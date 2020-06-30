Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

By the Numbers: Collin Sexton

Diggable Digits Breaking Down the Young Bull
David Liam Kyle/NBA via Getty Images
Posted: Jun 30, 2020

Check out some numerical notations breaking down the Young Bull's prolific production.

0 … games that Sexton has missed through the first 147 games of his career – the longest stretch to start a Cavaliers career since Andre Miller’s 185 straight from 1999-2001.

3 … Cavaliers in team history who have scored 40 points or more in a game before their 22nd birthday – LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Sexton.

18 … games this past season that Sexton led the Cavaliers in steals, a team-best.

1 … Cavalier to top the 40-point plateau this season – Sexton’s 41-point outburst on March 4 against the Celtics, going 17-of-30 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from deep and 4-of-4 from the stripe.

12 … total games over the course of his 147-game career that Sexton has failed to score double-digits, including only three during his sophomore season.

3 … Cavaliers in team history to have started 100 or more game before their 22nd birthday – LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Sexton.

32 … games this season that Sexton has led the squad in scoring – a team-best.

119 … three-pointers that Sexton hit as a rookie, setting the franchise record. He hit his 200th career three-pointer on February 26 this year, becoming the second-youngest Cavalier – behind only LeBron – to do so.

7 … players in their first or second season with the Cavaliers to notch back-to-back 30-point games, going off for 32 points against Utah on March 2 and 41 more against Boston two nights later – joining a list that includes Austin Carr, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Mike Mitchell, Ron Harper and Carlos Boozer.

45 … consecutive games that Sexton scored in double-figures, dating from last February through this past December. This season, the Young Bull has scored 20 points or more 33 times and at least 30 on five occasions.

