Home Cookin' Helps Cavs Stay Hot

Posted: Nov 04, 2021

WRAP-UP

They say that the first home game back after a long roadie can feel like just an extension of the trip. And that was just fine with the Cavaliers – who were outstanding on their recent trip and brought that mojo right back to Cleveland on Wednesday night.

The Blazers led through the entire first quarter, but after the Wine and Gold took the lead early in the second, they essentially remained in control until a late Portland rally that fell just short – with Damian Lillard missing a potentially game-tying triple in the closing seconds and the Cavs hanging on for the 107-104 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The victory is the Cavaliers second straight and fifth in their last seven games – winning on Wednesday without the services of Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love – both in the league’s health and safety protocol – as well as Isaac Okoro, who’s still nursing a strained left hamstring.

Once again, J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad turned in a total team effort, with six players finishing in double-figures and Ricky Rubio putting up the team’s best +/- number without scoring a single point in 31 minutes off the bench.

Jarrett Allen carried his excellent performance on Monday night in Charlotte over to the home matchup with Portland – leading Cleveland with 24 points, going 9-of-15 from the floor to go with a game-high 17 rebounds, adding four assists, a steal and a block in the win.

Collin Sexton followed up with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-4 from long-distance. His backcourt mate, Darius Garland, added 19 points and a game-high 10 assists – his third double-digit assist game of the season – going 6-of-9 from the floor, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Overall, the Cavaliers were an even 15-of-30 from three-point range in Wednesday’s win – with nearly half of those coming from a pair of reserves, Dylan Windler and Cedi Osman.

Windler was outstanding – canning all three triples he attempted, going 4-of-5 from the floor overall for 13 points, three boards and a steal. Cedi was almost as good, adding 12 points in 17 minutes of work – going 4-of-7 from long-range, adding three rebounds and an assist.

Rookie Evan Mobley continued his stellar freshman campaign – doubling-up for the third time this year with 11 points, 11 boards and a blocked shot. He’s now tallied double-figure scoring in every game but one.

Portland’s Damian Lillard led both teams with 26 points, but it took him 27 shots to do it – with the Wine and Gold holding the six-time All-Star to 3-of-12 from beyond the arc. Norman Powell added 23 points and Canton native C.J. McCollum pitched in with 21.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

The Cavs run the floor after a Portland miss and finish it in style, as Ricky Rubio connects with Evan Mobley on a long ally-oop late in the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers looked sluggish to start Wednesday’s game. So sluggish, in fact, that J.B. Bickerstaff called a timeout 55 seconds into the contest to recalibrate his squad.

Portland scored the first six points of the game and led by as many as eight points in the first quarter. But things turned around immediately from there. Cleveland began the second period down three, but Dylan Windler splashed home consecutive triples to erase the Blazers edge and give the Cavs their first lead – using a 17-5 run to take control.

The Blazers cut Cleveland’s advantage to a single point – 93-92 – with 8:06 to play in the game on C.J. McCollum’s three-pointer, but Portland would get no closer from there.

By the Numbers - .527, .500 … shooting percentage and three-point percentage for the Cavaliers on Wednesday night, both season-highs.

The Wine and Gold handed out 29 assists on 39 made field goals and for the second straight outing had six players in double-figure scoring.

J.B. Bickerstaff, on his team’s unselfishness …

”I think we had something like 17 assists on our first 21 or 22 made field goals. That’s great basketball. That’s hard to guard. That means everybody’s getting involved and we’re playing unselfishly. We have to be more aware of the turnovers. That’s how teams have been able to get back into games or stayed in the game. But when we’re making those passes and playing together, we’re hard to guard and the game is easier for us.”

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

After dropping the Blazers in their Wednesday night homecoming, the Wine and Gold get right back on the road – traveling north of the border for a Friday night matchup with the Raptors before heading to the Big Apple for a Sunday evening showdown with the Knicks.

The Cavs then return home for a four-game homestand – part of a stretch of eight of the final 10 games this month at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Next Wednesday night they welcome the Wizards to town, followed by a weekend back-to-back – taking on the Pistons on Friday night followed by a Saturday night meeting with the Celtics. Cleveland wraps up the four-gamer with a second game against the Celtics that next Monday.

Cavs vs. Trail Blazers Postgame: Jarrett Allen

Cavs center Jarrett Allen spoke with the media following Wednesday's win against the Trail Blazers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavs vs Blazers - November 3, 2021

Cavs vs. Trail Blazers Postgame: Jarrett Allen
Cavs vs. Trail Blazers Postgame: Jarrett Allen

Cavs center Jarrett Allen spoke with the media following Wednesday's win against the Trail Blazers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nov 4, 2021  |  09:07
Cavs vs. Trail Blazers Postgame: Collin Sexton + Darius Garland
Cavs vs. Trail Blazers Postgame: Collin Sexton + Darius Garland

Cavs guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland spoke with the media following Wednesday's win against the Trail Blazers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nov 4, 2021  |  12:52
Cavs vs. Trail Blazers Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff
Cavs vs. Trail Blazers Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Wednesday's win against the Trail Blazers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nov 4, 2021  |  17:05
Cavs vs Portland Trail Blazers - Verizon Game Rewind
Cavs vs Portland Trail Blazers - Verizon Game Rewind

The Cavs returned home from their west coast road trip and sealed a win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Get the top highlights here, in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.
Nov 3, 2021  |  03:58
Feat. Highlight: Mobley's Clutch Oop
Feat. Highlight: Mobley's Clutch Oop

The Cavs run the floor after a Portland miss and finish it in style, as Ricky Rubio connects with Evan Mobley on a long ally-oop late in the fourth quarter.
Nov 3, 2021  |  00:17
Rubio Feeds Allen for the Dunk
Rubio Feeds Allen for the Dunk

Ricky Rubio drives and delivers a bounce pass to Jarrett Allen for the two handed dunk, as Allen continues his strong outing.
Nov 3, 2021  |  00:14
DG Buries Three Before Buzzer Sounds
DG Buries Three Before Buzzer Sounds

Darius Garland shoots and makes a step back three pointer over a defender with less than a second left in the third quarter to extend the lead.
Nov 3, 2021  |  00:18
Sexton Earns a Trip to the Line
Sexton Earns a Trip to the Line

Collin Sexton gets behind the defense and hits a tough angled lay-up through contact to earn an and-one opportunity late in the first half.
Nov 3, 2021  |  00:18
Allen Shows Off Moves in the Paint
Allen Shows Off Moves in the Paint

Jarrett Allen catches the ball on the block and breaks out an array of post moves to get around his defender and score a floater in the paint.
Nov 3, 2021  |  00:21
Windler Cans a Pair of Threes
Windler Cans a Pair of Threes

Dylan Windler comes off the Cavalier bench and gives the offense an instant boost by hitting a pair of triples in the second quarter.
Nov 3, 2021  |  00:22
Allen Finds a Wide Open Wade Under the Basket
Allen Finds a Wide Open Wade Under the Basket

Jarrett Allen fires a pass inside to a wide open Dean Wade, who catches and scores an easy lay-up in the first quarter.
Nov 3, 2021  |  00:11
Allen's Early And-One
Allen's Early And-One

Jarrett Allen gets an early and-one opportunity, throwing down a dunk through contact and between two Blazers defenders early in the game.
Nov 3, 2021  |  00:14
Allen, Jarrett, Garland, Darius, Mobley, Evan, Osman, Cedi, Rubio, Ricky

