio, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Sacramento and Oakland. The Cavs wrap up the season with a pair at home – welcoming the Spurs and Hornets to close out the campaign.

Calls of the Game

#CavsClippers Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the L.A. Clippers at Quicken Loans Arena.

Cavaliers vs. Clippers - March 22, 2019

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
#CavsClippers Postgame: Kevin Love
Now Playing

#CavsClippers Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the L.A. Clippers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 22, 2019  |  08:23
#CavsClippers Postgame: Jordan Clarkson
Now Playing

#CavsClippers Postgame: Jordan Clarkson

Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the L.A. Clippers at the Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 22, 2019  |  01:44
#CavsClippers Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.
Now Playing

#CavsClippers Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the L.A. Clippers at the Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 22, 2019  |  05:49
#CavsClippers Postgame: David Nwaba
Now Playing

#CavsClippers Postgame: David Nwaba

Cavaliers guard David Nwaba spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the L.A. Clippers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 22, 2019  |  01:53
#CavsClippers Postgame: Collin Sexton
Now Playing

#CavsClippers Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the L.A. Clippers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 22, 2019  |  01:53
#CavsClippers Postgame: Coach Drew
Now Playing

#CavsClippers Postgame: Coach Drew

Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the L.A. Clippers at the Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 22, 2019  |  05:55
GAME RECAP: Clippers 110, Cavaliers 108
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Clippers 110, Cavaliers 108

Three Cavaliers score 20-plus points in Cleveland's loss to Los Angeles on Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 22, 2019  |  00:00
Larry Rocks The Q with Third Dunk of the Night
Now Playing

Larry Rocks The Q with Third Dunk of the Night

Larry Nance Jr. added to his dunk collection on the night with a big dunk late in the fourth quarter.
Mar 22, 2019  |  00:13
Nance Jr. Finishes the Play with a Two-Handed Jam
Now Playing

Nance Jr. Finishes the Play with a Two-Handed Jam

Larry Nance Jr. finishes off Kevin Love's shot with an emphatic dunk midway through the final frame.
Mar 22, 2019  |  00:17
Nwaba Picks the Clippers Pockets
Now Playing

Nwaba Picks the Clippers Pockets

David Nwaba does it all himself, swiping the ball from Los Angeles before burying the layup in this ‘More Driven Highlight’ driven by Goodyear.
Mar 22, 2019  |  00:15
J.C. Sends Shot Over Two Defenders and In
Now Playing

J.C. Sends Shot Over Two Defenders and In

Jordan Clarkson goes over the heads of two Clippers players in the third quarter on Friday night.
Mar 22, 2019  |  00:09
KLove Buries the Corner Trey
Now Playing

KLove Buries the Corner Trey

Cavs quickly convert on offense with a nice three-pointer from Kevin Love early in the third quarter.
Mar 22, 2019  |  00:09
Collin Sexton with the Rainbow Shot
Now Playing

Collin Sexton with the Rainbow Shot

Collin Sexton steps up in the key to deliver a sky-high shot in the second quarter against the Clippers.
Mar 22, 2019  |  00:13
Featured Highlight: Larry Cleans It Up
Now Playing

Featured Highlight: Larry Cleans It Up

Larry Nance Jr. grabs the offensive rebound in the paint before flushing it with authority in the first quarter.
Mar 22, 2019  |  00:14
Kevin Kicks to Cedi for Corner Trey
Now Playing

Kevin Kicks to Cedi for Corner Trey

Kevin Love makes a heads up pass beneath the basket, finding Cedi in the corner for the three-pointer.
Mar 22, 2019  |  00:09
Sexton Knocks Down the Confident Three-Pointer
Now Playing

Sexton Knocks Down the Confident Three-Pointer

Collin Sexton throws a few moves at the Clippers' defense before canning the three-pointer.
Mar 22, 2019  |  00:10
Larry Nance Sr. Bobblehead Night
Now Playing

Larry Nance Sr. Bobblehead Night

Complete the collection and grab a Larry Nance Sr. bobblehead (presented by Car Parts Warehouse) for the March 22 contest versus the L.A. Clippers. Great seats are still available!
Mar 22, 2019  |  00:30
#CavsClippers Shootaround: Brandon Knight
Now Playing

#CavsClippers Shootaround: Brandon Knight

Cavaliers guard Brandon Knight spoke with the media following Friday's shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Mar 22, 2019  |  08:37
Harvest for Hunger presented by TrustedSec
Now Playing

Harvest for Hunger presented by TrustedSec

Join the Cavaliers for their 2019 Harvest for Hunger campaign (presented by TrustedSec) and donate canned goods and non-perishable items to the games on March 18th, 20st and 22nd at The Q!
Mar 20, 2019  |  00:30
Tags
Adel, Deng, Blossomgame, Jaron, Chriss, Marquese, Clarkson, Jordan, Frye, Channing