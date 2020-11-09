Prospect Profiles Presented by Panini: Isaac Okoro



Explosive Two-Way Wing Brings NBA-Ready Skills to the Next Level

Unless it’s a shot-blocking big man, it’s rare to hear about a player’s defensive skills as a top 10 pick. But Auburn’s Isaac Okoro is a rare defender.

Arguably the most explosive wing player in this year’s Draft, the 19-year-old spent just a single season with Bruce Pearl’s Tigers after a stellar prep career in Atlanta. He didn’t disappoint – being named to the SEC’s All-Freshman and All-Defensive Teams as well as All-SEC Second Team honors.

Okoro was the leading scorer (12.9ppg) and top defender for an Auburn team that was thought to be re-tooling from a Final Four run the previous season. But behind the talented freshman, they took a 25-6 mark into what could have been another prolonged run in the NCAA Tourney.

The second-highest recruit ever to commit to Auburn, Okoro stands out as a fluid, effortless athlete. With a rugged 6-6, 225-pound frame, he comes to the big leagues NBA-ready from a physical standpoint.

November 18 is rapidly approaching – and the season’s start shortly thereafter. This year’s incoming class won’t have the luxury of Summer League sessions to get their freshman feet wet; they’ll essentially get thrown into the fire.

Things that translate immediately to the league are defense, athleticism, effort, intensity and a body that’s ready for the NBA grind. Offensively, he’s got plenty of room for growth. But Okoro consistently guarded the opponent’s best player in college and, as a high Lottery pick, the young wing will be asked to do that not long after he’s drafted.

Okoro was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman and All-Defensive Teams as well as All-SEC Second Team honors in his single season at Auburn.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

PLAYER SNAPSHOT Height: 6-6

6-6 Weight: 225

225 Position: G-F

G-F College: Auburn

STRENGTHS Okoro, who doesn’t turn 20 until late January, has all the physical tools to be successful at the next level. A member of the U.S. team that won the gold in the 2018 FIBA U17 European Championship, he’s one of the Draft’s most explosive leapers – truly an above-the-rim athlete.

He’s also a high-motor player on both ends. Offensively, he’s a slasher who’s virtually unstoppable in transition. On the defensive end, his physical profile, lateral speed and leaping ability project him as a nightmare at the next level.

Okoro blends an aggressive style with an instinctive feel for the game. He doesn’t take unnecessary risks on either end. He’s been described as “low maintenance” – a solid, no-nonsense, workmanlike player who also happened to be his team’s best.

WEAKNESSES For all his outstanding physical traits, Okoro doesn’t have “ideal” NBA wing length – with a 6-8.5 wingspan and an 8-4.5 standing reach. Hardly a deal-breaker.

Offensively, he’s terrific on the break and around the rim, but questions do arise whether he’ll be able to create his shot at the next level. He doesn’t have a strong outside game – shooting just 28 percent from deep in his single season at Auburn – and his shot mechanics will likely need work in the pros.

Okoro doesn’t have much of a mid-range game yet and his free throw shooting (67 percent) will need work, especially if he’ll want to make his money getting to the rim in the NBA.

HOW HE'D FIT The Cavaliers completed last season with a rock-solid group of big men and their young guards – Cleveland’s top picks in each of the last two Drafts – were beginning to come into their own.

But the Wine & Gold can still use some two-way help at the wing. Right now, Cleveland’s wing players include Cedi Osman, Kevin Porter Jr., Dylan Windler and Alfonzo McKinnie. Okoro would most certainly add some octane to that group.

Like most things this past year, the 2020 NBA Draft is filled with uncertainty. No one knows exactly what Okoro’s upside will be, but it’s certain that guy who brings his combination of aerial exploits and blue-collar grit will hear his name called early in less than 10 days.