Mock Draft Monday - July 26

Posted: Jul 26, 2021

**NOTE: The articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Zack Buckley, Bleacher Report

Scottie Barnes, Florida State; Davion Mitchell, Baylor
Date Published: July 25

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Green, G League Ignite

No. 3, Orlando Magic - Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

No. 4, Toronto Raptors - Evan Mobley, USC

No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Scottie Barnes, Florida State

No. 6, Oklahoma City Thunder - James Bouknight, UCONN

No. 7, Detroit Pistons - Jonathan Kuminga, G League Ignite

No. 8, Cleveland Cavaliers - Davion Mitchell, Baylor

TRADE DETAILS: Orlando receives No. 3 and Taurean Prince; Cleveland receives No. 5 and No. 8

BARNES: Barnes looks like he was built for this era. Standing 6'8" with a 7'2" wingspan, he should comfortably move between all three frontcourt spots and can shift between all five positions on defense. Slotting him in between Isaac Okoro and Jarrett Allen would give Cleveland a potentially dominant defensive trio capable of cleaning up everything that slips past Darius Garland and Collin Sexton on the outside.

MITCHELL: For starters, he's probably the best on-ball defender in this draft. It's critical the Cavaliers add a backcourt stopper regardless of their intentions with Collin Sexton, who needs an extension this offseason or a new deal in the next one. Mitchell would also be an offensive asset as a shooter, distributor and attacker. His work ethic and approach could be just as important as anything he does on the court.

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated

Evan Mobley, USC
Date Published: July 26

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Green, G League Ignite

No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley, USC

It appears Mobley will be available to the Cavaliers at No. 3, and while Cleveland has a number of bigs under contract, he’s a potentially special talent who should override any short-term positional concerns. The Cavs are thought by rival teams to be focused on Mobley here, and while Cleveland is expected to entertain trade offers for this pick, this does seem like a strong match. Mobley is not a perfect fit with restricted free agent center Jarrett Allen—whom the Cavs appear invested in—but his unique versatility and perimeter skill should allow him to spend some time next to Allen in dual-big lineups, at least in the short term. Mobley projects as a low-maintenance, high-impact performer and potential franchise centerpiece, and skilled, two-way bigs of his ilk don’t come around often.

Chris Manning, Fear the Sword/ SBNation

Evan Mobley, USC
Date Published: July 22

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Green, G League Ignite

No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley, USC

Evan Mobley is a no-brainer for the Cavs at No. 3. Some consider him a worthy No. 1 overall pick and someone you can build around going forward. Is there some slight redundancy with him and Jarrett Allen, who is likely to sign a lucrative contract this offseason? Yes. But Cleveland cannot afford to be picky and the right coach and organization can pair Mobley and Allen and build a really solid unit with those two anchoring the frontcourt. Mobley’s upside as a frontcourt playmaker and offensive hub also differentiates from from Allen. Green woulld be in the running too had he not been picked at No. 2. But with the board how it is, Mobley is the easy pick.

Noah Levick, NBC Sports

Jalen Green, G League Ignite
Date Published: July 26

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

No. 2, Houston Rockets - Evan Mobley, USC

No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Jalen Green, G League Ignite

Green is a great athlete and impressively picked up some of the nuances of professional basketball during his 15 games with G League Ignite. For a 19-year-old, he’s got an outstanding mix of explosiveness, body control and innate scoring ability.

Gary Parrish, CBSSports

Evan Mobley, USC
Date Published: July 23

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Green, G League Ignite

No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley, USC

The Cavaliers have young talent in their backcourt thanks to the presence of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, but they could use a frontcourt star to go with them. That's why the pick should be Evan Mobley, a one-and-done center who is perfectly suited for the modern NBA given that he's a true rim-protector who can guard in space, make plays off the bounce, shoot jumpers from the perimeter and impressively pass out of double-teams.

Tags
Cavaliers, 2021 Draft, Mock Draft Monday

Body: 

Body: 

Body: 

