Home Cookin' Helps Cavs Stay Hot

They say that the first home game back after a long roadie can feel like just an extension of the trip. And that was just fine with the Cavaliers – who were outstanding on their recent trip and brought that mojo right back to Cleveland on Wednesday night.

The Blazers led through the entire first quarter, but after the Wine and Gold took the lead early in the second, they essentially remained in control until a late Portland rally that fell just short – with Damian Lillard missing a potentially game-tying triple in the closing seconds and the Cavs hanging on for the 107-104 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The victory is the Cavaliers second straight and fifth in their last seven games – winning on Wednesday without the services of Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love – both in the league’s health and safety protocol – as well as Isaac Okoro, who’s still nursing a strained left hamstring.

Once again, J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad turned in a total team effort, with six players finishing in double-figures and Ricky Rubio putting up the team’s best +/- number without scoring a single point in 31 minutes off the bench.

Jarrett Allen carried his excellent performance on Monday night in Charlotte over to the home matchup with Portland – leading Cleveland with 24 points, going 9-of-15 from the floor to go with a game-high 17 rebounds, adding four assists, a steal and a block in the win.

Collin Sexton followed up with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-4 from long-distance. His backcourt mate, Darius Garland, added 19 points and a game-high 10 assists – his third double-digit assist game of the season – going 6-of-9 from the floor, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Overall, the Cavaliers were an even 15-of-30 from three-point range in Wednesday’s win – with nearly half of those coming from a pair of reserves, Dylan Windler and Cedi Osman.

Windler was outstanding – canning all three triples he attempted, going 4-of-5 from the floor overall for 13 points, three boards and a steal. Cedi was almost as good, adding 12 points in 17 minutes of work – going 4-of-7 from long-range, adding three rebounds and an assist.

Rookie Evan Mobley continued his stellar freshman campaign – doubling-up for the third time this year with 11 points, 11 boards and a blocked shot. He’s now tallied double-figure scoring in every game but one.

Portland’s Damian Lillard led both teams with 26 points, but it took him 27 shots to do it – with the Wine and Gold holding the six-time All-Star to 3-of-12 from beyond the arc. Norman Powell added 23 points and Canton native C.J. McCollum pitched in with 21.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.