Mock Draft Monday - July 19

**NOTE: The articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Luke Read, Complex Evan Mobley, USC Date Published: July 12

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Green, G League Ignite No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley, USC How will Evan Mobley fit in with the rest of the Cavs’ roster? Jarrett Allen figures to be back after Cleveland spent a first-round pick to acquire the impending restricted free agent. Losing Allen for nothing or trading him at a loss will not be as attractive to GM Koby Altman. There are a few schools of thought when it comes to what role Mobley might play on a Cavs team that features Allen at center and incumbent power forward Kevin Love. Could Mobley come off the bench to start his career, playing both front-court positions? This would allow for the team to bring him along more slowly while also pairing him with intriguing options such as Allen, Love, or Larry Nance Jr. This would allow for Mobley to hone his wide array of skills on both ends of the floor without being too duplicative.

Tyler Byrum and Chase Hughes, NBCSports Evan Mobley, USC Date Published: July 8

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Green, G League Ignite No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley, USC The Cavs may be in a position where they are choosing whomever the Rockets don't pick between Green and Mobley. If it's Mobley, they would get a player who fits their rebuild well from a positional perspective. They spent their last three first-round picks on two guards in Collin Sexton and Darius Garland and a wing in Isaac Okoro. In Mobley, they can add a multi-dimensional big man who helps solidify their defense as one of the best in the NBA and offer unique offensive potential long-term. He's not much of a shooter at this stage, but is skilled off the dribble for his size and has an excellent feel for the game. He would complement what they have going very well.

Adam Kester, Fansided Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga Date Published: July 12

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State No. 2, Houston Rockets - Evan Mobley, USC No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga Cleveland has to take either Suggs or Green with Mobley off the board, and maybe this means a possible trade where they get rid of Sexton, who hasn’t signed an extension yet. Either way, they’re getting not just an extremely talented point guard, but someone who has won at every level he’s played in. Suggs can bring leadership, playmaking, perimeter defense, and organization to a roster that desperately needs it.

Matt Norlander, CBSSports Scottie Barnes, Florida State Date Published: July 8

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Scottie Barnes, Florida State It would not surprise me to learn that a few teams -- even if they're picking outside the top 10 -- have Barnes as high as No. 3 on their boards. The 19-year-old's per-40 numbers with FSU were healthy and encouraging: 16.6 points, 6.5 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 steals. He's every bit of 6-9, and is just shy of scraping a 7-3 wingspan. On offense, he can push the pace despite not being a speedster. He has great vision and constantly plays with his head up. SUPER competitor, too. Defensively, most of what you want is there. Barnes can recover on defense; he wants to be good on that end, you can tell. He doesn't have elite instincts, but he has enough of a combo of natural ability and want-to to make him easily good enough on D to validate top-five status. He deserves to go in the top five.