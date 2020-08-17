By the Numbers: NBA Draft Lottery

As some of the NBA prepares for its final stretch before Playoffs begin in the Bubble, other squads are focused on August 20 – the date of this year’s NBA Lottery.

In a season in which nothing has gone exactly as planned, the annual drawing to determine the top of the Draft’s first round was moved back from its normal date in mid-May to the closing days of summer – with the Draft scheduled for October 16 at ESPN’s facilities in Bristol, Connecticut.

As the day draws near, here’s a look at some noteworthy numbers from Lottery’s past …

14 … percent chance that the Cavaliers will win the 2020 NBA Lottery, same as Golden State and Minnesota.

2.8 … chance that the Cavaliers – utilizing the Clippers’ pick – had of winning the NBA Lottery on that date on 2011. They used the top pick on the eventual Rookie of the Year, Kyrie Irving .

19.9 … chance that the Cavaliers – utilizing their own pick – had of winning the NBA Lottery on that date on 2011. They finished fourth and selected Tristan Thompson, one of the team’s anchors for nearly a decade.

1.7 … chance that the Cavaliers would win the 2014 Lottery – doing so and winning the rights to select Andrew Wiggins with the first overall pick. He was eventually packaged with the previous June’s top pick – Anthony Bennett – to acquire five-time All-Star, Kevin Love, from Minnesota.

15.6 … chance the Cavaliers had of winning 2013 Lottery, earning the top pick for the second time in three years and selecting UNLV’s Anthony Bennett with the pick.

35 … years that the Lottery has been in existence, beginning in 1985 – the year that featured the infamous “frozen envelope” conspiracy that supposedly allowed the New York Knicks to draft Georgetown center Patrick Ewing.

5 … occasions that the Clippers have OFFICIALLY won the NBA Lottery. After two of those wins (2011 and 1986) that picks wound up in the hands of the Cavaliers. In 2011, that choice was Kyrie Irving. In 1986, the Lottery’s second season, the Clips came out winners. But a deal with the Sixers back in 1979 – one that sent Joe “Jellybean” Bryant to San Diego – gave Philly the top pick in 1986. The Sixers traded that pick to Cleveland for Roy Hinson and cash considerations. And that pick would eventually become five-time All-Star, Brad Daugherty.

3 … times that the Cavaliers have officially won the NBA Lottery, tied with the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets and second-most to the Clippers. The New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Spurs, Wizards, Nets, Sixers, Bucks and Bulls have won it twice apiece..

18 … different teams that have won the NBA Lottery.