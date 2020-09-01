By the Numbers: Matthew Dellavedova

NUMBERS?! Delly scoffs at numbers!

This week’s featured performer on Cavs.com is the one-and-only Matthew Dellavedova. Unlike some of the Wine & Gold’s accomplished veterans, the undrafted free agent from St. Mary’s College doesn’t have monster stats, posting thousands of these and millions of those. The statistic that concerns Delly is at the left side of the W-L column.

After making the roster with an impressive Summer League and Training Camp showing back in 2013, Delly will be a local legend in Cleveland forever – posting one of the most memorable runs by a role player in Cavaliers history in the 2015 Playoffs and helping his team win the World Championship the next summer.

But Delly’s also been very good in his second act with the Cavaliers, including an impressive run before the season came to an abrupt end.

With that in mind, here are some of Delly’s most noteworthy numbers …

3 … occasions in Delly’s career that he’s posted back-to-back games with at least 10 assists, most recently in two of Cleveland’s last three games before the regular season stoppage.

9.3 … assists per game that Delly averaged over his four starts this season, with the Cavs going 2-2 in those games, including back-to-back wins over the Nuggets and Spurs.

25 … combined assists Matthew Dellavedova tallied in those two victories over Denver and San Antonio.

40 … career Playoff games that Delly has played in for the Wine & Gold – starting six – with Cleveland piling up a 29-11 mark, and one World Championship, over that stretch.

20 … points in Delly’s career Playoff high – going 7-for-17 from the floor and adding five boards and four assists in an epic Game 3 win over Golden State in the 2015 NBA Finals.

19 … minutes that it took Dellavedova to hand out nine assists against the Pistons on January 7 this past year – becoming just the second Cavalier in team history to net that many dimes in less than 20 minutes of work, joining Terrell Brandon.

14 … assists that Delly piled up in a March 7 win over the Nuggets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, high-water mark by a Cavalier this past season.

8.3 … points that Delly averaged over the last three rounds of the 2015 NBA Playoffs with the Cavs – with seven double-digit performances in those 16 contests.

46 … assists that Matthew Dellavedova accumulated over the Cavs final five games of the season.