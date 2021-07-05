Mock Draft Monday - July 5

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Matt Howe, 247Sports Jalen Green, G League Ignite Date Published: June 29

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State No. 2, Houston Rockets - Evan Mobley, USC No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Jalen Green, G League Ignite Jalen Green opted to try his hand at the NBA G-League this season. He joined the Ignite affiliate franchise to prove he can perform against top professionals. The decision worked out as the Ignite benefited from his unique scoring acumen. Green averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and shot Green is also shot 36.5% from three-point range. He can score from multiple levels and it opened a free-flowing offense for the Ignite. NBA teams know he can score the basketball.

Luke Read, Complex Evan Mobley, USC Date Published: June 28

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Green, G League Ignite No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley, USC Mobley jumped onto the scene this year with his brother at USC, where they lead the Trojans to the Elite Eight. Mobley has a rare blend of size, length, athleticism, and skill for a 7-footer. Defensive versatility is where Mobley currently hangs his hat. Between his elite shot blocking ability, quick feet to mirror guards on the perimeter, and the dexterity to defend the pick and roll, he projects as a high-level defender almost immediately. Pairing his defensive prowess with intriguing potential on offense, this feels like the floor for Mobley. Not many guys at his size are able to grab a rebound and lead the break down the court, make the right passes, and hit the offensive board. How far his offense and shot making comes around will be the difference between a very good player and perennial All-Star.

Colin Ward-Henninger, CBSSports Jalen Green, G League Ignite Date Published: July 1

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State No. 2, Houston Rockets - Evan Mobley, USC No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Jalen Green, G League Ignite Green is perhaps the most predictable prospect in the draft in the sense that you know pretty much exactly what you're getting. He's a superior athlete who's been a prolific scorer at every level at which he's ever played. Mobley might be a better fit given the Cavs' existing backcourt of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, but if he's gone then there's no reason that Green, at 6-5, couldn't slot alongside both of them in the modern NBA.

Jeff Goodman, Stadium Evan Mobley, USC Date Published: June 23

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Green, G League Ignite No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley, USC Cavs general manager Koby Altman would be thrilled to add Mobley with the third overall pick. Cleveland already has a young backcourt in Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, and could use an ultra-talented forward like Mobley who is just scratching the surface of what he could be down the road. The long (7-foot-4 wingspan) and skilled forward had a terrific freshman season for the Trojans. He’s a little bit of a throwback in that he doesn’t want to sit out on the perimeter. He’s a guy who can score around the basket, can step out and make mid-range jumpers and is also more than capable of beating opposing bigs off the bounce. He doesn’t show a lot of emotion, but is consistently productive — whether it’s scoring, rebounding or on the defensive end of the floor.