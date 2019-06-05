

Prospect Profile: Romeo Langford

Indiana Guard Has All the Physical Tools to Succeed at the NBA Level The Draft process can be an exasperating one for young men who are barely old enough to vote. Before they’ve even left college and declared for the pros, they’re being picked apart and labeled – often to the point where they spend much of the pre-Draft process simply trying to dispel preconceived notions. Like Cam Reddish, Indiana freshman Romeo Langford comes into the Draft process needing to convince teams about his intensity and passion for the game. In his single season in Bloomington, Langford never quite lived up to his preseason billing – but he still has all the physical tools that NBA teams covet, has no trouble scoring the ball and has the potential to develop as a coveted 3-and-D guy at the next level. The “3” part of that is where the problem comes in. Langford can put up points, but shot just over 27 percent from beyond the arc at Indiana and some scouts feel that his unique shooting motion might have to be completely retooled in the NBA. After scoring over 3,000 points throughout the course of his high school career – (fourth all-time, which is saying something in a state where prep hoops is almost a religion) – Langford chose the U. of Indiana over Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and Vanderbilt as the 7th-ranked prospect in the country. Langford had a solid statistical year – averaging 16.5 points, 5.4 boards and 2.3 assists per contest – but the Hoosiers had a poor season overall, finishing 19-16 and failing to reach the NCAA Tournament. Still, Langford was named Second Team All-Big Ten and made the conference’s All-Freshman team.

And for all the criticism Langford took about his shooting this year, it’s worth noting that the young man (who’s been dogged for his lack of zeal) played the final 26 games of the season with a torn ligament in his right thumb.

After suffering the injury to his shooting hand against Duke in late-November, he easily could have optioned to shut it down for the season, but instead fought through the entire campaign – despite the hit his Draft stock took in the process.

(It’s also worth noting that Langford had two of his best games just before the thumb injury – and against solid competition – averaging 22.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in matchups with Marquette and Arkansas.)

Langford isn’t viewed as a top 5 pick in June, but some Lottery squad will likely take a shot at him. He’s got the size and the upside that NBA teams covet. He can develop into a solid scorer and has all the physical tools to become an elite defender.

How his motor runs at the league level is something that we’ll discover when he suits up in the fall.

Langford came to Indiana after scoring over 3,000 points throughout the course of his prep career.

Photo by David Dow via NBA/Getty Images

PLAYER SNAPSHOT Height: 6-6

6-6 Weight: 210

210 Position: SG

SG College: Indiana

STRENGTHS For all the critiques of Langford’s game, there’s a lot to like about the 19-year-old – starting with his physical tools.

Already possessing an almost NBA-ready body with very good strength for his age, Langford measured well at the combine – with a 6-11 wingspan and an 8-7 standing reach. At 6-6, 215, he’s already as big as some of the league’s best defensive 2-guards, like Klay Thompson and Jimmy Butler.

That strength is one of the major reasons he’s able to score at will despite some of the poor shooting numbers. He can easily post up smaller guards and loves to get physical around the basket – absorbing contact and averaging over six free throw attempts per game last year.

The numbers also bare out how good the able-bodied Langford is on the boards – averaging 5.4 rebounds as a freshman. He also has the speed, handle and court vision to come right off the glass and lead the break on the other end.

Langford is a natural, instinctive scorer. He excels off the dribble, loves to attack the rim, is a strong finisher with either hand and is outstanding in transition.

Coaches can teach shooting and guys come out of their shell as they mature in the pros. But, as they say, you can’t teach size – and Langford comes into the Draft process with some of the best measurables in his class.

Everyone in today’s game loves upside, and that’s what the freshman from Indiana will bring to the table on June 20.

WEAKNESSES As mentioned, most of the criticisms you’ll hear about Langford between now and the Draft is about his outside shooting.

He’s been knocked for his intensity level, but that’s something that affects plenty of 19-year-olds. What scouts are most concerned about is an inconsistent jumper. Langford connected on just over 27 percent of his long-range attempts, yet still attempted almost four per contest. This also calls into question his decision-making, and although he was expected to do the offensive heavy-lifting at Indiana, his shot-selection can be suspect at times.

Scouts also don’t love the mechanics on Langford’s jumper and some even think it needs to be completely re-tooled.

He’s not a super-explosive athlete and can struggle to run the offensive in the half-court. He’s an adequate playmaker but can be turnover-prone as well. As much as scouts love how frequently Langford gets to the line, they’d like him to shoot better than 72 percent when he gets there.

Overall, Langford is far from a finished product. But he doesn’t turn 20 until late October, and teams are willing to overlook some weaknesses to reach the guard’s untapped potential.

MEASURABLES: Height without Shoes: 6 feet 6 inches | Standing Reach: 8 feet 6.5 inches | Weight: 215 pounds | Wingspan: 6 feet 10.5 inches

HOW HE'D FIT As far as scouting goes, the Wine & Gold’s new head coach has seen plenty of Langford last season in the Big Ten and knows exactly what he can and can’t do.

The Cavaliers are solid in some spots on the roster, but shooting guard isn’t one of them. Brandon Knight is a point guard by trade, as is Collin Sexton. Jordan Clarkson finished the season as the Conference’s top-scoring reserve – and that’s exactly the role he’s comfortable and most efficient in.

Langford would be a work in progress, but the Cavaliers could sure use some help defending the perimeter and adding another talented wing is always a priority.

It’s unlikely the Cavaliers would tab Langford with the 5th overall selection. But Cleveland has plenty of pieces to move the board around on June 20, and with a wild free agent summer ahead, anything could happen on Draft night.