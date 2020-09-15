By the Numbers: Andre Drummond

For many of the guys that we’ve covered during our Cavs.com Player Week campaign, it’s been said that their game is about more than just the statistics. And that’s partially true in Andre Drummond’s case as well. But let’s be honest: his numbers are also totally freaking GIGANTIC.

A traditional big man drafted with the 9th overall pick by the Pistons back in 2012, Drummond has posted prolific numbers since his arrival. This past season, he wrapped up his third straight rebounding title and did so in a Cavaliers uniform – the centerpiece of a blockbuster Deadline deal this past February. He is what coaches would call “a walking double-double.”

Cavalier fans didn’t get a long look at Andre Drummond in the Wine & Gold. But what they saw – a .500 mark and one of the most lethal frontcourt quartets in the Conference – was enticing look at a potential future.

What that in mind, here are some of the two-time All-Star’s more notable numerals …

15.3 … rebounds per game Andre Dummond averaged in 2019-20 – best mark in the NBA, good for his third straight rebounding title and fourth in the last five seasons.

81 … games of at least 20 rebounds for Andre Drummond since 2012-13 – best mark in the NBA over that stretch and 23 more games than the next-closest competitor, DeAndre Jordan.

4 … NBA players since 1985 to post three straight games of at least 20 points and 20 rebounds -- doing so earlier this season to join Kevin Willis, DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Love.

407 … double-doubles that Andre Drummond has totaled since 2012-13 – leading the NBA over that stretch by 83 games over his next-closest competitors, Nikola Vucevic and Russell Westbrook.

3 … straight seasons that Andre Drummond has averaged at least 15 points and 15 boards – 17.7ppg, 15.3rpg – the first player since Dave Cowens (1970-74) to do so.

4-4 … Cleveland’s record in Andre Drummond’s eight appearances in a Cavs uniform – averaging 17.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per, with three 20-point games and five double-doubles.

1 … player in the NBA this season ranked in the top 10 in both steals and blocks – Andre Drummond (1.91spg – 3rd, 1.63bpg – 8th).

8,288 … total rebounds Andre Drummond has grabbed since entering the league in 2012-13, easily the most in the NBA over that span – 2,098 more than the Cavs all-time leader, LeBron James (6,190).

4 … Cavaliers ranked in the Eastern Conference’s Top 20 in double-doubles – Andre Drummond (47, 3rd), Tristan Thompson (25, 11th), Kevin Love (23, 12th), Larry Nance Jr. (12, 20th).