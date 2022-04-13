Moses in the Middle



Cavs Big Man More Than Ready If His Opportunity Rolls Around Again

OK, so Moses Brown didn’t see action against Brooklyn on Tuesday night. First- that doesn’t diminish his excellent late-season run, and second, he might still see action against the winner of Wednesday’s 9-10 Play-In Game when they roll in on Good Friday.

And if there’s a chance that Jarrett Allen can make his return on Friday night, his chances might get even slimmer. Or he could play an integral part of action.

Anything can happen in the postseason – especially for reserves.

On February 8, about a week-and-a-half before the All-Star Break, Moses Brown saw his last action as a Dallas Maverick – getting three scoreless minutes in home blowout over the Pistons. Two days later, he was back with the Texas Legends, the Mavericks' G-League team.

While that was going on in the Lone Star State, Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen was rolling along. During that eight-game stretch, the 5th-year man was busy having the best season of his career – averaging 17.1 points and 9.4 boards over an eight-game span. In that time, Allen made his first career All-Star appearance, finishing with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting, grabbing nine rebounds to lead all reserves and swatting a pair of shots in a victory.

Heck, in the game that Allen injured his “quad” – which turned out to be fractured middle finger on his left hand – he was 3-of-4 from the floor with two boards and two blocks just six minutes into a March 6 home win over Toronto.

That’s where the 2021-22 season changed for both men.

Moses Brown averaged 12.4 points and 11.8 boards in his five starts as a Cavalier -- with three-double-doubles in the mix.

Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE Getty Images

On March 10, Moses Brown signed a 10-day with the Cavs, which, at the time, was right on the heels of Boston, Philly and Chicago, trying not to let their dream season slip away atop the Eastern Conference.

”I’d flown out from Dallas and met you guys on the road,” Brown said, recalling his start with Cleveland. “And I played in that Miami game, then the road game in Chicago. But I just stayed ready for when my number was called and I’m sure Coach appreciates it. Because we’ve been spending a lot of time together trying to learn a lot of the new stuff so when I do get in, I’m ready.”

The 22-year-old from Queens, N.Y. – who played a lot of his AAU games at lower Manhattan’s Basketball City, where the Wine & Gold held morning shootaround on Tuesday – didn’t see significant action until March 16, going 4-of-6 off the bench for eight points in a tight home loss against Philly.

Brown originally went undrafted out UCLA in 2019. He signed 10-day and a two-way with Portland during his rookie season and standard NBA contract as a sophomore and had a solid season off the bench with a struggling Oklahoma City team – averaging 8.6 points, 8.9 boards and 1.09 blocks.

Later that June, he was dealt to the Celtics as part of the Al Horford/Kemba Walker deal. Two weeks later, he was dealt from Boston to Dallas.

Fast forward to the corner of Huron and Ontario. The Cavs and Brown seemed like an easy match.

”(Cleveland) took into consideration what I’ve learned in my past situations, and just being able to be a pro,” said Brown. “I just wanted to lock in with coach and understand the different concepts and nuances that we have here. I wanted to make sure I would get that right away and be able to implement it in the game and be of use.”

On March 28, Brown went from a fan favorite off the bench to a critical part of the rotation when Evan Mobley sprained his left ankle against Orlando, and suddenly the 7-2 former Bruin moved up the depth chart. Fortunately, the Cavaliers already had a center-centric offense.

”It’s been like second nature,” said Brown. “A lot of the coverages have been catered towards making the big man’s life easier – maximizing the productivity of us in the paint as well as protecting the rim. So, being able to just know what we’re doing in different schemes and coverages just makes it a lot easier for these rotations and just playing in general.”

By month’s end, the injury riddled Cavaliers turned to Moses in the middle, and the player who logged about 33 total minutes in his previous 10 games, was suddenly in the starting lineup during the postseason push.

And all he did during those five outings was average 12.4 points and 11.8 boards, with double-figure scoring in four, double-figure rebounds in four and double-doubles in three of those games.

Moses returned to a reserve role when Evan Mobley returned to the starting lineup in the campaign’s penultimate contest against Brooklyn, saw some limited action against Milwaukee and supported his squad from the bench on Tuesday night at Barclays Center. But he’s grateful for the way the second half of his season turned out.

”It feels good, everything feels so surreal, everything feels like it’s coming full circle,” smiled the 3rd-year big man. “I’m comfortable with everything I’ve got going on – and I’m just so thankful to the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity.”

On April 9 – to complete the timeline – Moses Brown’s contract was converted from a two-way to a regular NBA contract. And maybe he’ll get his first postseason opportunity on April 15 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

This is where the writer would usually end the piece with some sort of biblical reference – especially in light of ABC’s annual airing of “The Ten Commandments” – but cleveland.com’s superb beat writer Chris (“El Perro”) Fedor already used them all up on Twitter.

So, suffice to say that Moses Brown is ready for Friday night opportunity, if and when it comes. And he’ll definitely be ready if the Cavaliers seal the win and advance against Miami on Easter Sunday.

On a team that’s strength is the team – the high-energy center has fit in seamlessly and is ready to roll.

”Everyone has been so humble and so helpful,” said Brown. “Not only the coaching staff trying to get me ready for the game, but I’ve got the older players, the older veterans, the guys who’ve been on the court a lot, trying to integrate some of the new stuff. It’s all deeply appreciated.”