Mock Draft Monday - October 19

Jeremy Woo, SI.com Obi Toppin, University of Dayton Date Published: October 14

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia No. 2, Golden State Warriors - James Wiseman, University of Memphis No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Obi Toppin, University of Dayton League sources have placed Toppin in the mix for the Cavs at No. 5—he can contribute immediately and supply energy to a locker room searching for a collective identity. While there are legitimate concerns about him on defense, teams appear willing to take the production and work around it. This is a critical season for Cleveland, and tangible progress from their young talent might be the only thing that can take pressure off the front office. It doesn’t help that Cavs are guard-heavy and need to get all three of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. on the floor this season. Presuming they remain invested in all three, Cleveland needs someone to complement those pieces, not muddle the minutes, and an older rookie like Toppin would likely mitigate some of the concerns. At 22 years old, Toppin would be the oldest top-five pick since Wesley Johnson went No. 4 in 2010, and the history of older players panning out as early draft picks isn’t encouraging. But stretch bigs who can play all over the floor tend to come at a premium, and Toppin’s perception as a known commodity has helped his cause.

Danny Cunningham, Complex Devin Vassell, Florida State University Date Published: October 12

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia No. 2, Golden State Warriors - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks No. 4, Chicago Bulls - James Wiseman, University of Memphis No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Devin Vassell, Florida State University The Cavs are currently in a bit of an odd area where they possess depth both at the guard positions and in the post, but don’t have nearly enough talent on the wing. Right now, Cedi Osman and Kevin Porter Jr.—who really is more of a guard—are the two guys Cleveland can point to in that area. That’s pretty thin compared to the number of big guys and guards that are fighting for rotation minutes with the Cavs. Devin Vassell would be able to come in right away and play a big role for a Cleveland team that is hoping to be on the rise sooner than later. He immediately will be the guy that is tasked with defending the other team’s best perimeter player and would help the Cavs improve from one of the worst defensive teams in NBA history over the last two years. Offensively, he can do more than what will be asked of him initially, but if he can knock down catch-and-shoot threes, that would be a big win for the Cavs, especially considering they already have three ball-dominant guards in Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, and Porter Jr.

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer James Wiseman, University of Memphis Date Published: October 14

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia No. 2, Golden State Warriors - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Killian Hayes, ratiopharm Ulm No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - James Wiseman, University of Memphis Having multiple starting-caliber bigs won’t stop the Cavaliers from drafting a player with Wiseman’s two-way upside: They still need to look long term, and Wiseman’s best talents as a rim-runner could be unleashed alongside a backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Athletic marvel who flashes massive two-way potential, but in the short term will be best suited for a simple, rim-running role. Shades Of: Mild-mannered Rasheed Wallace, high-energy Hassan Whiteside