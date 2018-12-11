Bucks Go Wire-to-Wire Over Shorthanded Cavs

Bucks' Big Second-Quarter, Long-Range Shooting Sinks Wine & Gold
Posted: Dec 10, 2018

Wrap-Up -- Despite being shorthanded many times already this season, the Cavaliers have routinely competed through four quarters. On Monday night in Milwaukee, however, they were never in it.

The Bucks – playing without All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (out with a sore neck) – took a double-digit lead late in the first quarter and proceeded to go wire-to-wire, handing Cleveland the lopsided, 108-92, decision in the franchise’s first visit to the state-of-the-art Fiserv Forum.

After getting off to the sluggish start, the Cavaliers – who never led on Monday – used a quick push early in the second quarter to get as close as six, but by the midway point of the period, the Bucks were up 20 and spent the rest of the evening protecting their cushion.

The Cavaliers featured five players in double-figures – three of those off the bench.

Larry Nance Jr. led the Wine & Gold with 16 points, going 8-of-12 from the floor, adding seven boards, two assists and a pair of steals.

Collin Sexton bounced back from a rough start – netting all 15 of his points in the second stanza after taking the collar on eight shot attempts in the first half. On the night, the Young Bull went 5-for-18 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from long-distance, to go with four boards and a pair of assists.

Tristan Thompson tallied 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and six boards, but he was forced to leave the game in the second half after a foot injury sidelined him for the remainder of the night. Thompson seemed relatively unconcerned about the injury in the postgame locker room.

Larry Nance Jr.

Nance Jr. scored a team-high 16 points and a couple of showtime dunks in Monday's loss to Milwaukee.

After getting the surprise start on Saturday night against Washington, Jaron Blossomgame came off the bench on Monday, but he was no less effective, posting an impressive double-double in just 25 minutes of work – finishing with 11 points and 10 boards, going 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 from the line, adding two assists and a steal.

The only other Cavalier to notch double-figures was Matthew Dellavedova, playing for his old team against his old team, chipping in with 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting, adding four assists and a pair of rebounds in the loss.

The Bucks were paced by Eric Bledsoe, who doubled-up with 20 points and 12 boards – going 8-for-15 from the field, including 4-of-5 from long-range.

Overall, the Bucks drilled 15 triples on the night, beat up Cleveland on the boards, 58-46, and held them to just 38 percent shooting from the floor.

Turning Point -- This one got away from the Wine & Gold early.

After falling behind by double-digits in the opening quarter, the Cavaliers looked to make some headway in the second – with Jordan Clarkson connecting on two straight buckets and Jaron Blossomgame drilling a triple to cut the Bucks’ 13-point lead to six, 31-25.

But things went south from there – with Milwaukee going on a three-point barrage as part of a 19-7 run that put the Bucks up three touchdowns with just under five minutes to play in the first half.

The Bucks would proceed to hit 11 triples in that first half and were just as feisty after intermission – jumping on Cleveland early in the third and extending their edge to 29 midway through the period.

By the Numbers12.8, 7.3, .714, .500, .750 … Larry Nance Jr.’s scoring and rebounding averages – plus his shooting percentages from the floor (20-28), long-range (2-4) and the stripe (9-12) over his last four games, tallying double-figure scoring in each contest.

QuotableCoach Larry Drew, on Monday’s disappointing loss in Milwaukee …

Up Next -- Following Monday night’s loss in Milwaukee, the Cavaliers return to The Q for another three-game homestand. On Wednesday night, the Cavaliers welcome the Knicks to town for the first time this season. On Friday night, the Bucks make their first visit to Cleveland followed by an afternoon meeting with the Sixers on Sunday. The Cavaliers then hit the road for most of the remainder of the month – playing six of their final seven games in December away from The Q.

Calls of the Game

#CavsBucks Postgame: Tristan Thompson

Cavaliers forward/center Tristan Thompson spoke with the media following Monday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum.

Cavaliers at Bucks - December 10, 2018

#CavsBucks Postgame: Tristan Thompson
#CavsBucks Postgame: Tristan Thompson

Cavaliers forward/center Tristan Thompson spoke with the media following Monday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum.
Dec 10, 2018  |  01:49
#CavsBucks Postgame: Matthew Dellavedova
#CavsBucks Postgame: Matthew Dellavedova

Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova spoke with the media following Monday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum.
Dec 10, 2018  |  01:09
#CavsBucks Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.
#CavsBucks Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Monday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum.
Dec 10, 2018  |  01:25
#CavsBucks Postgame: Coach Drew
#CavsBucks Postgame: Coach Drew

Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Monday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum.
Dec 10, 2018  |  04:11
GAME RECAP: Bucks 108, Cavaliers 92
GAME RECAP: Bucks 108, Cavaliers 92

Larry Nance Jr. tallies a team-high 16 points in Monday's loss to the Bucks.
Dec 10, 2018  |  00:00
Larry Steals and Earns the And-One
Larry Steals and Earns the And-One

Larry Nance Jr. hoops and harms after picking the Bucks' pocket in the fourth quarter on Monday.
Dec 10, 2018  |  00:12
Nance Jr. Hammers It Home
Nance Jr. Hammers It Home

Larry Nance Jr. slams it on a break away opportunity.
Dec 10, 2018  |  00:10
Blossomgame Nails Three-Pointer
Blossomgame Nails Three-Pointer

Jordan Clarkson and Jaron Blossomgame connect on third quarter three-pointer.
Dec 10, 2018  |  00:07
Tristan Cleans Up Beneath the Net
Tristan Cleans Up Beneath the Net

Tristan Thompson cleans up beneath the basket with a big dunk during the third quarter of Monday's game.
Dec 10, 2018  |  00:14
Cedi Shimmies Past Defenders for Slick Layup
Cedi Shimmies Past Defenders for Slick Layup

Cedi Osman slips past a defender and makes a tough layup shot in the second quarter against the Bucks.
Dec 10, 2018  |  00:08
Clarkson Scores on Fast-Break After Blossomgame's Block
Clarkson Scores on Fast-Break After Blossomgame's Block

Jordan Clarkson sprints down the court to score after Blossomgame blocks the Bucks at the other end in the second quarter.
Dec 10, 2018  |  00:14
Cedi Tosses Long Dime to Burks for Three Points
Cedi Tosses Long Dime to Burks for Three Points

Cedi makes a nice pass to Alec Burks who finishes off the play with a corner three.
Dec 10, 2018  |  00:16
Rodney Hood Denies the Bucks
Rodney Hood Denies the Bucks

Rodney Hood hustles down the court to deny the Bucks an easy layup in the first quarter.
Dec 10, 2018  |  00:11
Featured Highlight: T.T. Slams It
Featured Highlight: T.T. Slams It

Following a beautiful assist by Collin Sexton, Tristan Thompson throws the hammer down early in the first quarter.
Dec 10, 2018  |  00:08
1-on-1 with John Henson from Milwaukee
1-on-1 with John Henson from Milwaukee

Cavaliers forward/center John Henson sat down with Cavs.com’s Fred McLeod prior to Monday's shootaround at the Fiserv Forum as the Wine & Gold prep for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Dec 10, 2018  |  03:13
'We're Excited to Make Cleveland Our Home Again.'
'We're Excited to Make Cleveland Our Home Again.'

Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova spoke with the media prior to Monday's shootaround at the Fiserv Forum as the Wine & Gold prep for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Dec 10, 2018  |  02:22
#CavsBucks Shootaround: Coach Drew
#CavsBucks Shootaround: Coach Drew

Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media prior to Monday's shootaround at the Fiserv Forum as the Wine & Gold prep for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Dec 10, 2018  |  03:51
