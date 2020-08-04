By the Numbers: Larry Nance Jr.

After focusing on some of the Wine & Gold’s youngbloods through the first few Player Weeks, Cavs.com now turns its attention to some of Cleveland’s savvy veterans – beginning with the squad’s most versatile player, Larry Nance Jr.

In each of his first five years in the league, Nance’s numbers have continued to accelerate – and that was the case again in 2019-20. But even within the season, the 27-year-old’s fortunes began to turn as each calendar month passed.

With that in mind, here are some interesting integers that break down the homegrown hooper …

3 … number of Cavaliers in team history who have come off the bench to tally at least 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists – Foots Walker, Hot Rod Williams and Larry Nance Jr. this past January against New Orleans.

16 … games that Larry Nance Jr. led the Cavaliers in steals – tops among all frontcourt players.

17.2, 10.0, 4.2, 2.2 … Nance’s scoring, rebounding, assist and steal averages over his last five starts of the season. In 10 starts overall this year, the numbers are 14.6ppg, 10.4rpg, 3.1apg and 1.5 spg.

4 … players in Cavaliers franchise history to post a game of at least 19 points, 15 boards, four assists and four steals – LeBron James, Kevin Love, Ron Harper and Larry Nance Jr. against the Celtics on March 4 this past season.

19 … occasions out of Nance’s final 22 games of the season in which he scored double-figure points.

8 … double-doubles that Nance posted off the bench this past season – tied for the 3rd-best mark in the NBA .

56 … three-pointers Nance drilled this past season – 10 more than he’d hit combined through the previous four years of his career.

9 … straight games that Nance posted double-figure scoring, a career-best – averaging 14.8ppg on 57 percent shooting from January 20 to February 5.

6 … points Nance scored in overtime – a team-best in an extra-session this season – during a dramatic comeback win over the Miami Heat, finishing with 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting, adding eight boards, two assists and a pair of steals.