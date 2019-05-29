Prospect Profile: Cam Reddish



Versatile Third Option at Duke Will Get His Time as Top Dog

As June 20 approaches, no player in the upcoming Draft will be more closely scrutinized than Cam Reddish.

After a full season at Durham, scouts still haven’t reached a consensus on what the Philadelphia product will be at the next level. Was he an unselfish player who deferred to his teammates, or did he shrink in comparison? Does his motor match his talent level? Does he love the game? Will he be Paul George? Rudy Gay? Rodney Hood?

Unlike his equally high-profile Duke teammates – Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett, each sure to be gone within the first three picks – there’s been plenty of debate as to where Reddish slots. Two-way wings are a coveted commodity, but franchises want alpha dogs when they’re shopping near the top of the Lottery.

Named “Mr. Pennsylvania Basketball” before entering Duke as the 3rd-ranked prospect in the country by ESPN, Reddish made an immediate splash – dropping 22 points on Kentucky in his debut. But despite some brilliant individual performances, Reddish was never able to make the consistent splash that the other two-thirds of the Blue Devils troika did.

Reddish has the measurables and raw tools that every team covets. He’s a fluid athlete with one of the best pure shooting strokes in the Draft – (despite the numbers not totally bearing that out). He’s a legitimate 6-8, with a sturdy 210-pound frame to go with a 7-0 wingspan and a standing reach of nearly nine feet (8’10”).

But his numbers on the floor are a concern. While Williamson and Barrett were setting freshman records, Reddish was up and down – averaging 13.6 ppg on the year, shooting 36 percent from the floor, including 33 percent from deep, to go with 3.7 boards and 1.9 assists in 36 contests with the Blue Devils.

During the regular season, the 19-year-old Reddish – whose father and brother both played for VCU – had some of his best games against top competition, dropping 24 points on Boston College in February one month after canning a dramatic game-winning three-pointer as part of 23-point effort against Florida State.

But critics point to the fact that Reddish was just average in the NCAA Tournament and didn’t take the opportunity to assert himself offensively when Williams was injured midway through the season.

Reddish might have more upside than any player in this Draft. He has everything NBA teams covet – the size, the athleticism, the ability to compete on both ends. Now it’s just a matter of whether he’ll ever fulfill his true potential.

Who and what will Reddish become at the next level? Some Lottery squad will take the opportunity to find out.

One of the country's top prospects out of high school, Reddish has a seven-foot wingspan and a standing reach of almost nine feet.

Photo by David Dow/Getty Images

PLAYER SNAPSHOT Height: 6-8

6-8 Weight: 210

210 Position: SF/SG

SF/SG College: Duke

STRENGTHS If you were going to construct a perfect physical specimen for today’s NBA, Reddish would be pretty close to the ideal athlete.

Teams today crave length, athleticism, shooting range and the ability to guard multiple positions. In terms of overall versatility, Reddish also has above-average handle for his size, sees the floor well and can find the open man.

There’s some concern about his long-range shooting stroke. He has outstanding range on his long-ball and shoots it comfortably with a fluid motion. He’s better with both feet set than off the dribble, as was the case when he nailed the open triple to beat Florida State earlier this season. Scouts also feel that his role and shot selection contributed to his lackluster percentage and that he can transition into a very good shooter at the NBA level.

Defensively, Reddish uses all the aforementioned physical tools to flummox opponents. He can guard any position, 1 through 4, has active hands, clogs passing lanes and has the speed and athletic ability to check foes for all 94 feet.

He’s a solid-but-not-spectacular rebounder and a solid weakside shot-blocker.

If his offensive game continues to develop, Reddish could be a two-way beast at the pro level.

WEAKNESSES Most or all of Reddish’s weaknesses are issues that can be addressed, if not completely erased. And if you’ve been paying attention, almost all of those critiques concern his motor, his motivation and why he didn’t do more during his freshman season at Duke.

As a high Lottery pick, Reddish won’t have the luxury of deferring to teammates. At Duke, he posted eight games of three or fewer field goal attempts, not exactly the aggressiveness teams looking to reshape their rosters are looking for.

Scouts looking for flaws in his actual game have pointed to his lack of an explosive first step and his tendency to settle for the jumper. He’s unpolished in the pick-and-roll game and frequently has poor balance on his jumper.

But scouts also know that a few years of NBA coaching can easily amend all these problems. What scouts cannot fix is a player’s overall toughness and assertiveness. And right now, that’s the biggest concern clubs have with the former Blue Devil.

MEASURABLES: Body Fat: 4.7 percent | Hand Length: 9 inches | Hand Width: 9 inches | Height without Shoes: 6 feet 6.5 inches | Height with Shoes: 6 feet 8 inches | Standing Reach: 8 feet 9.5 inches | Weight: 207.8 pounds | Wingspan: 7 feet .5 inches

HOW HE'D FIT For a team that won only 19 games last year, the Cavaliers aren’t a team with holes up and down the roster. They have a solid collection of big men, two with Championship pedigree. They have a point guard who barely missed All-Rookie First Team honors, the top scoring reserve in the Conference and a young and rapidly-improving small forward.

An uber-athletic swingman like Reddish would fit with that collection nicely. Whether he shared time with Cedi at the 3 or moved into the starting shooting guard spot, the former Dukie – who doesn’t turn 20 until September 1 – would have time to refine his game.

We’ve seen what players can do when they emerge from the shadows of their more dominant teammates. At the pro level, James Harden didn’t become what he is until leaving Oklahoma City.

Sometimes, all a player needs is an opportunity. On June 20, Cam Reddish will get that opportunity whether he’s ready for it or not.