By the Numbers: Cedi Osman

Check out these diggable digits breaking down the young Cedi’s most recent season.

15.0 … Cedi Osman’s scoring average over the last five games before the regular season was suspended.

10 … games this past season that Cedi has led the Cavaliers in assists – tops among all frontcourt players.

62 … points that Cedi needs to reach 2,000 for his career.

9.1 … points per game improvement from Osman’s rookie season to his sophomore season – 3rd-biggest jump in the NBA over that span.

.875 … Cedi’s shooting percentage (7-of-8) in a January 2 game against Charlotte – a career-best.

40 … games this past season – out of the 64 he appeared in – that Cedi notched double-figure scoring, including 25 of his last 38 outings.

11, 12, 4 … points, rebounds and assists that Cedi tallied to notch his first double-double of the season – leading Cleveland to a dramatic road win in Denver.

17 … games in his three-year career that Cedi has topped the 20-point plateau.

13 … games this past season that Cedi led the team in steals.