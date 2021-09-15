2021-22 Preseason Profile: Isaac Okoro

Back for More

Every member of J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad will be amped up for Cleveland’s home opener on October 22. But maybe none more than sophomore Isaac Okoro.

The No. 5 overall pick from a season ago was part of a rookie class whose first season was unprecedented.

The 2020 Draft was held virtually in late October and workouts and interviews leading up to it were extremely limited. There was no red carpet appearance on Draft Night in Brooklyn, no Summer League session and a truncated Training Camp. And when his freshman campaign finally tipped off just before Christmas, the seats were empty.

So when the Wine & Gold open their home schedule with a visit from the Hornets on October 22, the 20-year-old Okoro (born exactly one year after teammate Darius Garland) is going to experience something he never has before – a full-throated full house at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Okoro will be ready for primetime when that date rolls around. He closed his rookie season on a major heater and looked like a man among boys at time in Vegas Summer League, where he was Cleveland’s leading scorer, and has been a fixture at CCC in Independence all offseason long.

The soft-spoken youngster from Atlanta has become a fan favorite; Clevelanders can spot a blue-collar guy from the jump.

The 6-6, 225-pounder came into the league out of Auburn known as the most versatile defender in the Draft, and he lived up to that billing – accepting the toughest perimeter assignment every night. But as the season progressed, he grew exponentially on the offensive end.

If there’s a Cavalier who’ll be ready to rumble when Training Camp tips off one week from Monday, it’s Isaac Okoro.