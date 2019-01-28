Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Wine & Gold Take Windy City Thriller

Solid Team Effort, Burks' Late Bucket Gets Cavaliers Off Schneid in Chicago
Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Jan 27, 2019

Wrap-Up -- The Cavaliers aren’t returning to the postseason for the fifth straight time this season. But there are significant victories along the way.

On Sunday afternoon – at the tail end of a brutal road stretch, having dropped six straight contests and the first three meetings of the season against their Central Division nemesis – the Wine & Gold needed to get a win. And they played like it, dropping the Bulls, 104-101, in a thriller at the United Center.

Five days after the Bulls took a one-sided win at The Q, the Cavaliers put together an outstanding team effort – getting strong contributions from their starters and the bench – to earn their 10th win, and fifth road victory, of the campaign.

Sunday’s was a white-knuckle affair for the entire 48 minutes, with no team leading by double-digits at any point. Neither team shot particularly well, but in the closing seconds the Wine & Gold canned one more shot than Chicago.

The final two minutes of the affair were indicative of Sunday’s nail-biter.

After Matthew Dellavedova’s triple with 2:40 remaining gave Cleveland a two-point edge, Wayne Selden answered with a bomb on the other end to put the Bulls back up one, 101-100, with just over a minute to play.

After misses by both teams on their respective next possessions, the Cavaliers had a chance to take the lead when Rodney Hood worked his way left through the lane and towards the rim, but Robin Lopez blocked his layup attempt.

Lopez’ block, however, bounced right to Alec Burks, who put a short 10-footer up and in for the go-ahead bucket with just 17 seconds remaining.

Kris Dunn missed a layup that would have put the Bulls back in the lead with 8.4 to play, with Ante Zizic grabbing his 14th rebound of the game and feeding Dellavedova, who was immediately fouled.

Jordan Clarkson, Deng Adel

Cavs bench outscores Bulls, 60-42, in Sunday's win.

Delly canned both free throws to put the Cavaliers up three, then was enough of a nuisance on the defensive end on Chicago’s last possession, bothering Zach LaVine into a missed triple at the buzzer and sealing the deal for Cleveland.

Burks led Cleveland’s starters with 18 points, going 6-of-13 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from deep, adding eight boards and a pair of assists.

Jordan Clarkson notched 18 points of his own, connecting on 8-of-11 shots to go with seven boards and a team-high six assists in just under 22 minutes of work off the bench.

Cedi Osman continued his hot play – finishing with 17 points on 6-for-17 shooting, adding eight boards, two assists and a pair of steals in the win.

Rodney Hood posted his 31st double figure outing of the season, adding 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting to go with two helpers and a pair of steals.

Matthew Dellavedova had an excellent 22-minute run off the bench, steadying the squad and pitching in with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting, going 4-of-4 from the stripe and adding four boards and five assists.

Ante Zizic failed to net double figure scoring for just the second time in his last ten starts, but he did lead the Wine & Gold with a career-high 14 boards to go with three assists, a steal and blocked shot.

For the second time in three starts against Cleveland this year, Lauri Markkanen led his team in scoring – doubling-up with game-highs in both points (21) and rebounds (15).

Turning Point -- In a game that featured 14 ties and 23 lead-changes, there wasn’t much time for a turning point.

But the Wine & Gold’s most critical surge of the game came in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter – turning a two-point deficit into an eight-point lead, their largest of the game.

After Bobby Portis’ 11-footer gave the Bulls a two-point lead, 81-79, the Cavs came charging back – with Jordan Clarkson scoring seven straight points, beginning with a triple on Cleveland’s next possession.

Deng Adel’s second triple of the game put the Cavaliers up, 91-83, and forced Chicago to call timeout to regroup. The Bulls would eventually fight back to tie the game, but Cleveland’s mini-run was enough to give themselves some room to work with.

By the Numbers19.2, 6.7, .521, .478 … Cedi Osman’s scoring and rebounding averages – plus shooting percentage from the floor and beyond the arc – over his last three games.

QuotableCoach Larry Drew, on his squad’s clutch performance down the stretch on Sunday …

"We haven’t been in that situation often, but when we do get there, I think it’s important moving forward that we learn how to play down the stretch. We learn how to execute, we learn how to defensively get the stops that we need. Certainly, any time you do that on the road, it makes it that much sweeter, and even better when you’re struggling on the road. We came up with the plays down the stretch that we needed, and therefore we were able to come away with the win."

Up Next -- The Cavaliers wrap up the month of January on Tuesday night with a visit from Bradley Beal and the surging Wizards. In February, the road schedule lightens up considerably. They get a much-needed three-day break before getting their first look this season at Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, who roll in on Saturday night. The following Tuesday night, Kyrie Irving and the Celtics come to Cleveland before the Cavs head to Washington and Indiana for a weekend back-to-back.

Calls of the Game

#CavsBulls Postgame: Matthew Dellavedova

Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova spoke with the media following Sunday’s 104-101 win over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

Cavaliers at Bulls - January 27, 2019

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
#CavsBulls Postgame: Matthew Dellavedova
Now Playing

#CavsBulls Postgame: Matthew Dellavedova

Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova spoke with the media following Sunday’s 104-101 win over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
Jan 27, 2019  |  03:42
#CavsBulls On-Court Postgame: Cedi Osman
Now Playing

#CavsBulls On-Court Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavaliers guard Cedi Osman spoke with FOX Sports Ohio's Angel Gray following Sunday’s 104-101 win over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
Jan 27, 2019  |  02:18
#CavsBulls Postgame: Jordan Clarkson
Now Playing

#CavsBulls Postgame: Jordan Clarkson

Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson spoke with the media following Sunday’s 104-101 win over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
Jan 27, 2019  |  02:29
#CavsBulls Postgame: Coach Drew
Now Playing

#CavsBulls Postgame: Coach Drew

Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Sunday’s 104-101 win over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
Jan 27, 2019  |  03:03
#CavsBulls Postgame: Alec Burks
Now Playing

#CavsBulls Postgame: Alec Burks

Cavaliers guard Alec Burks spoke with the media following Sunday’s 104-101 win over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
Jan 27, 2019  |  01:05
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 104, Bulls 101
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 104, Bulls 101

Jordan Clarkson and Alec Burks both score 18 points each to lead Cleveland over Chicago, 104 - 101.
Jan 27, 2019  |  00:00
Alec Burks Nails Clutch Shot in Fourth
Now Playing

Alec Burks Nails Clutch Shot in Fourth

Alec Burks nails a clutch shot with the shot clock winding down in the fourth to give the Cavs the lead with just seconds remaining in the game.
Jan 27, 2019  |  00:10
Featured Highlight: Adel Denies Bulls
Now Playing

Featured Highlight: Adel Denies Bulls

Deng Adel makes an athletic play in the paint, denying the Bulls of a quick two points in the fourth quarter.
Jan 27, 2019  |  00:14
Burks Goes Up and Under for the Score
Now Playing

Burks Goes Up and Under for the Score

Alec Burks makes a nice play beneath the basket with an up-and-under move.
Jan 27, 2019  |  00:14
Delly Drops Slick Dime to Zizic
Now Playing

Delly Drops Slick Dime to Zizic

Delly makes a quick pass to Zizic who knocks down a tough hook shot in the third.
Jan 27, 2019  |  00:15
Hood Finds Cedi for Long Pass following Steal
Now Playing

Hood Finds Cedi for Long Pass following Steal

Rodney Hood picks off the Bulls pass midair before dropping a dime to Cedi at the other end of the court.
Jan 27, 2019  |  00:11
Clarkson Hoops and Harms in Chicago
Now Playing

Clarkson Hoops and Harms in Chicago

Jordan Clarkson makes a tough move to secure the basket and the and-one opportunity.
Jan 27, 2019  |  00:21
Channing Stuffs the Bulls in Second Quarter
Now Playing

Channing Stuffs the Bulls in Second Quarter

Channing Frye denies the Bulls in the paint on Sunday afternoon in Chicago.
Jan 27, 2019  |  00:15
Cedi Splits the Chicago Defense for Fancy Layup
Now Playing

Cedi Splits the Chicago Defense for Fancy Layup

Cedi makes a slick move in the first quarter, splitting the Chicago defense and canning two points.
Jan 27, 2019  |  00:12
Zizic Rattles the Rim
Now Playing

Zizic Rattles the Rim

Cedi assists on Zizic's rim-rattling dunk in the first quarter.
Jan 27, 2019  |  00:09
Hood Drops Nice Dime to Burks for Three
Now Playing

Hood Drops Nice Dime to Burks for Three

Rodney Hood makes a heads up pass to Alec Burks who drains it for a wide-open three.
Jan 27, 2019  |  00:09
Tags
Adel, Deng, Blossomgame, Jaron, Burks, Alec, Clarkson, Jordan, Dellavedova, Matthew