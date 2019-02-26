Lights, Camera, Action!

From the Hardwood to Hollywood



The Wine & Gold Talk Movies and More



Over the past few years, the Wine & Gold have had some moments that Hollywood couldn’t have even dreamed up – especially a feel-good thriller on a summer Sunday night in Oakland, capping a comeback for the ages. But the current Cavaliers also have plenty of leading man-types on the roster. You’ve got a local hero (Larry Nance Jr.), an up-and-comer with a marquee moniker (the Young Bull, Collin Sexton) and, of course, the man with the matinee idol good looks (Kevin Love). But for the time-being, the Cavaliers will have to leave the movie star stuff to the pros and settle for just being some of the greatest athletes in the world. And for as busy as those athletes can be – traveling around the country as part of the NBA grind – there’s also plenty of down-time to catch up on current cinema. When the players aren’t listening to their tunes, they’re watching the latest theatrical releases either at the movies, in their hotel rooms or on their laptops. Cavs.com sat down with some of the Wine & Gold’s leading men to ask the guys about their Hollywood aspirations, their brushes with stardom and, of course, what snack they order when they settle in at the theater …

Is Collin Sexton watching his favorite actor, Denzel Washington?

Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Who is your favorite actor?

Cedi Osman: Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington.

Jordan Clarkson: For favorite actor, I probably would say Denzel Washington and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Collin Sexton: Denzel Washington

Channing Frye: I would say Robert DeNiro. But I'm turning into a big Ryan Reynolds fan. I think he's like evolved; he's hilarious. I'm a big Marvel comic book, superhero guy. That stuff is huge; like the whole idea of that is amazing.

Larry Nance Jr.: Will Smith

Ante Zizic: Denzel Washington

Favorite actress?

Nance Jr.: Jessica Alba

Sexton: Gabrielle Union

Frye: Favorite actress would be -- and this is a weird reason why -- but in the movie "Crash," Sandra Bullock made me so mad because of how racist she was that I literally got out of the theater and said: 'Ok, she won' and when I walked out, I was p*ssed. I said: 'It's just a movie.'

But that's how good she was. And she became my favorite.

What’s your favorite all-time movie?

Zizic: “The Equalizer.”

Sexton: My favorite movie is “Drumline.”

David Nwaba: No real favorites, but I'm a thriller guy. My favorite thriller is probably "Get Out." I thought that was a really good movie.

Osman: Probably "The Green Mile.". That's a really good movie. Very emotional. But I'd also say "The Avengers" -- like the whole series.

Clarkson: Favorite movie would be any of the "Friday" movies. Those are all classics.

Nance Jr.: “A Shark Tale”

"But there was one time we were in the huddle with the Lakers and the coach was drawing up plays and I looked over my shoulder and, like, Samuel L. Jackson is just standing there looking at our play!" Cavaliers forward/center Larry Nance Jr.

When you meet a movie star, what’s your reaction and what’s theirs?

Clarkson: For me, it's just like an everyday person. You see them all over the place in L.A. But I did speak to Jack Nicholson a few times. That was pretty cool. He's a legend!

Nance Jr.: They have no idea who I am. Seriously, no idea.

But there was one time we were in the huddle with the Lakers and the coach was drawing up plays and I looked over my shoulder and, like, Samuel L. Jackson is just standing there looking at our play!

And I thought: Well, that's pretty cool.

What’s the last movie you saw at the theater and what was your snack of choice?

Osman: The last movie that I saw was actually "The Incredibles."

As far as snacks, it depends If I'm in a good mood. I mostly like popcorn, chocolate, Coke -- you know, a lot of bad stuff! But that's only once. (Although I can eat popcorn a lot.)

Clarkson: Last movie I saw in the theater was "Black Panther."

And my choice of snack would probably be Skittles or Sour Patch Kids. Any candy. I'm big on candy. I tried to stop this summer and I did a good job, I think.

Nwaba: I can't remember the last movie, but I'm sure my snack of choice was popcorn.

Nance Jr.: Last thing I saw at the movies was “Infinity War.” And it's less a snack of choice and more of a drink of choice.

If they have one of those Icee machines there -- like a Coke Icee or a Cherry Icee, it's a must. I have to have it.

Sexton: Last movie I saw was "Superfly" and my go-to snack is Welch's fruit chews -- the blue ones.

Frye: “Deadpool 2” and a large bucket of popcorn with no butter, plus either Swedish Fish or Gummy Bears and two large waters.