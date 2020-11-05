Prospect Profiles Presented by Panini: Anthony Edwards



High-Scoring Freshman Brings Pro-Ready Game to Draft Day

In the Draft, there are knowns, known unknowns and then there’s Anthony Edwards – a kid who looks about as pro-ready as any prospect we’ve looked at in the run up to November 18.

The powerfully-built freshman from Georgia only needed one season to deliver on the fruits of his prolific prep career, one that concluded with McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American honors. Nicknamed “Ant-Man” by his dad as a toddler, the outstanding two-sport athlete was widely-regarded as the top guard prospect in the country when he signed on to play for Georgia.

In that single season playing for Tom Crean’s Bulldogs, Edwards was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year after leading the Conference’s incoming class in scoring (3rd overall) at 19.1ppg.

And whereas many pro prospects come into the league needing to prove they can perform at a high level against top competition, Edwards does not. As good as he was all year, he saved some of his best performances for big games – dropping 36 points on South Carolina, 32 points on Florida and 37 on Michigan State – scoring 33 of those in the second half.

Edwards excelled at football in his early years and brought that mentality to the hardwood. At 6-5, 225, the 19-year-old is an explosive athlete who plays downhill. Also one of the Draft’s younger prospects – he doesn’t turn 20 until next August – the Atlanta native already has a pro-ready body and will only get stronger with age.

Some of the youngsters at the top of the Draft will take some time to adjust to the NBA’s speed and physicality. But everything on Edwards’ resume suggests he could be ahead of that curve – a rugged, ready scorer prepared to contribute straight from the jump.

Carmen Mendato/Getty Images

PLAYER SNAPSHOT Height: 6-5

6-5 Weight: 225

225 Position: G

G College: Georgia

STRENGTHS From merely a physical standpoint, Edwards looks ready to rumble at the pro level. On top of his gridiron-ready physique, he boasts a 6-9 wingspan and an 8-4 standing reach.

That combination of length and strength will allow Edwards to play either guard position. He’s a skilled ballhandler with either hand and can get to the rim at will, but he’ll have to improve as a playmaker at the point.

Edwards’ elite athleticism and aggressive style indicates that he could develop into a tenacious defender in the pros. He rebounds and blocks shots very well for his position.

WEAKNESSES Edwards is probably the most polished offensive player coming into the Draft, but he’ll need to keep improving on his three-point shooting stroke – he shot just 29 percent as a freshman. He shot 77 percent from the stripe, another number that could improve considering the frequency in which he draws fouls.

He also put up monster numbers that didn’t necessarily translate to wins for Georgia; the Bulldogs went 16-16 overall and 5-13 in the Conference. Of course, it’s hard to blame a kid who led the squad in scoring for that.

Again, Edwards might need to improve on his playmaking skills – he handed out just 2.8apg as a freshman – but pro teams can work with him on that. His promise of instant offense is simply too good to ignore.

HOW HE'D FIT A plug-and-play scorer like Edwards won’t be on the board long on November 18 – and probably long before the Wine & Gold make their selection at No. 5.

But realistically – and even considering the “best player available” philosophy – Edwards would be redundant for a Cavaliers team that spent its previous two top picks on offensively-gifted guards. Would Anthony Edwards look good alongside Collin Sexton and Darius Garland? Of course he would. But do the Cavaliers have the luxury to stockpile at that position?

In a fortnight, some team will pick “Ant-Man” early – and they’ll expect him, as Georgia did, to contribute as a freshman. The kid looks like he was built for the job.