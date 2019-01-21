Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Road-Weary Cavaliers Fall in Return Home

Bulls Jump Out Early, Keep Cool-Shooting Cavs at Bay in MLK Day Matinee
David Liam Kyle/NBAE/Getty Images
Posted: Jan 21, 2019

Wrap-Up -- After wrapping up an 11-day, six-game trip – having played three of those contests in the final four nights and arriving home in a snowstorm at 5 a.m. the previous morning – it was predictable that the Cavs wouldn’t have their legs for Monday afternoon’s matchup.

That turned out to be the case, as the Bulls snapped their 10-game skid, topping Cleveland for the third time this season – going wire-to-wire for the, 104-88, decision on MLK Day at The Q.

The Wine & Gold wrapped up their longest West Coast trip of the season with a 1-5 mark, falling to Denver on Saturday night. Monday’s tilt marked a quick turnaround for Larry Drew’s shorthanded squad, playing with a depleted frontline.

The Bulls took full advantage of the Cavaliers tired legs – scoring the game’s first seven points and taking a 13-point edge after one quarter. Cleveland held Chicago to just 17 points in the second period and trailed by just six at intermission.

But the Bulls began taking control early in the third quarter – taking a double-digit lead midway through the period and never looking back, with Cleveland trailing by as many as three touchdowns in the closing minutes.

Just four Cavaliers netted double-figures on Monday afternoon.

Collin Sexton led the Wine & Gold with 18 points on 7-for-17 shooting, including 2-of-6 from long-range, adding three boards and a pair of steals. On the negative side of the ledger, neither Sexton nor his backcourt mate Alec Burks finished with an assist in the loss.

Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton scores a team-high 18 points in Cavs MLK Day loss to Bulls.

With Tristan Thompson sitting out his third straight game with a sore left foot, Ante Zizic – coming off a solid road trip – got the start against Chicago, netting seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, going 4-of-7 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the stripe, adding a team-high eight boards.

The absence of Thompson (and Larry Nance Jr.) spelled trouble for the undersized Cavs all afternoon. Cedi Osman struggled to contain the bigger Lauri Markkenen and went 32 minutes without a rebound – as the Cavaliers were outdone, 50-38, overall on the boards.

Jordan Clarkson reached double-figures for the 42nd time this season – coming off the bench to tally 12 points, going 4-of-12 from the floor to go with five boards, a team-high four assists and a steal.

Cameron Payne – released by Chicago in early January, paving the way for his tenure with the Cavs – notched 11 points against his old squad, going 4-of-11 from the field, adding four boards, three assists and a pair of steals.

Zach LaVine led both squads with 25 points, going 9-of-16 from the floor and drilling three of Chicago’s 15 three-pointers. On the afternoon, five Bulls tallied double figure scoring and each of their three frontline starters grabbed at least eight boards.

Turning Point -- Despite the slow start, the Cavaliers rallied in the second quarter and made the contest competitive by halftime.

But Chicago began the second half with a 16-6 run, jumping out to a 16-point edge midway through the period. To the road-weary Cavaliers credit, they closed the quarter on an 11-4 push to get things back under control.

The Cavs began running out of steam in the final period, however, with the Bulls opening the fourth with a 10-0 run that served essentially as the game’s knockout punch. Cleveland would get no closer than 13 the rest of the way.

By the Numbers4 … games of the nine that Cameron Payne has played for the Cavaliers that he’s registered double figure scoring off the bench – averaging 12.6 points on 55 percent shooting in those contests.

QuotableCoach Larry Drew, on Monday’s loss to the Bulls …

"Well I’m not going to use that as an excuse or as a crutch. Early I could see that they did not have their legs, they were not able to get it going. I don’t know how much I will attribute that to road fatigue, but clearly we didn’t have the zap. We didn’t have the energy throughout the game."

Up Next -- After falling in the homecoming contest on Monday afternoon, the Wine & Gold get right back on the road – traveling to Boston for a Wednesday night matchup against Kyrie Irving and the Celtics. On Friday night, they welcome the Miami Heat to The Q before heading to the Windy City for an afternoon meeting with the Bulls next Sunday. Cleveland then closes out the month of January next Tuesday night at home against the Wizards. During the month of February, the Cavs play just three times away from The Q.

Calls of the Game

#CavsBulls Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls - January 21, 2019

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena.
Jan 21, 2019  |  01:53
#CavsBulls Postgame: Cameron Payne
Cavaliers guard Cameron Payne spoke with the media following Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena.
Jan 21, 2019  |  01:36
GAME RECAP: Bulls 104, Cavaliers 88
Collin Sexton posts a team-high 18 points in Cavs loss to the Bulls on MLK Day.
Jan 21, 2019  |  00:00
Sexton Drives Hard to the Rim for Two Points in Fourth Quarter
Collin Sexton puts his head down and makes a driving layup midway through the final frame on Monday afternoon against the Bulls.
Jan 21, 2019  |  00:11
Jordan Clarkson Drops Wild Dime to Cedi Osman
Jordan Clarkson makes a nice pass to Cedi Osman beneath the basket, which Cedi converts for two points.
Jan 21, 2019  |  00:10
Alec Burks Pump Fakes and Scores off Jump Shot
Alec Burks pump fakes and scores off a pretty jump shot in the third quarter against the Bulls.
Jan 21, 2019  |  00:11
Watch as Geoffrey Golden Sings His Original Songs at Halftime
Geoffrey Golden & Cleveland’s United Choir performed original songs dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 21 at Quicken Loans Arena.
Jan 21, 2019  |  06:11
Payne Feeds Zizic for Dunk
Cameron Payne makes a quick pass to Ante Zizic who two hands it late in the first half against the Bulls.
Jan 21, 2019  |  00:09
Clarkson Turns Markkanen Inside Out
Jordan Clarkson fools the Bulls' Lauri Markkanen with a couple of slick moves in the second quarter.
Jan 21, 2019  |  00:21
Payne's Steal Leads to Blossomgame Score
Cameron Payne makes a nice play on the ball, which leads to Blossomgame's score at the other end of the court.
Jan 21, 2019  |  00:12
Featured Highlight: Channing Hammers It
Channing Frye throws the hammer down after snagging an in-bound pass from Jordan Clarkson in the first quarter.
Jan 21, 2019  |  00:08
Pick & Roll Leads to Sexton Three
Ante Zizic lays a perfect pick and roll for Collin Sexton who buries the trey in the first quarter.
Jan 21, 2019  |  00:09
Rodney Hood Says
Rodney Hood denies the Bulls' Robin Lopez early in Monday's game in this ‘More Driven Highlight’ driven by Goodyear
Jan 21, 2019  |  00:14
Geoffrey Golden & Cleveland’s United Choir Perform National Anthem on Monday
Listen to Geoffrey Golden & Cleveland’s United Choir perform the National Anthem ahead of Monday's MLK Day game between the Cavaliers and Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena.
Jan 21, 2019  |  01:48
Tags
