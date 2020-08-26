The Word On ... Dante Exum

Exum's Impact Since December, Dante Exum has been a member of the Cavaliers, when he came over in a Christmas Eve deal with the Utah Jazz that sent Jordan Clarkson to Salt Lake City. In just a few months- and a handful of games before the NBA hiatus- Exum has given the Cavs added depth off the bench in the form of scoring, running the offense, and on defense. The Australian has dealt with the injury bug from time-to-time since he was drafted No. 5 overall in 2014. He will look to regain his footing and show everyone why he was so highly thought of before the '14 draft. Here are some quotes from Exum and his teammates since his trade to Cleveland...

Australian Connection 1 of 8 On how Cavaliers and Australian teammate Matthew Dellavedova helped him adjust to Cleveland... “The players and teammates around me have been super helpful "Delly has been the best, just in helping me adjust. Any plays that I need, he's always talking to me."

Career-High Night 2 of 8 On scoring a career-high 28 points and going 4/4 from behind the arc against Minnesota in January... “Just going out there, just took my shots and was very efficient. "That's the shots I can do once I get in. It's just about making them. Definitely the three-pointer has been something I have been working on for a while."

Adjustments to The Land 3 of 8 On differences of what he has been asked to do in Cleveland than what he did in Utah... "It's similar but also different. "I feel like here I can kind of take on that leadership role in that bench group and come in and get strong minutes. "With me, it has always been about defense, I've always been a defensive minded player. I'm also trying to find my offense as well, but, you know, as much as possible, trying to lead that defense."

Guard Duty 4 of 8 On fellow back court mates, Collin Sexton and Darius Garland... "They're both great, great guards. "Last game, Darius had a career-high in assists. "Every game they're looking to get better at certain things. I think the assists are something they have both been looking forward to. "Collin has been great just getting into the paint and getting his own shot."

New Excitement 5 of 8 On what he was looking forward to the most when joining the Cavs... "I think the closeness of the group. "Coming in, you don't always know what to expect. But everyone seems to be friends and they welcomed me with open arms "So that's always a good sign coming into a group."

Re-connect with Former Coach 6 of 8 On re-connecting with assistant Antonio Lang after they were in Utah together from 2014-2019... “Yeah, Antonio was my guy! "It's good to hear him out on the floor and to hear his voice. "He's always a guy who is going to pick guys up when they're down, so I'm excited to be working with him again."

Coach's Praise 7 of 8 Former head coach John Beilein on Exum's career night... "Since he’s been here, we haven’t had that many opportunities to practice, just a couple of times. I had seen him a little bit when he played at Utah. What’s even better than that is he’s a great guy to coach, he wants to be coached, he’s a willing defender and he’s got good length for us. When you add him to that mix, I still think he is really young even though he’s been in the league for five years. I think he is 24 right now so really excited about him.”