Prospect Profiles Presented by Panini: Jalen Johnson



Former Blue Devil Looks to Become the First Point-Forward Off the Board

In what seems like a very deep Draft that has a little bit of everything – including some talented “point forwards” – Duke’s Jalen Johnson will almost certainly be snagged by a squad in the Lottery.

Despite not playing a ton of games over the past couple years – including just 13 with the Blue Devils – Johnson will bring a varied skillset on both ends to the league. He’s got an NBA-ready frame and comes into the Draft fully healthy after leaving the Duke program in February.

Fairly or unfairly, that decision has loomed over Johnson, who also missed time as a freshman with a foot injury and much of his high school senior season transferring back and forth between schools. Despite the injury and some difficult decisions, Johnson still went to Durham as a five-star recruit and could very well be a top 10 pick three weeks from Thursday.

At 6-9, 220 with a 7-0 wingspan, Johnson is already a physical match for the next level. He’s got the size and versatility to play both forward spots, has the passing ability and mentality of a point guard and can bang with bigs on the glass.

The Wisconsin native didn’t post a big body of work at Duke, but did turn in some eye-opening performances in that short sample size, including a 19-point, 19-rebound effort in his college debut against Coppin State and a 24-point, 17-rebound, 7-asssist, 4-block outburst in a road loss to Pittsburgh.

On the defensive end and the glass, Johnson passes the eye-test, but the numbers also don’t lie. He averaged 6.1rpg, along with 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals per – numbers that project very well at the next level.

But what sets Johnson apart is his combination of size and passing ability. He can be one-man fast break, can find open men from the post and is a mismatch in the pick-and-roll. He has the size to see over opponents, power to get past them and accuracy when he delivers the ball.

Considered a stretch-4 at the next level, Johnson averaged 6.1 rebounds per and shot 44 percent from beyond the arc at Duke.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

PLAYER SNAPSHOT Height: 6-9

6-9 Weight: 220

220 Position: F

F School: Duke

STRENGTHS On paper, Johnson has everything you’d look for in a combination forward. He’s got all the measurables and, at just 19, still can add more muscle to an already-sturdy frame.

Johnson’s a natural, fluid athlete who’s also not afraid to get his uniform dirty – the defensive numbers bear that out. He’s just as comfortable in transition as he in the post and is a powerful finisher around the rim.

It’s hard to know how Johnson will develop on the perimeter at the NBA level. He shot a solid 44 percent from deep as a freshman, but only attempted 18 triples. (He did, however, hit each of his last four.)

Defensively, the former Blue Devil has the potential to be very good as a pro. He’s got the speed and athleticism to stick with guards and size and strength to defend in the post. He’s also a hard-nosed rebounder and posted five games with at least a pair of blocks – swatting four shots in two of them.

WEAKNESSES While Johnson can be an outstanding passer for his size, he also can be prone to miscues – finishing with four more turnovers (33) than assists (29). In his defense, his usage rate was higher than normal on a rebuilding Duke team and he’ll be asked to handle less in the league.

Johnson projects as a stretch-4 in the big leagues and he’ll have to prove himself from beyond the arc. He finished strong from deep but struggled all season before that. His free throw shooting – connecting on 63 percent from the stripe – will also need work.

And of course, up until (and likely, shortly thereafter) late July, he’ll be questioned about his decision to leave the Duke program midway through his freshman year to prepare for the Draft.

HOW HE'D FIT The Cavaliers went into last season with a pair of versatile, experienced veterans at the power forward spot in Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. But both players had their seasons cut short by injury or illness – with Love limited to just 25 games; Nance, 35.

In a deep Draft like this year’s seems to be, the Wine & Gold will keep all their options open. There’s little doubt that they’ll eventually need to get younger at the 4 – and a versatile two-way threat like Johnson would certainly fit the bill.

Players with shorter bodies of work than Johnson’s have cracked the top of the NBA Draft. Will Johnson’s short stay at Duke matter when July 29 rolls around?