Prospect Profiles Presented by Panini: Jalen Suggs



Following Tourney Heroics and the Brink of Perfection, Suggs Looks to Make His Mark at the Next Level

One massive difference between this year’s Draft class and last year’s is that many of the incoming freshman from the 2020 NBA Draft didn’t have an NCAA Tournament to show their stuff.

LaMelo Ball, the reigning Rookie of the Year, had already accumulated a body of work. But imagine what the 2020 Tourney would have been like with Isaac Okoro with Auburn or Anthony Edwards with Georgia or Obi Toppin with Dayton. How might it have shaken the Board out differently? Would Okoro have been there at No. 5? Maybe he’d have fallen past the Cavs?

Even without the myriad COVID-related issues surrounding it, last spring’s Big Dance was a weird one. For starters, neither Duke nor Kentucky were participants – for the first time since 1976. There were a record-breaking 14 upsets, a Champion was crowned for the first time in that school’s history for the second straight year – and that team, the Baylor Bears, culminated one of the most amazing comebacks (as an entire program) in NCAA history.

Last year’s Tourney also featured the first buzzer-beater in a Final Four game since 1977, courtesy of today’s Prospect Profile – Jalen Suggs – who kayoed UCLA with an epic bomb to send Gonzaga to the title game and preserve their undefeated season.

Suggs’ Bulldogs came into the postseason with a 26-0 mark – the first school to reach the Tourney with a perfect mark since Larry Bird’s Indiana State squad did so in 1979. And Suggs, the rugged two-sport point guard – and loftiest recruit in Zags history – was the engine that drove that talented team to the brink of a Championship.

The first individual to ever win Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball and Mr. Football awards in the same season, the former four-star recruit at QB had been playing above his age level and winning titles before he ever arrived in Spokane.

Suggs, who led the Bulldogs in assists and steals, nearly had the perfect single season at Gonzaga. But after drilling the game-winning 30-footer against UCLA, his loaded squad – which also featured fellow (presumed) first rounder, Corey Kispert, and Drew Timme, who would have been – met its match against Baylor.

Whoever snags Suggs at the top of the first round is going to get a tough, competitive, athletic point man who’ll rumble on both ends of the floor. He’s won at every level and brings a football mentality to the game.

The only question now is which NBA squad he’ll be quarterbacking for next year.

Suggs hit the biggest shot in Gonzaga school history when he drilled the buzzer-beater in the Final Four to sink UCLA.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

PLAYER SNAPSHOT Height: 6-4

6-4 Weight: 205

205 Position: G

G School: Gonzaga

STRENGTHS Suggs is at the very top of the NBA Draft because of his rare blend of natural talent, smarts, toughness and leadership skills. There’s not much he doesn’t do well – and he’s a winner.

At 6-4, 205, he’s got a sturdy, NBA-ready frame as a 20-year-old. The Twin Cities native is an exceptional athlete who can go coast-to-coast off turnovers and has the explosive first step to blow by defenders in the half court. He plays downhill, uses his overall strength very well and is an outstanding finisher at the rim with both hands.

Suggs is also an excellent decision-maker and pinpoint passer. He’s very decisive on the break and, although he led Gonzaga at 4.5apg last year, his assist numbers should go up at the next level as Gonzaga’s offense, at times, ran through Timme in the post. Suggs is most comfortable at lead guard, but can also play off the ball.

Defensively, Suggs is already exceptional and should be able to check both backcourt positions in the NBA. The Bulldogs leaders in steals (1.9spg), he’s got the size, smarts and instincts to become elite as a professional.

And if there were any questions about Suggs’ big-game/big-moment potential as a leader, he answered them when he put a dagger into UCLA in the Final Four – drilling the game-winner as time elapsed. And as Bill Raftery so eloquently put it then: “There are onions, Jim. And there are MAJOR onions!”

WEAKNESSES Although Suggs hit he biggest three-pointer in school history, his long-distance shooting is probably the biggest question mark on his resume – connecting on 34 percent from deep in his single college season. And while he shot just over 50 percent from the floor overall, NBA teams would love to see a better mark from the stripe – 76 percent – as he’s likely to have a higher usage rate the next level.

Teams will also hope that Suggs can limit his turnovers. At 2.9 miscues per contest, it’s not a terrible number – especially considering how much the ball was in his hands – but the competition will only get stingier in the pros.

In terms of competition, while Suggs did well against power conference schools – (24pts, 8asst vs. Kansas; 27pts vs. Iowa and a team-high 22pts in the title game vs. Baylor) – the West Coast Conference is a far cry from what he’ll face on a nightly basis next season.

HOW HE'D FIT If you believe two’s company and three’s a crowd, it’s tough to see the Wine & Gold taking another guard with a similar size and skillset as the ones they’ve taken in two of the previous three Drafts – Collin Sexton (2018) and Darius Garland (2019) – and who’ve taken nice leaps so far in their careers.

But there’s also the philosophy of taking the best player available – and if the Cavs brass think he’s the best player at No. 3 and they can make it all work, Suggs’ presence definitely won’t hurt.

One way or the other, on July 29, Jalen Suggs won’t have to wait long to see who he’ll suit up for next season.