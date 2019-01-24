Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Celtics Stymie Wine & Gold in Beantown

Boston Drops Cavs Despite Strong Efforts from Osman, Zizic
Brian Babineau/NBAE/Getty Images
Posted: Jan 23, 2019

Wrap-Up -- The Cavaliers will be glad to see the month of January in the rearview mirror.

Trying to get through a rough road stretch with a depleted frontline, the Cavaliers got right back on the road on Wednesday – taking on a Celtics team that had won four straight and nine in a row on their home floor.

The end-result is the same as it’s been for the shorthanded Wine & Gold in now five straight and 16 of their past 17 outings – falling to the Celtics, 125-103, on Wednesday night at the TD Garden.

Playing without starters, Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, the Cavaliers went toe-to-toe with the red-hot Celtics – taking an early five-point lead and leading by three after one quarter. But Boston found its sea-legs in the second period – outscoring Cleveland, 38-20 and pulling away just before half. The Cavaliers never got back to within single-digits after intermission.

The loss squandered strong efforts by the Wine & Gold’s sophomores, Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic.

One game after finishing with eight points and zero rebounds, Osman went off for a career-high, leading the Wine & Gold with 25 points – going 8-of-11 from the floor, including 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, adding eight boards and a pair of assists to his impressive totals.

Zizic notched 14 of his 19 points in the first half – building on a rock-solid road trip to finish 9-for-17 from the floor, grabbing eight rebounds of his own in the loss.

With Tristan Thompson missing his fourth straight outing and Larry Nance Jr. still recovering from a knee injury, the Croatian big man has now tallied double-figure scoring in eight of his last nine outings.

Ante Zizic

Five Cavs score in double figures in Wednesday's game vs. Boston.

Collin Sexton followed up with 16 points on 6-for-15 shooting, including 2-of-4 from long-range, adding six boards and three assists.

Sexton didn’t have to face off against Kyrie on Wednesday night, but his backup – former Shaker Heights star, Terry Rozier – was almost as much of a handful.

On the night, Rozier connected on his first eight shot attempts – including his first four three-pointers – going on to lead both squads with 26 points, going 9-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-5 from deep to go with eight boards and a team-high six assists.

Alec Burks rounded out the Cavalier starters in double figures – finishing with 10 points while leading the squad in rebounds (8), assists (6), steals (2) and blocked shots (2).

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to tally 14 points for Cleveland, but he was the only reserve to notch double figures.

The Cavaliers bench had been easily outscoring opponents’ second units, but that trend reversed on Wednesday with Boston’s subs outscoring Cleveland’s – 60-30 – with Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward combining for 41 points in relief.

The Celtics took full advantage of Cleveland’s miscues on Wednesday – converting 21 Cavalier turnovers into 27 points, outscoring the Wine & Gold, 25-6, on the break.

Turning Point -- The Cavaliers jumped on the shorthanded Celts early, shooting 56 percent and taking a 30-27 lead into the second quarter, weathering a 16-point first by Terry Rozier.

Boston surged ahead to start the second period, but Rodney Hood’s triple gave Cleveland the lead back with just under eight minutes to play in the half. That’s about as good as it would get for the Wine & Gold – as Boston proceeded to go on a 19-4 run, capped by Marcus Smart’s three-pointer to put the Celtics up two TDs just before half.

Cleveland went into the second half down 15 points and got to within a dozen points in the third quarter before Boston pulled away in the fourth – extending their edge to 23 points before calling off the dogs down the stretch.

By the Numbers43 … games out of the 48 that he’s suited up for that Jordan Clarkson has tallied double-figures, including Wednesday’s loss in Boston, averaging 16.8 ppg on the season – good for third among all NBA reserves.

QuotableCedi Osman, on his career-high scoring night against the Celtics …

"I was feeling good today about my shots. I was just stepping into the shots always. I was staying away from the three-point line. When the ball was coming to me, I was just stepping towards the ball. I was just being confident with my three-point shots. I just have to keep working on it, keep being confident every game."

Up Next -- After falling to the Celtics on Wednesday night in Beantown, the Cavaliers are almost through their most difficult road stretch of the season. On Friday night, Cleveland welcomes the Heat to The Q before getting back on the road for a Sunday afternoon tilt in the Windy City. The Wine & Gold then close out the month of January with a visit by Bradley Beal and the Wizards next Tuesday night. After a well-earned three-day break, the Cavs welcome Luka Doncic and the Mavericks to Cleveland, tipping off February with that Friday night visit.

#CavsCeltics Postgame: Ante Zizic

Cavaliers center Ante Zizic spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Cavaliers at Celtics - January 23, 2019

#CavsCeltics Postgame: Ante Zizic
#CavsCeltics Postgame: Ante Zizic

Cavaliers center Ante Zizic spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Jan 23, 2019  |  02:19
#CavsCeltics Postgame: Cedi Osman
#CavsCeltics Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavaliers guard Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Jan 23, 2019  |  02:50
#CavsCeltics Postgame: Coach Drew
#CavsCeltics Postgame: Coach Drew

Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Jan 23, 2019  |  02:51
Highlights: Cedi Osman | Cavaliers vs. Celtics
Highlights: Cedi Osman | Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Cedi Osman scores 25 points and adds eight rebounds in Cleveland's loss to Boston.
Jan 23, 2019  |  00:00
GAME RECAP: Celtics 123, Cavaliers 103
GAME RECAP: Celtics 123, Cavaliers 103

Cedi Osman scores 25 in Cavs loss to Boston on Wednesday.
Jan 23, 2019  |  00:00
Cedi Dimes Zizic for Quick Score
Cedi Dimes Zizic for Quick Score

Ante Zizic finds the bottom of the net after Cedi drops a nice dime late in the fourth quarter.
Jan 23, 2019  |  00:10
Cedi Steps Up for Big Three in Fourth
Cedi Steps Up for Big Three in Fourth

Cedi Osman makes a clutch three in the fourth quarter against the Celtics on Wednesday.
Jan 23, 2019  |  00:13
Clarkson Hits Tough Layup in the Paint
Clarkson Hits Tough Layup in the Paint

Clarkson makes a tough play in the paint to give the Cavs two points.
Jan 23, 2019  |  00:09
Burks Makes Slick Move En Route to Basket
Burks Makes Slick Move En Route to Basket

Alec Burks weaves in between defender and the baseline before going up and under for the score.
Jan 23, 2019  |  00:09
Zizic Spins, Drives and One-Hand Dunks It
Zizic Spins, Drives and One-Hand Dunks It

Ante Zizic spins and dunks in the second quarter of Wednesday's game against Boston.
Jan 23, 2019  |  00:10
Sexton Converts Tough Shot into Two Points
Sexton Converts Tough Shot into Two Points

Collin Sexton makes a slick play beneath the basket in order to convert the tough layup against the Celtics.
Jan 23, 2019  |  00:17
Featured Highlight: Burks Denies Celtics
Featured Highlight: Burks Denies Celtics

Alec Burks opens up Wednesday night's game with a big-time block on the C's in the first quarter in Beantown.
Jan 23, 2019  |  00:10
#CavsCeltics Shootaround: Matthew Dellavedova
#CavsCeltics Shootaround: Matthew Dellavedova

Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova spoke with the media prior to Wednesday's shootaround at TD Garden as the Wine & Gold prep for the Boston Celtics.
Jan 23, 2019  |  01:37
#CavsCeltics Shootaround: Coach Drew
#CavsCeltics Shootaround: Coach Drew

Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media prior to Wednesday's shootaround at TD Garden as the Wine & Gold prep for the Boston Celtics.
Jan 23, 2019  |  02:56
