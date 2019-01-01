26 Pics for Nance's 26th Birthday

Since being acquired by the Cavaliers at last year’s Trade Deadline, Larry Nance Jr. has had an eventful tenure in Cleveland so far. Not only was his given the opportunity to wear his father’s retired jersey number (22), but the Akron native also made his first-career Playoff appearance in the Spring of 2018.

This season, the 6-foot-9 big man has taken on a bigger role with the Wine & Gold and is one of the team’s emerging leaders. Energizing and up-beat, Nance Jr. is currently averaging a near double-double with 11.8 points (.582 FG%), and 9.3 rebounds since December 5.

Now that he has eclipsed 26, Cavs.com takes a look back through the lens at his time representing the Wine & Gold.