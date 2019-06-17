Possibilities for the 26th Pick
Some Names That Might Be Available
When Cleveland Goes Back on the Clock
The Cavaliers are hoping to get a true difference-maker when they make their top pick – No. 5 overall – on Thursday night in Brooklyn. But Cleveland also intends to bolster its young roster with the No. 26 overall pick, acquired from Houston in a three-team Deadline deal last year.
We’d love to write that several stars have emerged from the 26th pick, but that’d be inaccurate. There have been, however, some rock-solid pros that have been selected at that spot – including Taj Gibson (2009), Vlade Divac (1989), Jerome Williams - the Junkyard Dog (1996), Andre Roberson (2013), Zanesville’s own Kevin Martin (2004) and just last season, All-Rookie Second Teamer, Landry Shamet.
The Wine & Gold have had the No. 26 pick three times in their history, including the team’s first year of existence – tabbing Ohio State’s Dave Sorenson (1970), OSU’s Allan Hornyak (1973) and Notre Dame’s Bruce Flowers (1979) with those selections.
Anything can happen on Draft Night – especially one that’s already been shaken up by a major trade at the top.
So whoever climbs or tumbles to 26 on Thursday is anyone’s guess. But here are a few names that just might be called when the Cavaliers choose this year’s second First Round pick …
GOGA BITADZE – 6-11, 250 – Born: July 20, 1999 – (Sagarejo, Georgia) – Team: Mega Bemax – In an era in which the plodding, back-down center is an NBA dinosaur, Goga is what current franchises covet – a big man who can rebound, run the floor, block a shot or two and can hit the three-pointer. Bitadze is all those things.
Drawing comparisons to Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic, Goga is a 6-11 center who plays with passion – according to scouts, maybe too much at times – and has been playing against Europe’s big boys since he was 16. He’s extremely mobile for his size, has a varied offensive arsenal and is an above average shot-blocker and rebounder.
The big question for Bitadze is whether or not his game will translate to the NBA? It’s likely he’ll struggle against more athletic competition, but you can’t teach a high motor and instinctive offense. And in a pair of games against American talent – Kentucky and Michigan – he played very well, including a 16-point, 10-board performance vs. the Wolverines in an exhibition last August.
Think John Beilein remembers?
BRANDON CLARKE - 6-8, 210 – Born: September 9, 1996 – (Phoenix, AZ) – School: Gonzaga – Any player with the individual and team resume that Brandon Clarke has posted should be a sure Lottery pick – and the San Jose State transfer still might be. But if he slips to where the Wine & Gold can get their hands on him, the reason will be based solely on his size.
Clarke – who, along with Washington’s Matisse Thybulle and Virginia’s De'Andre Hunter – is easily one of the best defenders in this year’s class. In fact, he led the NCAA in defensive rating last season, when he averaged over three blocks per contest while measuring in at just 6-8.
Clarke might not be a 20.0 ppg scorer at the next level, but he guarded four positions in college and can likely do the same in the Association. That’s not to say he’s not efficient on the offensive end – finishing last season averaging 16.9 points and 8.6 boards per while shooting a jaw-dropping 69 percent from the floor. And he’s one of the toughest, most hard-nosed players in the Draft.