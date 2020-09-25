Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Life In the Bubble Off the Court

Posted: Sep 25, 2020

In the Bubble, Off the Court

With the Wine & Gold wrapping up their first week of workouts, practices, and scrimmages inside the Cleveland Bubble at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, a few players and coaches have shared some images and videos on their social media of the 'Bubble Life.' Follow along here all week!

An Evening on the Water


The Cavaliers were able to get a little break from the basketball court and spend some time as a team on the waters of Lake Erie.

A Look Inside RMFH


Kevin Love and Dante Exum take us inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a glimpse at what the Cavs practice setup is.



Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Dante Exum, and Matt Mooney have some fun during a shooting drill during practice.

Happy Birthday, Dylan Windler!


On September 22, rookie Dylan Windler celebrated his 24th birthday. To celebrate, his Cavs teammates sang him Happy Birthday in the team hotel.

Check out some of Windler's best photos from his rookie season here!

Assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb shared a picture of her son, Jordan, trying to sneak into the bubble by getting in her suitcase, as well as a family portrait that is in the hotel with her.


Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff is set for life in the bubble with a family picture, a magazine, a few poker sets, and some candy.



Jordan Bell and Dante Exum give us a brief look at their setup in their rooms at the team hotel in the bubble.

