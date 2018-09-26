Opening a New Chapter
Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman Discusses the Upcoming Season
Nobody said an NBA General Manager job is supposed to be easy, but for the Wine & Gold’s decision-maker, Koby Altman, it’s been almost a steady calendar year of challenges.
After assuming the job last summer, Altman has had to work around two high-level player departures and position his franchise for the future. Only four players – Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, JR Smith and Channing Frye – remain from the 2016 Championship team. (Although Frye was dealt to the Lakers late last year before re-signing this offseason.) But Altman and Co. contend that the Cavaliers will remain competitive this season – adding young blood to the team’s core, including the 8th overall pick this past June.
In his first summer on the job, Altman was tasked with trading Kyrie Irving – dealing him to the Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn’s 2018 first rounder. Two pieces of that deal – Thomas and Crowder – never found their way in Cleveland and were dealt at the Deadline. The 21-year-old Zizic, however, looks to be a solid rotational big man and that Brooklyn pick turned out to be Collin Sexton – who’ll push George Hill for the starter’s spot over the next couple weeks.
Last year’s Deadline deal produced potential starters Rodney Hood and Larry Nance Jr. and the league’s second-highest bench scorer, Jordan Clarkson. Of those five players – Sexton, Nance, Clarkson, Hood, and Zizic – Clarkson is the oldest at age 26.
This summer, the Cavaliers saw LeBron James leave via free agency for the second time in his career. Unlike his earlier exodus, the Wine & Gold were prepared for the possibility, and while his presence will certainly be missed, the franchise is still on solid footing. And Cleveland’s brass re-affirmed that position this summer – inking five-time All-Star Kevin Love to a contract extension that’ll keep him in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.
A native of Park Slope, Brooklyn, the 36-year-old Altman’s earliest basketball memory was hearing his mom go nuts when the Knicks won the NBA’s first-ever Draft lottery. It’s been a hoops life for Altman ever since – from his days as a point guard in Bensonhurst to a prestigious scholarship to Middlebury College to positions with Team USA’s Gold-medal winning U-19 squad and Columbia University (with a three-year stint in Manhattan real estate sales in-between).
On Monday afternoon in Independence, Altman worked the floor of Cleveland Clinic Courts – ready to tip off a Training Camp with a squad mixed with eager young guns and accomplished veterans.
It’s been a busy 14 months for the Wine & Gold’s GM, but Cavs.com managed to slow him down for a minute to talk about what we can expect from a team about to enter its next chapter …
Aside from Kevin Love, every position is an open competition heading into Training Camp. Is that a good thing?
Koby Altman: I think that's really healthy for this organization. I think Coach Lue is going to put everybody in a position to compete for those spots.
We're younger, we're athletic, we're talented. And I think we're deep.
So, to have healthy competition at practice is going to be really good, and it's going to get us in shape to play well right out the gate. We want to play fast and we want to play up-tempo.
It’s been a while since the Cavs have had a high first rounder. How impressed have you been with Collin Sexton? And could undrafted Billy Preston be a hidden gem?
Altman: Well, what's great is that we got to see them both a little bit in Summer League. And you saw the attitude, the work ethic.