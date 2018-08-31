Clarkson Scores 29 in Final Game with Philippines

After a slow start to the 2018 Asian Games, Jordan Clarkson and the Philippines ended the tournament on a high note after routing the Syria national team, 109-55, on Friday in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The win also sealed a fifth place finish for Gilas Pilipinas, which is an improvement over their seventh place finish at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea. In fact, it was also the country's best showing at the event since 2002 when they placed fourth in Busan, South Korea.

In their victory against Syria, the Philippines came out of the gates firing on all cylinders, dropping 38 points in the first frame while shooting 7-of-10 from behind the arc. By the end of the half, they led Syria, 60-34, thanks to Clarkson's 23 first-half points.

By the end of the contest, Clarkson would finish with 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting, including five triples. The Cavaliers guard added six assists to go along with four rebounds. Over the course of the tournament, Clarkson averaged 26 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Clarkson's Filipino teammate, Christian Standhardinger, notched a double-double with 27 points and 15 boards.

At the other end of the court, Syria was led by Tarek Aljabi who tallied 23 points.

Overall, the Philippines performance at the 2018 Asian Games can be called a success despite not earning a medal. For Clarkson, however, he was just happy to have earned a chance to play thanks to the NBA and FIBA's one-time exception rule allowing NBA players to attend the tournament. There's no doubt that this tournament was a great tuneup for Clarkson with training camp just around the corner.