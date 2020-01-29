By the Numbers: Halfway Home

Check out some numerical notations from the first half of the Wine & Gold's season.

1 … the number that Dante Exum wears for Cleveland. Exum was acquired in a December 23 trade with the Utah Jazz and scored a career high 28 points on December 28 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

5 … different jerseys the Cavaliers have donned this season: Association (wine), Icon (white), Statement (black), Classic (90s), and City (navy). In addition, there are three different floors the Cavs play on at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

35/22 … are the career-high marks in points and rebounds that Tristan Thompson set this season. He scored a career-best 35 points on January 9 against Detroit and pulled down 22 rebounds on January 20 against New York.

739 … three pointers Kevin Love has made in a Cavaliers uniform. Love passed Kyrie Irving for third place in franchise history for threes made on January 20, 2020.

4 … teams the Cavs have not played yet this season. The Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns. Cleveland will play Golden State first with a game on February 1.

880 … combined rebounds Kevin Love (404) and Tristan Thompson (476) have this season. They are the only pair of teammates in the NBA that are both in the top-12 of rebounds per game.

5 … double-doubles Kevin Love recorded in a row to start the season. This is the longest streak in Cavs history to begin a season. He and Tristan Thompson both recorded a double-double in the Cavs first four games.

10 … assists that were handed out by Darius Garland in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on January 14. That is the most assists handed out by a Cav this season. (the Cavs earned nine assists twice, once by Kevin Love and once by Matthew Dellavedova).

7 … times a Cavalier scored 30-plus points in a game this season. Kevin Love has three, Collin Sexton has two, Tristan Thompson has one, and Jordan Clarkson (now with the Utah Jazz) has one.

24-0 … run that the Cavs went on late in the second half against the Houston Rockets on December 11. This was the Cavs longest run of holding an opponent scoreless since 2009.

61 … rebounds the Cavs hauled in on December 28. This is the team’s high-water mark in this category. Cleveland has grabbed 60-plus rebounds twice this season.

70 … points in the paint that were scored in the January 9 win at Detroit. This is the most points in the paint scored by the Cavs since 1997-97, when play-by-play was kept through the NBA.

3 … games that Collin Sexton has NOT scored in double figures this season. He has tallied 25 points 10 times and 30-plus points twice.