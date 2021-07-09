Prospect Profiles Presented by Panini: Kai Jones



Bahamian Big Man Brings a Diverse Skillset to the Assocation

Taking a big man high in the Draft can be a tricky business.

Today’s prospect – Texas’ Kai Jones – almost certainly will not be the top overall pick later this month (although he very well could hear his name called by a Lottery team).

But for the sake of discussion, here are the last 10 big men drafted No. 1 overall: Michael Olokandi, Kwame Brown, Yao Ming, Dwight Howard, Andrew Bogut, Greg Oden, Andrea Bargnani, Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns and DeAndre Ayton.

Notice a pattern? That’s because there isn’t one. Some home runs and more than a few swings and misses.

And although it’s no longer a big man’s league, their influence can never be understated – and they can be found throughout the Draft. Ayton, the top pick in 2018, has his Suns two wins away from an NBA Championship. Rudy Gobert, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, went 27th in 2013. The league’s reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, was the 41st overall pick one year later.

In the summer of 2017, Ayton worked out and advised his fellow Bahamian big man, Kai Jones, in Nassau. And after two seasons in Austin, Jones – who didn’t start playing organized hoops until age 15 – declared for the Draft. By this time next year will probably have tangled in the paint against his former countryman.

If you watched college hoops last season, Jones probably stood out – even though he didn’t post big numbers and didn’t start, earning the Big 12’s Sixth Man of the Year award as a sophomore. The 20-year-old just looked like an NBA player.

He’s got nice size – 6-11, 220 with a 7-1 wingspan – and has the athleticism to run the floor like a guard. Last season, he averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 boards per, shooting 58 percent from the floor overall, 38 percent from deep in 34 attempts.

Former Longhorns coach Shaka Smart raved about Jones’ work ethic. “One thing about Kai, he has the best work ethic of any 6’11 player I have ever coached,” said Smart. “That really is going to serve him well moving forward. A lot of guys 6’0, 6’2” they get in the gym and work on their game, but he really works.”

In many ways, Jones is still learning the game and will need to add many of the tools that young players need to succeed at the next level. But a player with his measurables, motor and skillset should make a team very happy when they see the Bahamian big still on the board.

Jones raised his three-point shooting average 10 points from his freshman to his sophomore seasons.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

PLAYER SNAPSHOT Height: 6-11

6-11 Weight: 220

220 Position: C

C School: Texas

STRENGTHS Jones looks like the perfect modern NBA big man – the size to defend the rim on one end and pull it down on the other while still having the athleticism to run the floor and switch on smaller opponents defensively. Oh, and also hit the occasional three-pointer.

Offensively, the numbers don’t jump off the page. But Jones has the potential to expand that area; he’s got a smooth shooting stroke and outstanding footwork for his size. He’s already got a nice mid-range game and has the skillset to create his own shot. From long-range, he improved 10 percentage points from his freshman to his sophomore seasons.

While he’ll need to add muscle to his frame, Jones is a solid defender in the post and can easily switch out on the perimeter. And as mentioned, he’s got one of the best motors in the Draft.

Jones only started four games last year for Texas, but still notched double-figure scoring in 13 contests, including six of his last eight. Jones had some of his best efforts against top Big 12 competition (15pts, 10reb, 2blk, 2stl vs. Oklahoma; 17pts, 8reb, 3stl, 2blk vs. Iowa State).

WEAKNESSES Many of Jones’ shortcomings stem from his recent arrival to the game at age 15. Despite the dynamic skillset, he can be hesitant on the offensive end and prone to mental errors on the defensive end.

On the defensive end, he can get pushed around by stronger opponents and he’ll have to improve around the glass at the next level after averaging just 4.8rpg as a sophomore. He can also be foul-prone, which was the case in the Big 12 Championship game.

Jones doesn’t have much of a post game at this stage and doesn’t have soft hands for a big man. But these are all things than can and will be worked on at the next level.

HOW HE'D FIT The Cavaliers used two consecutive Drafts to address their backcourt and tabbed rugged swingman Isaac Okoro at No. 5 overall last year. But the team definitely goes into the offseason with some question marks in the front court.

Will Jarrett Allen, who was so impressive after an early-season trade, return to Cleveland? Will Isaiah Hartenstein, acquired at the Deadline, be back next year?

Jones brings a lot to the table, and he’s got one thing that NBA scouts truly covet – untapped upside. Is he just scratching the surface of superstardom? Or will he be just an efficient big man off the bench?

Some team will be intrigued enough to find out in less than three weeks.